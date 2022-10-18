ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Street racers attack patrol car with South Fulton officer inside, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are sharing new details on an alleged attack of one of their patrol cars by street racers over the weekend. Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department say on Saturday night they received multiple 911 calls of people performing reckless stunt driving and blocking part of Camp Creek Parkway near Campbellton Road.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

2 victims identified after vehicle flees from police, crashes into another in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in northwest Atlanta Thursday morning that left two people dead and others injured. Atlanta Police officers attempted to stop a Toyota Rav 4 on Northside Drive at 17th Street. They said the driver turned on their right turn signal "as if the driver was going to stop" when it sped off, ran a red light and hit a Mitsubishi Outlander. The crash happened near the intersection of Northside Drive and 14th Street.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two drug stash houses raided in Downtown Atlanta

Two apartments, just a block away from some of the family-friendly attractions in Downtown Atlanta, were raided by Atlanta Police Narcotics officers. Inside, police say they found bag and bags of pills that could be sold on the streets for $20 each.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville father, grandfather killed in Buckhead carjacking

Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Gainesville man found murdered in Buckhead last week. A passing motorist called 9-1-1 after seeing a man’s body found lying in a driveway. The victim was identified as Christopher Eberhart, 57, who was found on Peachtree Battle Avenue...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta mayor cracking down on street racing and its ‘grave consequences’

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s mayor and interim Chief of Police say a crackdown on street racing, reckless driving and intersection takeovers is working. Their efforts led to a dozen arrests over the weekend and the city impounding 10 cars believed to be involved. They were caught on camera in Buckhead and shutting down the downtown connector at 17th Street in midtown Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Child shot in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night. DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet. They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok. Right now, detectives are...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman caught in the middle of gun battle at Atlantic Station, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for the people responsible for an apparent overnight gun battle in Midtown that sent an innocent bystander to the hospital. Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department say they got the call at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday about a person shot near 17th and State streets.
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Gang Prosecution Unit Indicts Donald Bannister for Murder and Other Charges in Cobb County

Attorney General Chris Carr announced that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted Donald Bannister for violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, murder, aggravated assault, and other drug and weapons offenses. Bannister is an alleged member of 2Solid, a hybrid street gang with ties to the Bloods. This indictment stems from a murder that took place in Marietta in June 2021.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police looking for driver involved in deadly I-85 crash

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police's Accident Investigation Unit is looking for the driver of a silver or white SUV that they believe was involved in a fatal accident before fleeing the scene. Officers said 40-year-old Earl Griffis IV of Atlanta was ejected from his Honda Accord on...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man with limp wanted in Atlanta armed robbery

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department's Robbery Unit is looking for a man with a noticeable limp in connection to the armed robbery of an Atlanta business. Investigators said the man robbed the PhoneMax off of Euclid Avenue around 7 p.m. on Oct. 12. They said they obtained a video...
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Theft suspect, identity wanted by Henry County police

STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are seeking the identity of a woman accused of theft. The woman, police said, allegedly used a fake Coinstar receipt to receive $365.16 in cash from the Kroger grocery store on Hudson Bridge Road on Oct. 17.
HENRY COUNTY, GA

