Philip Wayne Goin
Philip Wayne Goin, 74, of Bucyrus, entered his eternal heavenly home in his sleep, Monday morning, October 17th at Bucyrus Community Hospital. Philip was born July 10th 1948 in Willard, OH to the late Everett and Margretta (Adams) Goin Jr. Philip is survived by children, Steve Wayne Goin of Bucyrus,...
John Elwood Stiefel Jr
John Elwood Stiefel Jr., 78, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Altercare of Bucyrus after becoming ill in recent weeks. He was born in Bucyrus on March 22, 1944 to the late John Sr. and Martha (Yost) Stiefel. He grew up in Sulphur Springs, attending school there and graduated from Col. Crawford High School in 1962. His long career at PPG in Crestline concluded with him working in purchasing. He was introduced to the love of his life, Penny Wenninger, on a blind date. They were married February 7, 1965 and he displayed his devotion, care, and true love for 57 years.
Upper Sandusky bumps Bucyrus from tournament
BUCYRUS — The sectional semifinal volleyball match between Bucyrus and Upper Sandusky Monday happened to be the rubber match. Each team had defended home court via sweeps in the regular season. The tournament game was similar with one adjustment — the visiting team won. Upper Sandusky — the...
Colonel Crawford knocks off Western Reserve
GALION — It’s been 10 years since the Colonel Crawford volleyball team won a sectional title. That streak was snapped in a big way Wednesday night. The third-seeded Eagles used strong net play and solid back row play to down fifth-seeded Western Reserve in straight sets, 25-22, 25-18, 25-16, to win the Division III sectional crown at Galion High School.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: No Wind Turbines
Normally when a car dealer sends out advertisement flyers, they include pictures of shiny new vehicles, sometimes with a young family and their kids, or a more elderly couple with their grandkids seated inside. A furniture advertisement will feature people sitting in a nice comfortable couch. That’s what companies do to promote their product. In a series of ads from an out of state developer, looking to transform Crawford County to an industrial zone, with up to 144 650′ wind turbines, the ad did not feature this companies product. No families playing with their kids in the backyard, with a 650′ wind turbine, with it’s football field length spinning blades, hovering over them. Why not? Maybe for the same reason, this same developer didn’t make themselves publicly known when they came into the area a few years ago, until a grassroots group brought them into the public eye. Or maybe for the same reason this developer fought so desperately against the passage of SB52, and even harder to prevent the signing of the resolution to allow the people of Crawford County a vote in allowing 144 turbines, all 650′ tall, all larger than the St. Louis arch, all in Crawford County. Much to their dismay, for the first time in the state of Ohio, the people who would be living amongst these monstrosities, will make the decision of whether or not, they become a reality. This developer cannot transform our county forever, by appeasing just a few people with the enticement of money. It will be a devastating look for this developer, when, on November 8th, Crawford County will show them, the state of Ohio, and the whole country, they are not needed, or wanted here. This developer found out theft didn’t work here, and neither will their deceptive ad campaign. Vote your concsience.
Full-time Custodian position open for Crawford County facilities
BUCYRUS—The Crawford County Commissioners are seeking a full time Custodian for various county facilities in Bucyrus, Ohio. Experience is preferred. The right candidate will be a high school graduate or equivalent with dependable transportation. Must be a team player, have an eye for detail and must be able to work independently, as well as with others.
Galion overcomes slow start to sweep Wynford
GALION — The Lady Tigers overcame a sluggish start and a stubborn county rival Wednesday night. In the end, Galion (20-2) took down Wynford in three sets, 25-20-, 25-19, 25-15, to win the Division III volleyball sectional final on its home court. The Lady Royals took a 3-0 lead...
Drugs and cash seized in Wyandot County
SYCAMORE—On Wednesday, October 19, at 11:23 AM, the Wyandot County Special Response Team served a residential search warrant at 105 E. Seventh St in Sycamore, Ohio. The residence was searched by detectives from the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, the Seneca Drug Task Force, and the METRICH Enforcement Unit. Detectives confiscated suspected Fentanyl cash, and evidence of drug trafficking.
‘Shred It’ Day with E-Waste collection provided in Galion
GALION—The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce and Galion Safety Council are collaborating to host a ‘Shred It’ Day, with electronics recycling also provided. This FREE community event will be held on Friday, October 28, from 11 am to 2 pm, in the parking lot behind the chamber office in Galion, off North Union St between Harding Way West and West Church St.
Flour & Whisk Bakery extends hours to better serve community
BUCYRUS – Flour & Whisk Bakery is celebrating new ownership and new hours. Husband-and-wife duo Bob and Paula Herbert announced their ownership of the Bucyrus bakery, located at 416 S. Sandusky Avenue, in September. Flour & Whisk Bakery was established in 2020 and quickly became a go-to location for fresh baked donuts and pastries. The bakery also provides coffee and other beverages, cookies, and cakes.
Construction workers discover body
BUCYRUS—Construction workers doing repairs on a Tiffin Street bridge made a gruesome discovery early Thursday morning. According to reports, A dead body was discovered, and police were called to the scene. The identification of the body and the manner of death has not been released. The Bucyrus City Police...
Adam Stone retires Law License as Ohio Disciplinary Council investigates fraud claims
BUCYRUS— Bucyrus Attorney Adam Stone issued a statement to Crawford County Now after allegations of fraud were leveled against him by the family of the late Brandon Baxter:. “It is my understanding that Ohio Supreme Court Office of Disciplinary Counsel released its Complaint against me to the Court and local media sources.
Four area Chambers of Commerce to hold Route 30 Business Expo
SYCAMORE—The Bucyrus Area Chamber, Carey Chamber, Galion-Crestline Area Chamber, and Wyandot Chamber are pleased to announce the Route 30 Business Expo to be held Tuesday, October 25th, from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Sycamore Event Center located at 3498 State Highway 103 in Sycamore. The Route 30 Expo will showcase nearly 50 community businesses and organizations, offering ample time for business-to-business networking across a tri-county area.
Let’s Do the Time Warp Again! The Rocky Horror Picture Show returns to the Ren big screen
MANSFIELD—Let’s Do the Time Warp Again! The Rocky Horror Picture Show returns to the Ren for a night of interactive mayhem on October 29. For the third year in a row, the Renaissance continues its Halloween tradition of showing The Rocky Horror Picture Show on the big screen. Dress in your best costume, bring your props, and enjoy a twisted night at the theater.
