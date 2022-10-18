Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eater
Bay Area Raised Chef Returns to Napa Roots to Open Fine Dining Restaurant in Wine Country
Guests at the Four Seasons Resort in Napa Valley are about to witness a real-life coming-of-age, hometown hero story come full circle. Chef Rogelio Garcia, a contestant on Bravo’s Top Chef who held an executive chef position at Luce and worked his way throughout the Bay Area during COVID-19, is now the opening chef at a debut restaurant, Auro in Calistoga. Returning to wine country for this opportunity was a no-brainer, Garcia says. The cook was raised in Los Angeles and Napa, and authored a cookbook titled Convivir: Modern Mexican Cooking in California’s Wine Country set to release in 2024. “There’s a lot that went into this,” Garcia says. “The menu, the staffing — just leading this is incredible. It’s incredible to be a part of this Four Seasons family, in Napa, in my hometown.”
There’s No Place Like Napa
The wine, the restaurants, the lodgings. So much has happened in Napa Valley in the last few years. Here’s our guide for deciding where to go and what to do. Spoiler alert: Everything is pretty great. The post There’s No Place Like Napa appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Family-Owned Napa Valley, CA Landfill Operator Selling to Waste Connections
Waste Connections, one of the nation’s largest waste management companies, is set to purchase Napa County’s Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling Service and Clover Flat Landfill, two dumpsites serving the northern Napa Valley that have been owned and operated for decades by the Pestoni family. Board members of...
sfstandard.com
Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area
Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
sftimes.com
San Francisco Bay Area’s Michelin-Star Restaurants
The Bay Area is home to some of the best Michelin-star restaurants in the country. If you’re looking for an amazing dining experience, you’ll definitely want to check out one (or more!) of these restaurants. In this blog post, we’ll introduce you to some of the top Michelin-starred restaurants in the Bay Area. We’ll tell you a little bit about each one, so you can decide which one is right for you. Ready to start planning your dining adventure? Let’s get started!
pioneerpublishers.com
Longport sails into Concord with fine seafood dining
CONCORD, CA (Oct. 21, 2022) — With the recent closing of Scott’s, Yankee Pier and EMC, local white tablecloth seafood restaurants have found themselves on the endangered species list. Thankfully, the long-standing Walnut Creek Yacht Club has a compatriot with the newly opened Longport Fish Co. in Concord.
wine-searcher.com
Controversial Napa Dump Sold
You won't often find environmentalists happy when a big corporation buys out a small local business. But that appears to be the case regarding Napa Valley's controversial Clover Flat Landfill. The Pestoni family is planning to sell the landfill at the top of upper Napa Valley's watershed to Waste Connections,...
sfarchdiocese.org
Camino de Sonoma: An ecumenical walk through history and Northern California
For years, people have walked the so-called California Missions Trail, which ends at Mission San Francisco Solano, the northernmost of the state’s Franciscan missions and the last one built. Now, there’s a new trail picking up where the old trail ends – both literally and symbolically. The...
northbaybiz.com
Twenty Years of Dining, Willi-Style
Willi’s Wine Bar recently celebrated its 20th anniversary on the cusp of the fifth anniversary of the fire that destroyed its original location, which was lost in the October 2017 Tubbs fire. The beloved roadhouse was the first of Mark and Terri Stark’s seven, highly-awarded restaurants in Sonoma County. The James Beard Award-nominated husband-wife restaurateurs recognized the milestone by inviting guests to share their favorite memories and photos of Willi’s Wine Bar over the years via the restaurant’s social media platform in August. A drawing was held to select 20 submitters (and their guests) to join a friends and family anniversary party held at the restaurant.
