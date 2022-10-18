The Clippers shooting guard tells PEOPLE he wants to expand his annual camps to include "educational aspects" for kids in his Massachusetts hometown Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Terance Mann wants to inspire the next generation of athletes and leaders from his hometown of Lowell, Massachusetts. Located roughly 45 minutes outside of Boston, the 26-year-old athlete says Lowell has "a bunch of talent," but that "not many" aspiring professionals make it to the league. "There haven't been many pro athletes to come out of Lowell before me," he tells...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO