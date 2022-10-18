Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan Both Terrified Shaquille O’Neal and Taught Him an Important Lesson During Their First NBA Encounter
When Shaq came within touching distance of a Michael Jordan shot, the big man learned an invaluable lesson about NBA greatness. The post Michael Jordan Both Terrified Shaquille O’Neal and Taught Him an Important Lesson During Their First NBA Encounter appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Zion Williamson Wears Michael Jordan-Inspired ‘I’m Back’ Shirt
The Pelicans forward missed the entire 2021–22 season while recovering from surgery for a fractured foot.
TMZ.com
Photo Shows NBA's James Bouknight Passed Out In Car W/ Handgun In Lap
Charlotte Hornets hooper James Bouknight lay passed out in his Mercedes-Benz AMG GT with a bag of Doritos and a Glock handgun in his lap before he was arrested for DWI ... a photo obtained by TMZ Sports appears to show. The 22-year-old former 11th overall pick (2021) was arrested...
Michael Jordan Said He Could See Fear In 'Bad Boys' Pistons Eyes When The Chicago Bulls Swept Them In The 1991 NBA Playoffs
Michael Jordan knew that the Chicago Bulls were ready to surpass the Detroit Pistons in the 1991 Playoffs after a year of reliving a Game 7 loss in 1990 to them.
Bulls' Scottie Pippen Only Trails LeBron James in Recent Jersey Sales
Scottie Pippen only trails LeBron in recent jersey sales originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls continue to lead the way in the merchandise game. The 1990's Bulls, specifically. Popular sports apparel retailer Lids recently announced their top-selling NBA gear for the 2022 offseason, and the Bulls placed...
Charles Barkley Speaks On New $200M “Life-Altering Deal” With TNT
Charles Barkley Speaks On New $200M "Life-Altering Deal" With TNT
Watch Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant Get Sweet Courtside Hug and Game Feedback from Daughter, 3
The Memphis Grizzlies point guard was greeted excitedly by 3-year-old daughter Kaari after Wednesday's game Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has a special bond with his little girl. The official NBA Instagram shared a sweet video after the team's game Wednesday, showing Morant's 3-year-old daughter Kaari Jaidyn running into his arms as he approaches her courtside. The toddler smiles sweetly as dad scoops her up and hugs her, asking her, "Daddy did good?" She smiles, nodding excitedly. "Can daddy get a high five?" he asks, to which she enthusiastically obliges. Later, he talks...
Stephen Curry Wakes Up Son While Cheering on Brother-in-Law Damion Lee's Game-Winning Shot
The Warriors star was just another NBA fan Wednesday night, cheering on his former teammate Lee's debut with the Phoenix Suns Steph Curry was fully invested in the Dallas Mavericks-Phoenix Suns game Wednesday night. In a video posted to Twitter, the Warriors superstar, 34, hilariously showed so much appreciation for brother-in-law Damion Lee's game-winning shot he woke up his son while cheering. "Yeah, Dame! Stick with it! Stick With it!" Curry yelled in appreciation of younger sister Sydel Curry-Lee's husband, who was making his debut with the Suns in...
Shaquille O’Neal, Fellow ‘Inside The NBA’ Hosts Extend TNT Contracts
Warner Bros. Discovery Sports announced on Monday (Oct. 17) that TNT’s Inside the NBA show co-hosts —Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal — have re-signed to the network for the long run, Variety reports. All four hosts will have their contracts extended with a pay increase. “I’m happy for ‘The Godfather’ and Kenneth … is there someone else I’m forgetting?” O’Neal jokingly said. “I’m kidding … love you, Charles. As long as I say, ‘Are you not entertained?’ and the answer is ‘Yes,’ then we’re going to keep this thing going.”More from VIBE.comCelebrities And Athletes React To Kyrie...
Charles Barkley, months after flirting with LIV Golf, agrees to mega-deal with TNT
Charles Barkley has a new contract with TNT that a report says will pay him well north of $100 million, and possibly as much as $200 million, over 10 years. Barkley, 59, had discussions with the LIV Golf Series back in July but told Golfweek at the event in Bedminster, New Jersey, that “they haven’t offered me anything.”
CW33 NewsFix
Dallas Mavericks fans: Check out this Texas State Fair attraction ASAP
DALLAS (KDAF) — Where are our Dallas Mavs fans for life?. After 42 years of Dallas Mavericks basketball, fans in the organization have a whole lot to be proud of. Did you know you can see the team’s entire history, right at the State Fair of Texas?. “This...
NBA's Terance Mann on Bringing Basketball Camp to the Massachusetts Hometown That 'Made Me Who I Am'
The Clippers shooting guard tells PEOPLE he wants to expand his annual camps to include "educational aspects" for kids in his Massachusetts hometown Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Terance Mann wants to inspire the next generation of athletes and leaders from his hometown of Lowell, Massachusetts. Located roughly 45 minutes outside of Boston, the 26-year-old athlete says Lowell has "a bunch of talent," but that "not many" aspiring professionals make it to the league. "There haven't been many pro athletes to come out of Lowell before me," he tells...
Shaquille O’Neal: ‘Players now don’t like contact ... I’d just beat you up’
During his playing days, it was easy to define Shaquille O’Neal – the most dominant center in the NBA and one of the greatest players in the league’s history. It’s not so simple nowadays. Since he retired from professional basketball 11 years ago, O’Neal has branched...
HBO Sports To Feature A Documentary On Former Miami Heat Center Shaquille O'Neal
The documentary on O'Neal is set to debut on Nov. 23
Vince Carter Compares The Current Warriors Drama To Shaquille O'Neal And Kobe Bryant's Situation: "It Reminds Me Of A Laker Team Where Kobe And Shaq Weren't Vibing In Their Talk. They Didn't Hang Out On The Court."
Former NBA star Vince Carter lauds the Golden State Warriors for playing elite level of basketball even after a fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. He compared them to the Shaq-Kobe Lakers.
NBA Season Preview 2022-23: One reason to watch each and every team
To celebrate the return of NBA basketball, we take a look at one reason to watch every team this season. The 2022-23 NBA regular season officially tipped off on Tuesday night, commencing a nearly six-month journey for 30 teams. The stakes of this season for those 30 teams vary drastically....
