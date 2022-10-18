Read full article on original website
Lebanon High School’s Katelyn Hacker and Taryn Cornell were both individual winners and Lebanon swept the team competitions in an FFA Soils Contest held Oct. 5 at Roaring River Park. The event was hosted by Scio High School’s FFA chapter, and included more than 170 students from seven schools....
Pine education project comes alive at Sunnyside Park
A Ponderosa pine education project at Sunnyside Park featuring local history was dedicated Saturday, Oct. 15. Double-sided interpretive panels explain the history and rebound of the Willamette Valley Ponderosa pine – a separate race of pines from those growing in Eastern Oregon or south. Along with the covered signs,...
Pride Day fracas highlights City Council meeting
Audience participation has remained active at Lebanon City Council meetings since supporters of the LGBTQ+ community requested an official proclamation of Pride Month in June. This month’s meeting on Oct. 12 was no different, as residents filled the Travel Santiam Station to voice their thoughts on current issues. During...
Lebanon Area Habitat looking to grow
Lebanon Area Habitat for Humanity’s mission is to build affordable new homes for others. What it wants now, however, is a new home for itself. And in some ways, that’s proving to be a lot harder. The East Linn County chapter of Habitat for Humanity, an international nonprofit...
Death Notices, Sept/Oct 2022
Death notice information is gleaned from local mortuaries. Death notices are published at no cost. To make sure a death notice gets listed, ask the mortuary to contact Lebanon Local at (541) 367-2136. Cheri Rhodes Allard, 70, of Lebanon, died Sept. 19, 2022. A memorial service will be held at...
Something’s pending at old Mega Foods
“Hometown values; big time savings.” Not any more, obviously, at least not at this address on Queen Avenue in Albany. It’s been five years since the Mega Foods supermarket on Queen Avenue closed. I don’t know why the owners haven’t taken down the signs after all this time.
Election 2022: Lebanon City Council Candidates
We have made concerted efforts to reach all the candidates in the races represented who have received questionnaires and follow-up calls in efforts to have them returned for publication. Because City Council Ward 3 incumbent Michelle Steinhebel is running unopposed, we did not submit a questionnaire to her. Ward 1 candidate Carl Mann had not responded to emails and phone calls by press time. Ryan Newby, who will be listed on the ballot for City Council Ward 2, has informed us that he has withdrawn from the race due to personal circumstances. Ward 1 incumbent Wayne Rieskamp has also said he is not running.
Election 2022: County Commission Candidates
Family: Married to Linda, 29 years; Children: Jorian (graduated Lebanon High School, 2016, graduated Oregon State University 2022), Kelton and Svea (twins, graduated LHS, 2019, currently attending OSU). Education: Master’s degree, University of Arizona, Agricultural Education; B.S. chemistry, Upsala College. Professional Background/Work Experience: Partner (with wife Linda) Analysis Laboratory,...
Election 2022: Lebanon Mayoral Candidates
Education: Oregon State University: Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences (2013); U.S. Army NCO Leadership Center of Excellence: Sergeant Major Academy (2009); Linn Benton Community College: Reserve Police Academy (1993); Lebanon Union High School: Class of 1986. Professional Background/Work Experience: United States Military – U.S. Army and Oregon Army National...
Beard buffs keep Lebanon groomed
There are some things that bring people together: music, sports, video games or even family reunions. But sometimes all it takes is a little facial hair. There are plenty of people in Lebanon and the surrounding area who sport chin curtains, and the Northwest Bearded Brothers club is here to support them.
Real Estate sold from Sept/Oct 2022
Following are Lebanon, Sweet Home and Brownsville area real estate transactions recorded with the county during September 2022. These are not properties for sale, and some transactions may represent a change of ownership within a family or corporation. Properties are listed by address, property/residence size and purchase price. ♦ 299110...
School Board: Keep moving on Seven Oak expansion
Lebanon School Board members on Oct. 13 gave staff a thumbs-up to move forward with plans to expand Seven Oak Middle School to accommodate more sixth-graders. William Lewis, director of business services for Lebanon Community School District, approached the board at the meeting for a “go” or “no-go” directive regarding the Seven Oak expansion project.
Photographers capture history at train station
Seated on a step stool and holding his hefty 1962 Speed Graphic camera with both hands, Victor Hand waited Friday, Oct. 7, for the Santa Maria Valley No. 205 steam locomotive to charge past the Santiam Travel Station in Lebanon. “It’s the best thing for railroad stock; you can’t beat...
Four Lebanon High alumni inducted into Hall of Fame
Four graduates of Lebanon High School were honored for their contributions to their community and the world during the eighth annual Bud and Dorothy Page LHS Hall of Fame induction ceremony, held Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Boulder Falls Inn Event Center. Don Carroll, Class of 1955, was commended for...
Council votes to grant liquor license to Rio Theatre
The Sweet Home City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 11, voted 5-1 to recommend granting an Oregon Liquor Control Commission “Full On-Premises” liquor license to the Rio Theatre. The group had decided at its Sept. 27 meeting to ask theater owners Erika and Thomas Banham to re-propose their request with more information. Both were present Oct. 11 to address questions.
Planning board OKs property annexation
The Planning Commission held a Sept. 21 public hearing for and unanimously approved the annexation of two properties at the corner of Airport and Stoltz Hill roads, including a portion of the right-of-way. The properties, at 970 W. Airport Road and 2010 Stoltz Hill Road, total about .36 acres and...
Election 2022: Measures
Lebanon voters will be asked to make choices on four statewide measures and one local initiative in the Nov. 8 election. Following is a summary of each:. Measure 111 would add a section to the Oregon Constitution establishing a right to “cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care as a fundamental right” for every Oregon resident.
Smoke update: It could linger in mid-Willamette Valley through Thursday
Smoke from wildfires could continue to linger in the mid-Willamette Valley until Thursday night, according to an air quality alert from the National Weather Service. The notice includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon, Sweet Home and surrounding areas. According to the National Weather Service, the Oregon Department of Environmental...
Election 2022: Linn County Sheriff Candidates
Education: A.A. in administration of criminal justice, San Jose Community College. Professional Background/Work Experience: Department of Corrections corrections officer (1996-97); Linn County Sheriff’s Office (1997-present, with a break of 2½ months 21 years ago to work at Salem Police Department). “Missing the family atmosphere and the way LCSO does law enforcement, I immediately returned to LCSO where I have worked as a patrol deputy, narcotics detective, patrol sergeant, patrol lieutenant, patrol captain, undersheriff and sheriff.” Also served as instructor, field training officer, field training coordinator and public information officer.
Sweet Home police and courts, Oct. 10-16, 2022
Warrants are out on the following individuals: Samuel Frank Ayers, Andrew James Freitag, Aaron Thomas Halvorson, Noe Hernandez-Reyes, Faron Walter Kennedy, Taylor Robert Mespelt, Carrie Lynne Miller, Kendra Lynne Montoya, Julianne Nicole Phillips, Tammy Lavonn Robinson, Paula Marie Lea Skyles-Lutzi, Zachary Shane Stegner. Jedediah Trevor Childress, 41, was charged Oct....
