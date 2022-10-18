Read full article on original website
WTAP
100 Women Who Care in the MOV holds first quarterly meeting of new year
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The 100 Women Who Care in the MOV held its first quarterly meeting. The organization came together at the Adelphia, being joined by dozens of women. The non-profits nominated from the last meeting were the Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg, River City Farmers Market, and Compassionate Animal Resources for the Elderly, also known as C.A.R.E.
WTAP
WVU and OSU Extension offices come together to fight food insecurity
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Extension and OSU Extension are looking to partner together to help with food insecurity in the Mid-Ohio Valley area. The two extension offices are coming together for a meal-packing campaign to provide food for people in the Mid-Ohio Valley area. With WVU Extension providing roughly...
WTAP
WVU and OSU Extension offices meet for collab on food insecurity issue
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The extensions for West Virginia University and the Ohio State came together this morning in Marietta for the start of their collaboration to help end food insecurity. Both extension offices are beginning the partnership to help fight food insecurity in both West Virginia and Ohio. According...
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening October 20th-23rd across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Thursday October 20th. WesBanco Art Display 9:00 am - 3:00 pm @ WesBanco. Birth-Two Years Story Time 10:00...
Annual Chocolate Festival returns to Ripley, West Virginia
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – The Fall West Virginia Chocolate Festival in Ripley is set to return this month. The one-day festival is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 on the lawn of the Jackson County Courthouse. Organizers say chocolate-related vendors and two food trucks will be on site […]
West Virginia and Ohio under a freeze warning for Thursday
A freeze warning has been issued for multiple areas in the Ohio Valley. Belmont County, Brooke County, Hancock County, Harrison County, Jefferson County, Marshall County, Monroe County, Ohio County, Wetzel County Tyler County was issued a freeze watch. The freeze warning will be in effect from 2 AM to 10 AM Thursday. The freeze watch […]
WTAP
The mall will host pumpkin art contest this Saturday
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Looking to get in the Halloween spirit? Well you might want to check out the pumpkin contest at the mall. Pumpkins are an iconic staple of autumn and judges are looking to see who makes the best pumpkin art. You can either carve a real pumpkin...
Pilots were scheduled to pick up passengers for Florida flight before Marietta crash
Eric Seevers, a local, well-known musician from Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Timothy Gifford from Orient, Ohio, a beloved retired Columbus firefighter, instructor, and mentor both lost their lives in the tragic plane crash on Tuesday.
WTAP
Parkersburg Police deals with multiple school threats in recent weeks
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently at local Wood County Schools threats have been called in that the Parkersburg police department had to take care of. Parkersburg police department officials say that all threats that they get called for are taken as serious until the situation is properly dealt with. Police...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
School briefly placed in lockout while possible online threat investigated
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg High School was placed under a lockout Tuesday morning. Wood County Schools representative Michael Erb said the school went into a lockout at around 9:30 a.m. in response to a possible online threat. The lockout was where only authorized personnel, school employees and police had access...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Two Wood County residents among latest West Virginia COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — The deaths of two Wood County residents were attributed to COVID-19 in Monday’s virus update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Two men, ages 83 and 78, were among six deaths reported since Friday. The others were a 73-year-old Kanawha County woman, an 84-year-old Pendleton County man, a 65-year-old Greenbrier County woman and a 79-year-old Boone County woman.
WTAP
Marietta Dairy Queen offered free meals to first responders following plane crash
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Dairy Queen location in Marietta, Ohio, helped out first responders who responded to the fatal plane crash Tuesday morning by offering free meals. Assistant Store Leader Tamika Parker and Store Leader Maddie Dunn, say they saw the plane go down when they arrived for work.
WTAP
Ripley Chocolate Festival returns Saturday, October 29
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ripley’s Fall WV Chocolate Festival is making its return during the last weekend of October, according to a news release from Ripley Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Mike Ruben. The event is to take place Saturday, October 29, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on the lawn of the Jackson County Courthouse.
Crash totals West Virginia volunteer fire department’s mini pumper truck
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Reedy Volunteer Fire Department’s rescue mini pumper truck has been “totaled” after a crash earlier today, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. According to Reedy VFD Captain Joshua Hand, the pumper truck was trying to pass a state road dump truck in the 1900 block of Middle Fork Road in Reedy […]
West Virginia man dies in Ohio plane crash,1 other dead
Police in Ohio have released the names of the two people that died in a plane crash on Tuesday. The occupants of the plane have been identified as Eric S. Seevers, 45, Parkersburg, W.Va., and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, Orient. The crash of the 1974 Beechcraft Air King E90 in Marietta, Ohio, was reported about 7:15 […]
wchstv.com
Six new COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active cases remain under 1,000
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Mountain State on Monday. The new deaths pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,476, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 73-year-old woman from...
WTAP
Remembering Eric Seevers - A friend mourns local plane crash victim
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Family and friends are mourning the sudden death of Parkersburg resident Eric Seevers in Tuesday’s plane crash. WTAP spoke to his friend Ric DeRubeis, who had known Seevers for about 17 years. DeRubeis described Seevers as a family man who was always smiling and encouraging...
WSAZ
Murder trial underway in Meigs County
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged in connection with the murder of a man in Meigs County, Ohio on Easter Sunday 2021 is underway. Opening arguments began just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Keontae K. Nelson, 20, of Charleston, was indicted on six counts. He’s...
Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified
UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
WTAP
Obituary: McIntyre, Darci Dee
Darci Dee McIntyre, 56, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on October 13, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
