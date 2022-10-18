ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

solarpowerworldonline.com

1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project now online in Southern California

Axium Infrastructure and Canadian Solar subsidiaries Recurrent Energy and CSI Energy Storage today announced that Crimson Storage, a 350-MW/1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project, is now in operation and providing flexible capacity to the California grid. A fund managed by Axium owns 80% of the project and Recurrent Energy, the project developer, retains 20% ownership. CSI Energy Storage was the turnkey system integrator of the project, delivering the EPC services and will provide long-term operational services for the project.
CALIFORNIA STATE
electrek.co

The world’s largest single-phase battery is now up and running

Meet Crimson Storage, the world’s largest single-phase battery, which is now live in the California desert. Crimson Storage is also the second-largest energy storage project currently in operation of any configuration. The 350 megawatt (MW)/1400 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery storage project, which sits on on 2,000 acres west of Blythe...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
freightwaves.com

Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting

September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
LONG BEACH, CA
rtands.com

Emergency work in San Clemente, Calif., will take longer; new contractor selected

The final details of emergency slope stabilization work in San Clemente are emerging, and it looks like the construction timeline has added some length. The portion of track that sits on the weakened slope has been closed to passenger rail service for weeks. Officials hoped trains would be able to run through in November, but now the contractor which won the bid has placed the project finish line in mid-January 2023. Rail service will be able to use the track in mid-December.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
maritime-executive.com

Exports Rise as SoCal Ports Record Overall Drop in Container Volumes

Container volumes at the Southern California ports, the busiest in the nation with long backlogs a year ago, fell significantly in September. Both the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach are now predicting a continuing easing in volumes in what normally would have been a peak season for the ports. The mounting declines come after a two-year record run in volumes often setting monthly records at both ports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

California tops most expensive cities for burger meals in US: study

LOS ANGELES - America's favorite meal is apparently getting more expensive - and it'll cost you even more if you live in California (surprise, surprise). You can thank inflation, which has affected everything from food to home goods. MoneyGeek analyzed menu prices for a burger, french fries and soda across...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?

The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off San Clemente Island coast

LOS ANGELES - A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Southern California coast on Thursday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was reported at 4:53 a.m. about 62 miles south of San Clemente Island. It was recorded at a depth of about 3.6 miles. Are you prepared for an...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Voice of OC

OC Homelessness Policy Lands Back In Court, Santa Ana Stops Opening of County’s Walk-in Shelter

With cold weather creeping in and homeless deaths in the hundreds, county plans for a rainy season shelter in Santa Ana are now on ice. The roadblock: City of Santa Ana officials, who oppose hosting another county-sponsored emergency refuge in a Latino and working-class city they say has for years been a homeless repository for wealthier and whiter ones in south county.
SANTA ANA, CA
The Associated Press

California Pizza Kitchen Expands Footprint in Orange County With Debut of New Laguna Niguel Restaurant

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the creator of California-style pizza, today announced the opening of its newest location in Laguna Niguel at 27430 La Paz Road near the Village La Paz shopping center. The new restaurant opening is part of the brand’s multi-year growth plan which includes increasing its presence in core markets, expanding domestic and international franchising, growing the brand’s licensing presence, and driving profitable guest traffic through menu innovation, CPK Rewards and increased marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005435/en/ California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) today announced the opening of its newest location in Laguna Niguel, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
voiceofoc.org

Does Orange County’s Fire Headquarters Need 24/7 Armed Cops?

Should round-the-clock armed police be stationed at Orange County Fire Authority’s headquarters?. Fire Authority officials proposed paying the county $1 million a year to have sheriff’s special officers provide security there. But when it came up for approval on Tuesday, county supervisors rejected it overwhelmingly. Supervisors Don Wagner...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Low-income San Bernardino tenants searching for new homes after judge orders building closure

SAN BERNARINO, Calif. - San Bernardino residents are facing eviction as early as next week, as a city spokesperson said the owner never got the proper permits. Puddles of water, a broken elevator, cockroaches crawling in bathrooms, those are just some scenes from a building in San Bernardino, where the more than 100 tenants were told that they need to be out by next week.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
dailytitan.com

Anaheim City Council approves construction for OC V!BE

The Anaheim City Council unanimously approved the construction of OCVibe, a $4 billion mixed-use entertainment center near Honda Center and ARTIC transit center. OCVibe, also referred to as ocV!be, will be a 95-acre project consisting of new office spaces, restaurants, shops, housing and hotels, a concert hall, an amphitheater, a park and additional open spaces. The project will also include land use zoning for advertisement sign construction.
ANAHEIM, CA