Tech power couple’s $35M San Francisco, Ken Fulk-designed mansion back on market
The Pac Heights home is for sale for $4 million less than it was in 2019.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County airport readies to open new terminal, launch Palm Springs flights
Next month, Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport plans to open its new terminal, as well as begin service to Palm Springs. “It’s been a long-sought-after destination,” Airport Manager Jon Stout said Thursday. Nonstop service between Palm Springs and the Santa Rosa facility by Avelo Airlines starts Nov. 11....
ksro.com
Rasta Charlie of Montgomery Village to Be Moved
A controversial Peanuts Themed statue in Montgomery Village will be moved. Rasta Charlie, a dreadlocked, brown-skinned version of the Charles Schulz character, has been outside Sonoma Outfitters in Montgomery Village for the past eight years. However, the new owners of Montgomery Village, WS Development based in Boston, banished the statue saying that the statue “is a misappropriation of race and religion.” After some public backlash, Rasta Charlie will be moved inside of Sonoma Outfitters. Sonoma County artist Maria Krahn, who created the statue, said her intent was to “convey the fact that people of all ages and ethnicities come together when music is around — especially reggae music.”
sonomacountygazette.com
Travel to Spain right here at Bravas in Sonoma County
When it comes to having adventures horse riding around semi-arid climates and being a do-gooder, I’ve always preferred the idea of Spain’s Don Quixote to our Clint Eastwood’s “Man With No Name.” While both seek justice, chasing windmills to make a point seems more benign and amusing than shooting up the community. Spain has been a nuanced and mysterious place for centuries. Recently though, few international cuisines have ridden into Sonoma’s County’s food town as subtly and quietly as has Spain’s. We haven’t had the opportunity to say, “Let’s go out for Spanish tonight, Dear” but now we do, and “small plates” (tapas) can be found in about every establishment in the county. Have you noticed it, too? The addition of Bravas Bar de Tapas in Healdsburg and the exotic Animo in The Springs are the trailblazers.
Where To Eat Near Fisherman's Wharf
Fisherman's Wharf is generally full of mediocre food, tourists, and stores with High! From SF shot glasses and cable car magnets. If you live in the city, you’ve probably been avoiding coming here. But eventually you’ll need to take your cousin visiting from Phoenix to gawk at the sea lions at Pier 39, and then devour a chocolate sundae over in Ghirardelli Square. When these things happen, don’t panic. This guide has a handful of places for eating and drinking nearby.
Number of homes, connection with State Route 12 still stumbling blocks as SDC plan proceeds
Vulnerable to earthquakes, SDC's main building requires a multi-million dollar retrofit. photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB With details of the county's re-use plan for the Sonoma Development Center still reverberating, the area's representative board of supervisors remains hopeful there's still room for compromise. Released earlier this week, redevelopment plans for the Sonoma Developmental Center are still being digested. A thousand residences and space for 900 jobs clustered on a small portion of the Eldridge campus, with the balance remaining open space. Many in the vicinity opposed the scale in scoping sessions. Supervisor Susan Gorin, who represents the area, told KRCB...
Where San Francisco pizza chef Tony Gemignani grabs a slice in the Bay Area
When the chef isn't slinging dough at his restaurant, he ventures to his favorite pizzerias.
sfstandard.com
This High-End San Francisco Grocery Store Will Open Its Third Location on Polk Street
Bi-Rite Market, the high-end specialty grocer that has anchored the Mission’s ritziest food corridor for decades, will open a new store at 2140 Polk St. between Vallejo and Broadway streets in early 2023. That Russian Hill address, currently the last remaining location of Real Food Company, will be the...
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to Visit
San Francisco Bay is one of the largest bays on the United States Pacific West Coast. Three big and important cities are located on the coast: San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland.
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E warns of possible shutoffs in Northern California
NAPA, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric notified customers that parts of Northern California, including Napa and Sonoma counties, could be left in the dark this weekend. The utility said some areas might be impacted by high winds and dry conditions this weekend. There is a greater risk of wildfires in dry, windy weather.
KTVU FOX 2
Wind advisory issued in Bay Area as fire risk remains high
OAKLAND, Calif. - Officials said high winds and dry conditions will lead to greater fire risk this weekend. A wind advisory was issued for the Bay Area Saturday afternoon. The high winds could easily knock over branches and trees that would down power lines and threaten thousands of people in their homes, especially near Napa, officials said.
