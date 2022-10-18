ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady compares NFL season to 'going away on deployment' for the military on 'Let's Go' podcast

By Analis Bailey, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Tom Brady joined the "Let's Go" podcast with Jim Gray to discuss the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ' 3-3 start, his sideline yelling during Sunday's 20-18 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers and moving forward as the team takes on a road game at Carolina this week.

"Even in the three games we've won we haven't played the way we are capable of, certainly offensively," Brady told Gray.

"We're all licking our wounds, looking at the last six weeks, trying to do a lot better, having more communication about things that we think we need to be doing moving forward and its going to be a big challenge."

With more than half of the season left, Brady is hopeful the team can make improvement.

"There's a lot of football left to be played. 11 games," said the quarterback. "We're certainly nowhere close to where the team we want to be is.

"I believe we have a lot of smart people, I believe we have a lot of good processes in place to identify the problems we're facing and how we get through it."

When asked about his verbal frustrations on the sideline during Sunday's loss in Pittsburgh, Brady shared it was simply to motivation the offensive lineman.

"It's motivation," Brady said. "But I do think its a bad day when there are more F-bombs than touchdowns. That was not one of my better days."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1udtmJ_0idzEFjM00
Tom Brady gestures during the Buccaneers' loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Charles LeClaire, USA TODAY Sports

MORE: Tom Brady on roughing the passer: I throw tablets, not flags

NFL WEEK 6 COACHING GRADES: Bill Belichick helps Bailey Zappe shine; what's up with Packers?

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

During the podcast, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant also joined the conversation and spoke about dealing with the expectation to be the best – an expectation that Brady, with more than 20 seasons in the league is familiar to.

"I tend to hold myself to a standard everyday and I know that it's been working for me for this long," the two-time NBA champion said. "I've been successful on every team I've been on because I have a routine and I try to stick to that. It produces results. I try to stay locked in with my teammates and with my coaches, but at the same time, I realize that I'm an individual bringing my talent to the group so I have to stay on top of my game everyday."

Continuing to improve is sometimes a "mental battle" for Durant, 34.

"There's just a little paranoia in there. I don't even know how to explain it," Durant said. "I just feel like if I'm not in the gym working on something, then I am just getting worse."

Brady offered praise to Durant's talent over the years: "When you look at players like him, that I've been watching for a long time, it's the consistency that really sets him apart. Obviously, its the elite performance, but its a the consistency of it that is really challenging."

Brady and Durant shared their thoughts on how to balance work and life outside of their sport. While Durant calls the basketball season a hibernation period, Brady, at 45, compares it to a military deployment.

"I almost look at a football season like I am going away on deployment. And it's like 'man, here I go again.' And there is only one way to do it," said Brady. "Jim, we've talked time to time about enjoying certain moments of it. The reality is that you can only be authentic to yourself ...

"When it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over. And as much as you want to have this playful balance with a work balance, you're going to end up doing exactly what you've always done, which is why you are who you are."

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @analisbailey .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tom Brady compares NFL season to 'going away on deployment' for the military on 'Let's Go' podcast

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
RadarOnline

'Not Worth The Risk': Gisele Bündchen Feared Tom Brady Would Have Long-Term Brain Damage From NFL Career Ahead Of Unretiring, Divorce Rumors

Gisele Bündchen made "desperate pleas" to her husband Tom Brady to hang up his cleats as she feared the NFL legend would suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport, insiders claimed ahead of reports on their troubled marriage. "Tom has played in the league longer than any other non-kicker and has absorbed more hits than almost anyone else," a well-placed source said back in February, RadarOnline.com has learned, noting the thought certainly crossed Bündchen's mind."It would be a miracle if he didn't suffer long-lasting negative effects," added the source. Insiders said the Brazilian bombshell was "first in line"...
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott, Kylie Jenner News

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly teaming up with Kylie Jenner in the sparkling water market. According to TMZ Sports, Prescott and Jenner are now stakeholders in a new drink venture called Glow Beverages. The two will also be brand ambassadors. This sounds like a solid investment and the...
Whiskey Riff

Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele

Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Admits He Can't 'Balance' Home Life & Football Because His 'Competitiveness Takes Over'

Coming clean. As Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen seemingly inch closer and closer towards divorce, the athlete hinted his headstrong attitude about football may be to blame.On the Monday, October 17, episode of his podcast "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray," the dad-of-three confessed that though he always intends to make his family a priority, it all goes out the window once the season starts."I almost look at like a football season like you're going away on deployment for the military," he explained. "And it's like, 'Man, here I go again.'""The reality is you can really...
Athlon Sports

San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Quarterback On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers are reshuffling their practice squad following a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.  In a move announced today by the team, the 49ers signed quarterback Kurt Benkert and corner Ka'Dar Hollman to the practice squad, releasing linebacker Buddy Smith and kicker ...
MassLive.com

Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)

Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

646K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy