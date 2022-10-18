ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in northwest Atlanta Thursday morning that left two people dead and others injured. Atlanta Police officers attempted to stop a Toyota Rav 4 on Northside Drive at 17th Street. They said the driver turned on their right turn signal "as if the driver was going to stop" when it sped off, ran a red light and hit a Mitsubishi Outlander. The crash happened near the intersection of Northside Drive and 14th Street.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO