Charlotte, NC

Watch Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant Get Sweet Courtside Hug and Game Feedback from Daughter, 3

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard was greeted excitedly by 3-year-old daughter Kaari after Wednesday's game Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has a special bond with his little girl. The official NBA Instagram shared a sweet video after the team's game Wednesday, showing Morant's 3-year-old daughter Kaari Jaidyn running into his arms as he approaches her courtside. The toddler smiles sweetly as dad scoops her up and hugs her, asking her, "Daddy did good?" She smiles, nodding excitedly. "Can daddy get a high five?" he asks, to which she enthusiastically obliges. Later, he talks...
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Stephen Curry Wakes Up Son While Cheering on Brother-in-Law Damion Lee's Game-Winning Shot

The Warriors star was just another NBA fan Wednesday night, cheering on his former teammate Lee's debut with the Phoenix Suns Steph Curry was fully invested in the Dallas Mavericks-Phoenix Suns game Wednesday night. In a video posted to Twitter, the Warriors superstar, 34, hilariously showed so much appreciation for brother-in-law Damion Lee's game-winning shot he woke up his son while cheering. "Yeah, Dame! Stick with it! Stick With it!" Curry yelled in appreciation of younger sister Sydel Curry-Lee's husband, who was making his debut with the Suns in...
PHOENIX, AZ
Vibe

Shaquille O’Neal, Fellow ‘Inside The NBA’ Hosts Extend TNT Contracts

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports announced on Monday (Oct. 17) that TNT’s Inside the NBA show co-hosts —Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal — have re-signed to the network for the long run, Variety reports. All four hosts will have their contracts extended with a pay increase. “I’m happy for ‘The Godfather’ and Kenneth … is there someone else I’m forgetting?” O’Neal jokingly said. “I’m kidding … love you, Charles. As long as I say, ‘Are you not entertained?’ and the answer is ‘Yes,’ then we’re going to keep this thing going.”More from VIBE.comCelebrities And Athletes React To Kyrie...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
People

NBA's Terance Mann on Bringing Basketball Camp to the Massachusetts Hometown That 'Made Me Who I Am'

The Clippers shooting guard tells PEOPLE he wants to expand his annual camps to include "educational aspects" for kids in his Massachusetts hometown Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Terance Mann wants to inspire the next generation of athletes and leaders from his hometown of Lowell, Massachusetts. Located roughly 45 minutes outside of Boston, the 26-year-old athlete says Lowell has "a bunch of talent," but that "not many" aspiring professionals make it to the league. "There haven't been many pro athletes to come out of Lowell before me," he tells...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

People

