You may have noticed some excavating action on the northwest corner of North and Gilbert, the former site of the First Midwest Bank building. Just northwest of there is the main building for the Carle at the Riverfront project. Vermilion Advantage CEO Tim Dudley says that Carle’s plans are indeed to get some retail action on the property; which has been talked about for a while.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO