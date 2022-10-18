Read full article on original website
AVALANCHE CLAIM FORWARD OFF WAIVERS FROM NEW YORK; KRAKEN PLACE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
One day after losing forward Lukas Sedlak, who was claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Flyers, the Avalanche have picked up another forward. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have claimed Dryden Hunt off waivers from the New York Rangers. Hunt, 26, had a career year during the...
Red Wings dealt indefinite Jakub Vrana blow as he enters assistance program
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana missed the team’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night. The team listed him as being out for “personal reasons.” There was no official timetable for his return, but it doesn’t seem like the Czechian forward will return any time soon.
Flyers Unveil Reverse Retro Jerseys to be Worn at Eight Games This Season
Also returning from the Flyers' 1981-82 and 1982-83 seasons for player warm-ups only are Cooperalls. PHILADELPHIA (October 20, 2022) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers unveiled the team's adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO jerseys for the 2022-2023 season in conjunction with adidas and the National Hockey League. Building on the success of the program which launched in 2020, adidas and the NHL collaborated with teams this year to design new Reverse Retro jerseys that call back to unique historic moments in each Club's history. The 2022-23 edition of the Flyers Reverse Retro design features a championship-level look from the franchise's Stanley Cup-winning seasons and integrates unique elements from multiple eras.
Shorthanded Panthers end Flyers' undefeated start
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Rudolfs Balcers and Josh Mahura each had third-period goals and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Wednesday night. Balcers’ goal, his first with Florida after signing in the offseason, put the Panthers on top for...
Sabres Having Early Struggles From Top Forwards
The Buffalo Sabres are now 2-1-0 to start the 2022-23 season, and there is a lot to be excited about from the first three games. JJ Peterka has been rock solid and performing up to the expectations that were looming over him this offseason, Alex Tuch has been a force to be reckoned with, and Rasmus Dahlin has easily been the Sabres’ best player. While some players have enjoyed early success, other top-end forwards have not found the groove they were hoping for to start the year.
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
Josh Allen receives hilarious honor on Buffalo street
The city of Buffalo sure knows how to make their stars feel loved. Buffalo Bills MVP candidate Josh Allen spearheaded a late-game comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 with a fourth-quarter drive that netted the Bills a game-winning touchdown. Maybe the most memorable moment of the drive was when Allen went airborne to hurdle over Chiefs defender Justin Reid to set up a first down for Buffalo in the red zone.
THE VANCOUVER CANUCKS' LOCKER ROOM IS REPORTEDLY HEAVILY DIVIDED
Heading into 2022-23, the Vancouver Canucks had high-ish expectations for their team, yet their record-setting start has reached levels previously unsuspected. A team that is pinned up tight against the $82.5 million salary cap, the Canucks have now blown four consecutive multi-goal leads to advance to 0-3-1; the only such team to do so in NHL history.
Flyers’ MacEwen to make 2022-2023 debut
In the offseason, Zack MacEwen was eligible for arbitration. He became a fan favorite last season. The Philadelphia Flyers plucked MacEwen from the waiver wire. Bringing energy to the fourth line in a listless lineup, he was one of the few bright spots in a dark, lost season. He earned the Gene Hart Memorial Award, a nod to the tenacity and heart he exhibits on the ice.
Golden Knights’ Cotter Making the Most of his NHL Opportunity
Throughout the 2022-23 preseason, no player was more impressive than Paul Cotter on the Vegas Golden Knights. After a short stint with the team near the end of last season, the rookie winger played six of seven exhibition games and finished with two goals and five points, including a beautiful between-the-legs fake in their shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings.
NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 20
* The Panthers posted 34 home wins in 2021-22, the second most in a single season in NHL history, and continued right where they left off to start 2022-23 as Carter Verhaeghe's multi-goal effort propelled the club to another home-opening win. * The Panthers posted 34 home wins in 2021-22,...
Oilers News & Rumors: Foegele, Chychrun, Holloway, Retro Jersey
In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Warren Foegele has commented on his name being out there in trade rumors. Meanwhile, the Oilers are trying to bounce back from two-straight losses and get off to a better start while helping out their goaltenders. Do the Oilers need to make a trade if they don’t take advantage of this friendly home ice schedule to start the season? Finally, the team’s retro reverse jerseys have been unveiled and there’s a reaction to the organization’s new streaming service, Oilers+.
Jaden Ivey excites in Pistons debut but another rookie resets a franchise record
The Detroit Pistons played like a well-oiled machine in their 2022-23 season opener Wednesday night, thanks in large part to their young studs who showed out right in their very first taste of the NBA regular season. In the Pistons’ 113-109 win over the visiting Orlando Magic, Jaden Ivey scored 19 points with three rebounds and four assists, while also shooting 8-of-15 from the field in 32 minutes. Meanwhile, Jalen Duren came off the bench and chipped in 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in only 22 minutes of play.
Avalanche snag former Rangers forward amid Gabriel Landeskog injury
The Colorado Avalanche were hit with a disappointing injury update to captain Gabriel Landeskog on Wednesday after it was revealed the veteran winger would require surgery on his knee. In order to help replace the loss of their leader, the Avs made a move on Thursday, claiming former New York Rangers left winger Dryden Hunt […] The post Avalanche snag former Rangers forward amid Gabriel Landeskog injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comeback Flyers kids strike again in 3-2 thriller against Tampa Bay
Humans of the sporting world, the Philadelphia Flyers are 3-0-0. The maybe-we-won’t-suck-that-much Flyers are currently the Metro Division leaders. This game was reminiscent of the comeback win three days ago that was 3-2 over the Vancouver Canucks. This writer won’t go as far as to call this a statement win (again it’s only three games into the season) but this shows a side of the squad fans have been hoping was lurking under the cloak of mediocrity.
Sabres Benefiting From Seemingly Ageless Anderson
The dubious distinction of being the NHL’s oldest goaltender hasn’t slowed Craig Anderson one bit. Despite turning 41 this past May, he just keeps on going and opened his 20th season with a 36-save performance on Oct. 13 as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Ottawa Senators, 4-1. It’s...
Colorado Avalanche Forward Out Long Term With Injury
Playing the tough sport that we love the most comes at a price. It is tough and physically demanding. Between delivering hits and sacrificing the body to block shots, it all comes at a price. One star is already down with injury and that is Florida Panthers Aaron Ekblad. Another huge blow landed on another team’s doorstep. Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog is out long-term.
Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner reacts to Sheldon Keefe’s controversial Auston Matthews comments
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe had some eye-opening comments about the team’s top line, including Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, following their defeat to the Arizona Coyotes in their home opener. On Thursday, Marner told reporters that he and Keefe had a discussion about his comments, during which Keefe offered an explanation for […] The post Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner reacts to Sheldon Keefe’s controversial Auston Matthews comments appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Allen a popular sight at corner of Wellington and 'Hurdle' in Buffalo
“Bills Mafia” is having some fun after Sunday’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs, as Rory Allen from ZoomBuffalo.com created a Josh Allen cutout of him hurdling over the street signs at the corner of Wellington Road and Hertel Avenue. Read more here:
New Sabres Reverse Retro jersey for 2022-23 revealed
Buffalo will wear alternate jersey 8 times starting on November 2. The Buffalo Sabres will debut a redesigned version of the black and red jerseys the team wore from 1996 until 2006 as part of adidas and the NHL's Reverse Retro 2022 program, the league announced today. The 1996 white...
