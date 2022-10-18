The Sims was originally released over 20 years ago. Now you can play its latest game for free

If you’ve been looking for a new video game to spend some time with, Electronic Arts (EA) has the answer for you. Starting October 18, EA is making “The Sims 4” base game available free to download for new players.

The game was originally released on PC in 2014, but has since been released on a multitude of gaming platforms. The free base game will be available to download on PC, Mac, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

“We’re excited to continue to welcome in more players than ever to create new stories, and explore without boundaries,” EA said in a statement. “’The Sims’ has always been about celebrating new ways to play and offers so many possibilities to discover.”

If you’re unfamiliar with “The Sims” or haven’t played since the original game was released in 2000, here’s what you need to know before you download.

What do I get in the free version of The Sims 4?

Since its release in 2014, “The Sims 4” has stayed fresh with a healthy library of DLC (downloadable content) packs, and those typically aren’t free . In fact, purchasing every paid add-on at full price would set you back upwards of $1,000.

But the base game packs in plenty of content, so you can have a great time playing without paying for the add-ons. In fact, EA recently released a batch of updates for the base game that are free to use, including a new tutorial system for beginners, clothing and hairstyle options, and more.

The base game has everything you need to get started with The Sims. You can create your Sim and start building your dream home in one of three neighborhoods available to you (Willow Creek, Oasis Springs or Newcrest).

But it probably won’t take too long before you start wondering what’s available beyond the basic version of “The Sims 4” ...

What DLC packs are available for The Sims 4?

On the EA store, you can purchase four different types of downloadable extras.

Expansion Packs are larger updates that “expand your game and take your Sims on new adventures.” (We recommend “Seasons” or “Get Together.”)

are larger updates that “expand your game and take your Sims on new adventures.” (We recommend “Seasons” or “Get Together.”) Game Packs are slightly smaller updates “that add new experiences to play in new thematic ways.” (Try “Parenthood” or “Dream Home Decorator.”)

are slightly smaller updates “that add new experiences to play in new thematic ways.” (Try “Parenthood” or “Dream Home Decorator.”) Stuff Packs “add more to your Sims’ lives with fun objects and fashion.” (We like “Tiny Living” and “Laundry Day.”)

“add more to your Sims’ lives with fun objects and fashion.” (We like “Tiny Living” and “Laundry Day.”) Kits serve as “mini collections of content made to boost your playstyle with more choices.” (Avoid “Bust the Dust.”)

You can also purchase Sims 4 DLC in bundles to save some money, such as the “Decorator’s Dream,” “Everyday Essentials” and “Pet Lovers” bundles.

Whether you’re interested in home decor, college life, or werewolves, there’s probably a Sims 4 add-on that will appeal to you.

How did The Sims start?

The first game in The Sims franchise was released in 2000, and within two years it became the best-selling PC game of all time . The original game received seven expansion packs over the course of its lifespan.

“The original idea that (founder and lead designer) Will Wright had was that it was a virtual dollhouse,” designer and voiceover director Claire Curtin said in a fantastic oral history of the original Sims game from Vice.

Players around the world were drawn to the idea of building a virtual life with very few strings attached. It was a different kind of game where the player controlled where they wanted the story to go. And at first, there was some tension between the game developers and the people at EA.

“ EA brought a lot of money and marketing to it, so that was nice. In terms of the game itself, it was a struggle because they didn’t have the same core values,” designer Roxy Wolosenko said. “They wanted to gamify it more. They wanted to figure out how to make it more ‘sexy’ in a way.”

Despite the sometimes fraught relationship between EA and developers, The Sims has continued to be a powerhouse in the gaming industry. In 2020, “The Sims 4” became the best-selling base game in the franchise’s history . And its audience is incredibly diverse: a recent job listing for the “The Sims 4” development team says that a majority of the game’s audience is “women between the ages of 18 and 24.”