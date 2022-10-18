Read full article on original website
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in Pennsylvania
There are a handful of "ghost towns" in Pennsylvania. The reasoning for the towns being referred to as such isn't too mystical. The state has a lot of industrial history, and with that comes industrial small-towns whose populations come and go.
Meat company completes first part of $74M expansion
A Lebanon County company that produces whole-muscle turkey and beef bacon has expanded its plant. Godshall’s Quality Meats has expanded its plant in North Lebanon Township by 50,000 square feet. The facility on Weavertown Road now has 150,000 square feet of space. The facility has been smoking meats since 1885, and was acquired by Godshall’s in 2005 from The Daniel Weaver Company.
Lebanon County Job Listings: October 20, 2022
Food Service Helpers (Cornwall-Lebanon School District) District Custodian (Cornwall-Lebanon School District) Cornwall-Lebanon School District is currently accepting applications for food service helper positions. Under direction, prepare and serve food products and assist in other food service operations, including, but not limited to, instructing and training of substitute food service workers....
Midstate Marker: William Maclay
Harrisburg (WHTM) If you live in the Harrisburg area, and the name William Maclay rings a bell, it could be because you traveled along McClay Street. And yes, the street is named after him. But William Maclay needs to be remembered for more than just a street, and there’s good reason there’s a historical marker about him in Riverfront Park. He was one of Pennsylvania’s first two U.S. Senators – and he kept a journal about it.
PennDOT to repair I-81 bridge in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a PennDOT bridge crew performing deck spall repairs this weekend in Dauphin County. The repairs will take place this weekend on the northbound Interstate 81 (George N. Wade) Bridge, spanning the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties. There may be possible delays during work hours.
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Max’s Place
ANNVILLE – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in Lebanon County to dedicate Max’s Place playground at Annville Elementary School. The playground was named for Max Schollenberger, who was found dead in deplorable conditions in a locked bedroom on the morning of May 26, 2020. His body showed signs of trauma and prolonged malnutrition. Through the support of the late Lebanon County Sen. Dave Arnold and continued support by Sen. Chris Gebhard, Annville Cleona School District was able to get a grant to build the playground. Sen. Gebhard said he hopes the playground which is designed to be inclusive, will remain a place of happiness for all children in the community.
Sheriff, Redner's join effort to close Wernersville CCC
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — The head of security for Redner's, Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht, and Pennsylvania state Sen. Chris Gebhard are joining the push to close the Wernersville Community Corrections Center. "Sheriff Eric Weaknecht has issued a letter of support. I spoke with him," said South Heidelberg...
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent thrifting for unique pieces and bargains. From small consignment shops to sprawling flea markets, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing places to thrift but none are as big or amazing as the giant Community Aid thrift store in Selinsgrove. Keep reading to learn more.
Cumberland County housing development to enter fifth and final phase
A housing development in the Carlisle area has plans to enter its fifth and final phase. The South Middleton Township board of supervisors approved Phase V of the Morgan’s Crossing Development on Petersburg Road over the summer. The 15 residential lots will likely be available for sale towards the end of the year. Construction is likely to begin next year.
Former York County principal pleads guilty to theft of Federal Program Funds
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Leonard Hart, age 50, of Mount Wolf, pleaded guilty to obtaining by fraud and misapplying money from Lincoln Charter School (LCS) in York, Pennsylvania. According to United States Attorney Gerard...
Mayor Williams says Harrisburg is strongest it’s been in decades
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Oct. 20, Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams gave her State of the City Address to local business leaders, elected officials, and more, where she said Harrisburg is the strongest it has been in decades. Williams cited Harrisburg’s financial recovery out of Act 47, which...
New basketball, pickleball court opens in Lebanon County
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — New sports courts in Annville, Lebanon County have opened to the public. A ribbon cutting happened on Wednesday, Oct. 19 for the basketball and pickleball courts on East Maple Street. There are new basketball backboards and rims as well as a new surface and paint...
Problems persist at Governor's Square despite repairs being underway
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Even as repairs continue to be made at Governor's Square in Harrisburg, some residents are concerned for their safety, especially as some homes were recently placarded and deemed unfit to live in. The City of Harrisburg said seven properties were placarded. A spokesperson said...
Crashes causing slowdowns on some south-central Pa. roads
There are several crashes causing problems on south-central Pennsylvania roads this morning. A rollover crash has shut down Route 74/Delta Road in both directions between Browntown Road and New Bridgeville Road in Chanceford Township. Lancaster County. UPDATE: A lane restriction on Route 30/Lincoln Highway in East Lampeter Township has been...
PennDOT student challenge puts $4,000 up for best idea to increase truck parking
PennDOT is inviting local students to participate in the sixth annual PennDOT Innovations Challenge. The contest puts students’ real-world problem-solving abilities to the test, with exercises from PennDOT that are based on actual problems the transportation agency is facing. This year, the challenge is trucking parking along interstate corridors...
Oz responds to dog research attack ad during York County visit
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of...
Renovation challenges delay Union Beer House move to former Country Cupboard
In the retail business world, everything reverts back to location. The way owner Mak Mann has got it figured, a move one mile west on Cumberland Street is the next logical step in the evolution of Union Beer House. “It’s because we’re renting our spot now,” said Mann. “The main...
Weis Markets opens remodeled store in Mount Joy
MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Weis Markets in Mount Joy has finished remodeling its store. The new grocery store will have an updated bakery, new pharmacy vaccination room, and expanded variety throughout the store. “Our newly remodeled Mount Joy store offers customers more variety throughout the store and...
Martic Forge trestle bridge set to reopen
MARTIC TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four years after a suspected arsonist destroyed the Martic Forge trestle bridge, it's about to reopen. The bridge in Martic Township, Lancaster County, is part of the Enola Low-Grade Trail. Fire destroyed the wooden bridge deck in 2018, leaving a gap in the trail. But...
New addition coming to the Strawberry Square in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The ManeClass Salon is set to officially open its doors in downtown Harrisburg at some point in late October. The salon had originally been located in midtown for around five years, but the owner of ManeClass Salon, Miss Shana, has been looking forward to her salons new home on North Third Street – across from the Whitaker Center.
