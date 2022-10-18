Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Street racers attack patrol car with South Fulton officer inside, police say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are sharing new details on an alleged attack of one of their patrol cars by street racers over the weekend. Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department say on Saturday night they received multiple 911 calls of people performing reckless stunt driving and blocking part of Camp Creek Parkway near Campbellton Road.
Mall at Stonecrest reopens after non-fatal shooting, officials say
A dispute between two men at the Mall at Stonecrest escalated into a shooting Thursday afternoon that resulted in one man suffering a graze wound, DeKalb County police said.
2 victims identified after vehicle flees from police, crashes into another in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in northwest Atlanta Thursday morning that left two people dead and others injured. Atlanta Police officers attempted to stop a Toyota Rav 4 on Northside Drive at 17th Street. They said the driver turned on their right turn signal "as if the driver was going to stop" when it sped off, ran a red light and hit a Mitsubishi Outlander. The crash happened near the intersection of Northside Drive and 14th Street.
fox5atlanta.com
Two drug stash houses raided in Downtown Atlanta
Two apartments, just a block away from some of the family-friendly attractions in Downtown Atlanta, were raided by Atlanta Police Narcotics officers. Inside, police say they found bag and bags of pills that could be sold on the streets for $20 each.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville father, grandfather killed in Buckhead carjacking
Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Gainesville man found murdered in Buckhead last week. A passing motorist called 9-1-1 after seeing a man’s body found lying in a driveway. The victim was identified as Christopher Eberhart, 57, who was found on Peachtree Battle Avenue...
‘Blood everywhere:’ Young Gwinnett mother randomly stabbed by stranger with steak knife
NORCROSS, Ga. — A Gwinnett County family is trying to solve the mystery of why they were randomly attacked by a stranger with a steak knife. The family says they were staying at a Motel 6 in Norcross while their home was being renovated. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
fox5atlanta.com
Attempted stop for traffic violation turns into pursuit, deadly crash in West Midtown, police say
ATLANTA - Two people have been killed in a crash following an overnight police chase through West Midtown Atlanta. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the incident started around 1 a.m. on Northside Drive when an officer tried to pull over a Toyota RAV4 for what police are describing as a traffic violation.
Atlanta mayor cracking down on street racing and its ‘grave consequences’
ATLANTA — Atlanta’s mayor and interim Chief of Police say a crackdown on street racing, reckless driving and intersection takeovers is working. Their efforts led to a dozen arrests over the weekend and the city impounding 10 cars believed to be involved. They were caught on camera in Buckhead and shutting down the downtown connector at 17th Street in midtown Atlanta.
‘You will go to jail’: Atlanta officials warn street racers to stay out of city
Following a chaotic weekend of what police described as “disturbing” behavior from street racers and spectators, the city of Atlanta and its police are sending a stern warning to those engaging in the activity: Think twice before burning rubber or face the consequences.
Child shot in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night. DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet. They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok. Right now, detectives are...
Woman caught in crossfire, shot multiple times near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — A woman was shot multiple times near Atlantic Station early Wednesday, according to Atlanta police. Police say they found an SUV stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of 17th Street and State Street just after midnight, where they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman caught in the middle of gun battle at Atlantic Station, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for the people responsible for an apparent overnight gun battle in Midtown that sent an innocent bystander to the hospital. Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department say they got the call at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday about a person shot near 17th and State streets.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Gang Prosecution Unit Indicts Donald Bannister for Murder and Other Charges in Cobb County
Attorney General Chris Carr announced that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted Donald Bannister for violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, murder, aggravated assault, and other drug and weapons offenses. Bannister is an alleged member of 2Solid, a hybrid street gang with ties to the Bloods. This indictment stems from a murder that took place in Marietta in June 2021.
Jail officers say detainees showed no ill will in testimony against embattled Sheriff Victor Hill
ATLANTA — Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday in the federal trial of Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. He’s accused of violating the civil rights of detainees by putting them in restraint chairs for hours. Several officers who were working in the jail when detainees were allegedly placed in...
fox5atlanta.com
Police looking for driver involved in deadly I-85 crash
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police's Accident Investigation Unit is looking for the driver of a silver or white SUV that they believe was involved in a fatal accident before fleeing the scene. Officers said 40-year-old Earl Griffis IV of Atlanta was ejected from his Honda Accord on...
fox5atlanta.com
Police looking for man in video for armed Atlanta theft
Have you seen this man? Atlanta police said he is wanted in connection to an armed robbery from Oct. 12.
fox5atlanta.com
Man with limp wanted in Atlanta armed robbery
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department's Robbery Unit is looking for a man with a noticeable limp in connection to the armed robbery of an Atlanta business. Investigators said the man robbed the PhoneMax off of Euclid Avenue around 7 p.m. on Oct. 12. They said they obtained a video...
Henry County Daily Herald
Theft suspect, identity wanted by Henry County police
STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are seeking the identity of a woman accused of theft. The woman, police said, allegedly used a fake Coinstar receipt to receive $365.16 in cash from the Kroger grocery store on Hudson Bridge Road on Oct. 17.
fox5atlanta.com
Body camera video shows ATF, Coweta County arrest alleged drug dealer
Law enforcement said Dexter Farahkan was arrested in March and federally indicted based on those charges. Agents found more drugs inside his home when they came to arrest him.
‘I want your supervisor:’ Police arrest burglary suspect in multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police have arrested a man they say broke into a multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta. A woman called 911 to her home on West Paces Ferry Road after she said she heard noises in the house. She locked herself in a bedroom and called police. When they...
