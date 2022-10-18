Read full article on original website
beyondthecreek.com
Star Method Boxing Relocating within Downtown Walnut Creek
Over four years ago, Star Method Boxing opened in downtown Walnut Creek and they are now relocating to a larger spot a few blocks away. This bigger spot will have a boxing ring and they will also offer personal training and small group classes. Find out about the coaches here.
Massive fire breaks out at closed restaurant in Bay Area strip mall
The walls and roof collapsed of a boarded-up restaurant that caught fire Friday morning in an East Bay strip mall.
Eater
Bay Area Raised Chef Returns to Napa Roots to Open Fine Dining Restaurant in Wine Country
Guests at the Four Seasons Resort in Napa Valley are about to witness a real-life coming-of-age, hometown hero story come full circle. Chef Rogelio Garcia, a contestant on Bravo’s Top Chef who held an executive chef position at Luce and worked his way throughout the Bay Area during COVID-19, is now the opening chef at a debut restaurant, Auro in Calistoga. Returning to wine country for this opportunity was a no-brainer, Garcia says. The cook was raised in Los Angeles and Napa, and authored a cookbook titled Convivir: Modern Mexican Cooking in California’s Wine Country set to release in 2024. “There’s a lot that went into this,” Garcia says. “The menu, the staffing — just leading this is incredible. It’s incredible to be a part of this Four Seasons family, in Napa, in my hometown.”
Elderly resident injured in garage fire at Inner Sunset home
(BCN) — Two people were injured, including an elderly resident hospitalized in critical condition, in a fire Friday morning at a home in San Francisco’s Inner Sunset neighborhood, officials said. The one-alarm blaze was reported at about 9 a.m. in the 1600 block of 8th Avenue, where a garage fire spread to the home, according […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Longport sails into Concord with fine seafood dining
CONCORD, CA (Oct. 21, 2022) — With the recent closing of Scott’s, Yankee Pier and EMC, local white tablecloth seafood restaurants have found themselves on the endangered species list. Thankfully, the long-standing Walnut Creek Yacht Club has a compatriot with the newly opened Longport Fish Co. in Concord.
iheart.com
Another Bay Area Shopping Mall Is Closing
It looks like it’s the end of the road for Bayfair Mall in San Leandro. The 42-acre property adjacent to BART was just sold for $57 million. Anchor stores included Target, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and Century Theaters, among others. Plans for the property include...
Large fire burning at abandoned Concord restaurant in strip mall, partial roof collapse
Crews are on scene of a large fire burning at an abandoned restaurant in Concord Friday morning, where part of the roof collapsed causing firefighters to retreat.
sonomamag.com
8 Best Restaurants in Occidental
Founded in 1857, Occidental is one of a handful of Sonoma County outposts that remains mostly untouched by time, influencers, or wine magnates. But there’s a thriving food scene here, where a classic Negroni and grandma-style ravioli are just steps away from small-batch natural wines and Hawaiian smoked pork bowls with kimchi mayo. Go hungry because you’ll find something delicious from breakfast to dinner. Here’s the scoop on our favorite spots. Click through the above gallery for details.
Eater
This Divisadero Italian Restaurant Is Offering a Steeply Discounted Weeknight Menu
The Bay Area is infamous for its pricey lifestyles and inaccessibly expensive luxuries — and increasingly, that includes wild and wacky restaurants, too. Now, Divisadero Street restaurant Che Fico’s smaller neighboring outpost Che Fico Alimentari is hoping to offer something slightly more affordable. Owner and chef David Nayfeld took to Instagram to let fans know about “Cena Presto,” a three-course menu for $55 the restaurant will offer Monday through Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. “This is a great way to experience our restaurant on a budget!” the Instagram post reads.
pioneerpublishers.com
High-density projects bring needed housing to downtown Concord
CONCORD, CA (Oct. 20, 2022) — If the rest of the country is in an economic slowdown, it’s not obvious from a mini housing boom currently underway in downtown Concord. The COVID/supply chain logjam has broken with five projects under construction and another four in the pipeline. The...
Massive fire guts boarded-up restaurant in Concord
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responding to a large fire in an abandoned restaurant in Concord say the blaze is now under control. The restaurant, the Imperial Seafood Restaurant, was located at 1680 Willow Pass Road. At the time the fire broke out, the restaurant had been out of business and boarded up for quite […]
Fire at home in San Francisco's Inner Sunset injures two
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A fire injured two people Friday morning, including an elderly resident who was hospitalized in critical condition, at a home in San Francisco's Inner Sunset neighborhood, officials said.The one-alarm blaze was reported about 9 a.m. in the 1600 block of Eighth Avenue, where a garage fire spread to the home, according to San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter.The elderly resident was rescued by firefighters, treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to a hospital. The second person was assisted in escaping the fire and suffered minor injuries, Baxter said.The cause of the fire was still under investigation later Friday.
The Bay Area’s 95-year-old Half Moon Bay Bakery is famous for its pumpkin bread
"I tell my kids, 'Do not ever share the recipes.'"
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to Visit
San Francisco Bay is one of the largest bays on the United States Pacific West Coast. Three big and important cities are located on the coast: San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland.
NBC Bay Area
The Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink at Bishop Ranch
Time to get out your winter jackets and mittens! The Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink is opening in City Center Bishop Ranch on November 11th. The ice rink will be open on weekdays from 12:00PM to 9:30PM and on weekends from 10:00AM to 9:30PM. For $21, you get a skate rental and 90 minutes of time to explore the ice. Discounts are available for children and Bishop Ranch tenants.
Another SF store closes due to retail theft
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Retail theft is forcing another San Francisco store to close its doors. Cotopaxi is temporarily closing it’s Hayes Valley location, less than a year after it opened. “Unfortunately this store has been a disappointment for us,” CEO and founder Davis Smith said. Smith said he has always loved San Francisco. His […]
NBC Bay Area
Fire Destroys Vacant Restaurant in Concord
Fire investigators are at the scene of a vacant restaurant gutted by fire early Friday in Concord, officials said. The fire was reported at 4 a.m. in the 1600 block of Willow Pass Road, at a boarded-up structure that was formerly the Imperial Seafood Restaurant, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo rapper LaRussell makes Momo’s Café ‘pay what you want’ through end of year
VALLEJO – Independent rapper LaRussell has bought out downtown Vallejo’s Momo’s Café and intends to let customers pay whatever they want to eat there through the end of this year, the rapper announced on Wednesday. LaRussell told the Vallejo Sun that starting on Oct. 24 and...
SFist
Man Fatally Shot on Market Street Near Powell
A man was fatally shot Monday night near Powell Street Station and Union Square, in a rare incident for the popular area. Mid-Market and the area around the Powell Street BART station might be fairly desolate after the stores close and the out-of-towners go home/back to their hotels. But the usually bustling area near SF's main shopping district is still not frequently the site of street shootings — even if it is just blocks away from the heart of the more crime-ridden Tenderloin.
