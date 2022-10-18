ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

100 Women Who Care in the MOV holds first quarterly meeting of new year

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The 100 Women Who Care in the MOV held its first quarterly meeting. The organization came together at the Adelphia, being joined by dozens of women. The non-profits nominated from the last meeting were the Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg, River City Farmers Market, and Compassionate Animal Resources for the Elderly, also known as C.A.R.E.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

WVU and OSU Extension offices come together to fight food insecurity

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Extension and OSU Extension are looking to partner together to help with food insecurity in the Mid-Ohio Valley area. The two extension offices are coming together for a meal-packing campaign to provide food for people in the Mid-Ohio Valley area. With WVU Extension providing roughly...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTAP

WVU and OSU Extension offices meet for collab on food insecurity issue

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The extensions for West Virginia University and the Ohio State came together this morning in Marietta for the start of their collaboration to help end food insecurity. Both extension offices are beginning the partnership to help fight food insecurity in both West Virginia and Ohio. According...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Annual Chocolate Festival returns to Ripley, West Virginia

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – The Fall West Virginia Chocolate Festival in Ripley is set to return this month. The one-day festival is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 on the lawn of the Jackson County Courthouse. Organizers say chocolate-related vendors and two food trucks will be on site […]
RIPLEY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio under a freeze warning for Thursday

A freeze warning has been issued for multiple areas in the Ohio Valley. Belmont County, Brooke County, Hancock County, Harrison County, Jefferson County, Marshall County, Monroe County, Ohio County, Wetzel County Tyler County was issued a freeze watch. The freeze warning will be in effect from 2 AM to 10 AM Thursday. The freeze watch […]
TYLER COUNTY, WV
WTAP

The mall will host pumpkin art contest this Saturday

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Looking to get in the Halloween spirit? Well you might want to check out the pumpkin contest at the mall. Pumpkins are an iconic staple of autumn and judges are looking to see who makes the best pumpkin art. You can either carve a real pumpkin...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg Police deals with multiple school threats in recent weeks

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently at local Wood County Schools threats have been called in that the Parkersburg police department had to take care of. Parkersburg police department officials say that all threats that they get called for are taken as serious until the situation is properly dealt with. Police...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

School briefly placed in lockout while possible online threat investigated

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg High School was placed under a lockout Tuesday morning. Wood County Schools representative Michael Erb said the school went into a lockout at around 9:30 a.m. in response to a possible online threat. The lockout was where only authorized personnel, school employees and police had access...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Two Wood County residents among latest West Virginia COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — The deaths of two Wood County residents were attributed to COVID-19 in Monday’s virus update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Two men, ages 83 and 78, were among six deaths reported since Friday. The others were a 73-year-old Kanawha County woman, an 84-year-old Pendleton County man, a 65-year-old Greenbrier County woman and a 79-year-old Boone County woman.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Ripley Chocolate Festival returns Saturday, October 29

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ripley’s Fall WV Chocolate Festival is making its return during the last weekend of October, according to a news release from Ripley Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Mike Ruben. The event is to take place Saturday, October 29, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on the lawn of the Jackson County Courthouse.
RIPLEY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man dies in Ohio plane crash,1 other dead

Police in Ohio have released the names of the two people that died in a plane crash on Tuesday. The occupants of the plane have been identified as Eric S. Seevers, 45, Parkersburg, W.Va., and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, Orient. The crash of the 1974 Beechcraft Air King E90 in Marietta, Ohio, was reported about 7:15 […]
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Remembering Eric Seevers - A friend mourns local plane crash victim

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Family and friends are mourning the sudden death of Parkersburg resident Eric Seevers in Tuesday’s plane crash. WTAP spoke to his friend Ric DeRubeis, who had known Seevers for about 17 years. DeRubeis described Seevers as a family man who was always smiling and encouraging...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Murder trial underway in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged in connection with the murder of a man in Meigs County, Ohio on Easter Sunday 2021 is underway. Opening arguments began just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Keontae K. Nelson, 20, of Charleston, was indicted on six counts. He’s...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified

UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: McIntyre, Darci Dee

Darci Dee McIntyre, 56, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on October 13, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV

