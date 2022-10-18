Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Hoopeston’s Mayor Wise Says Lots of Progress is on the Way
Hoopeston mayor Jeff Wise says that like all Vermilion County communities, they are looking to get rid of unwanted dilapidated properties; as he explained to Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program. AUDIO: Nobody wants to live next door to a house that is falling to pieces. We...
Champaign Park District warns of Facebook event scam
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is warning the community of a scam on Facebook related to an event series it is hosting later this fall. The district said on its Facebook page that there are several events on the platform that all refer to Winter Nights at Prairie Farm. However, only one […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Mosaic City Church Begins Danville YMCA Services this Sunday, Oct 23rd
The Mosaic City Church of Danville is having their first worship service at the YMCA this Sunday. Pastor LeStan Hoskins says they’ll be setting up for a 9:30 service, with various activities throughout the building. AUDIO: So when people walk inside the door, there will be people there to...
Urbana conducts survey in search of next Chief of Police
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana welcomes and encourages community members to provide input in its search for the next Chief of Police. The city has partnered with POLIHIRE to conduct the nationwide search. This is to solicitfeedback through a community survey, which will help identify leadership qualities thecommunity finds important in this […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville City Council Swears in New Ward One Representative
At the start of the Tuesday, October 18th Danville City Council meeting, Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr swore in new Ward One Alderwoman Alesia Ford. Ford replaces Brenda Brown, who recently stepped down after moving into another district within the city. Mayor Williams was very glad to have Ford join the...
WAND TV
U of I Researchers to help end homelessness in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - U of I researchers are partnering with the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act to tackle homelessness in Champaign. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance act is a federal act that was passed to focus on homeless children. Together, they are searching for families with school-aged children to participate in this research.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
County Clerk: Voter Machine Testing Coming Up; Looking for Interested Young Election Judges
Election Day is right around the corner, and Vermilion County Clerk Cathy Jenkins recently joined Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program. Jenkins says if you haven’t registered to vote yet, but would like to; fear not, as “Grace Period Voting” has begun. AUDIO: You...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC Nursing Program Accepting Applications Spring ’23 Application Available Online Now!
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE RELEASE. Danville Area Community College’s nursing program is accepting applications for their Spring 2023 program. • Applicants must be registered and active in the remaining courses. • Application at: https://dacc.edu/depts/nursing. The last day for applications to be received is November 30...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Car Show at DACC to Help Student’s Family
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE RELEASE. DANVILLE–The Danville Area Community College Automotive program faculty and students are mourning the loss of a young Auto student over the weekend. Alex Dinger was killed in a car crash Saturday, October 15, on his way home. In Alex’s memory,...
Property taxes, late penalties unpaid for former Champaign County Nursing Home
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The private owner of the former Champaign County Nursing Home hasn’t paid a cent toward property tax bills on the facility this year. The second installment of 2021 tax payments was due Sept. 1 in Champaign County. A month-and-a-half later, Evanston-based University Rehab Real Estate LLC has withheld $284,428.02, including more […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Plans For Cannon Office Building Advancing
Plans to rename the Vermilion County Administration Building to the Joseph G. Cannon Building are continuing to advance. County Board Member Steve Miller says a petition drive to rename the building has reached its goal…. {AUDIO: ‘’We’ve been circulating petitions really for a couple of years because of the pandemic....
Herald & Review
Watch now: Widow of fallen officer inspires others during Mount Zion Prayer Breakfast
MOUNT ZION — In the 18 months since her husband’s death, Amber Oberheim has been on a mission to bring about change. “My blue family is way too important to continue to sit idly by and watch them be scrutinized, disrespected and murdered. It is time to start celebrating heroes and stop victimizing felons,” Oberheim said during her husband's funeral in May 2021.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion Advantage Looks for Carle Retail Project to be Big Hit
You may have noticed some excavating action on the northwest corner of North and Gilbert, the former site of the First Midwest Bank building. Just northwest of there is the main building for the Carle at the Riverfront project. Vermilion Advantage CEO Tim Dudley says that Carle’s plans are indeed to get some retail action on the property; which has been talked about for a while.
Effingham Radio
Update From Municipal Electrical Aggregate
Several area cities and counties have been working together to bid electric supply for our residents. The cities of Charleston, Effingham, Mattoon, and Paris along with Coles County are nearing the end of a contract with a rate of 4.19 cents per kilowatt hour. This rate will be expiring with the meter readings in December 2022.
WAND TV
Possible changes for Urbana School District substitute-teacher crisis
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — The Urbana School District is tackling their substitute-teacher crisis by recommending solutions for teachers and substitute teachers. HR Director Angi Franklin suggested a few ideas to the board during their last meeting. One suggestion for the school district was to raise the daily pay for substitutes from $130 to $150.
RSV: increasing cases of virus in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) transmission is rising throughout the nation, with hospitals in the Northeast running out of bed spaces. Dr. Jonna, a local pediatric specialist at Carle Clinic Family Practice, confirms that RSV is also on the rise in the Champaign community for the second year in a row. “We […]
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Edgar County Health Department Meeting Wednesday, 10/19/2022 at 7 AM – We Urge Attendance
The Edgar County Public Health Department Board is holding a meeting Wednesday of this week at 7 AM. There are several agenda items for action, including salaries, base hours, and the effective dates for those items. We submitted Freedom of Information Act requests for numerous records to include minutes and...
Emu still on the loose in Vermilion County
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — An emu was spotted in a WCIA viewer’s backyard this weekend. The viewer called Vermilion County Animal Control, but the large bird was not caught. The emu is suspected to be one of the almost a dozen emus that got out of their Vermilion County pen. It took several days […]
MyWabashValley.com
Vandalism results in equipment removed from Vigo Co. Park
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —Porta potties flipped, syringes on the ground and profanity written on several pieces of equipment, this was the scene at one West Terre Haute Park due to vandals. It happened at South Seventh St. Park. As a result, county officials have decided to pull away...
Danville implements new text alert system
DANVILLE, Ill (WCIA) — The City of Danville has created a new text alert system. People who sign up for the text alerts will receive updates on their phones, including upcoming events, road closures and more. According to Vermilion County First, members of City Community Relations, Finance, and Information Services chose TextMyGov for the texting […]
