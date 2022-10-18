ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trotwood, OH

2 arrested during search of Trotwood home: Police seek info

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are seeking information concerning suspicious activity at a Trotwood home.

On Monday, October 17, Trotwood detectives searched a home at 926 Olive Road while investigating a felony theft, a Trotwood detective said in a release. During the search, several people were found in the home and in a trailer in the backyard.

Piqua man pleads no contest to fraud, theft charges

Two of the people found were arrested on warrants unrelated to Monday’s search.

The detective said that this is an active investigation and asks that anyone with information concerning the home at 926 Olive Road contact Miami Valley Crimestoppers at 937-222-STOP or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com .

All tips submitted to Crimestoppers will be kept anonymous.

