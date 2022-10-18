When it comes to having adventures horse riding around semi-arid climates and being a do-gooder, I’ve always preferred the idea of Spain’s Don Quixote to our Clint Eastwood’s “Man With No Name.” While both seek justice, chasing windmills to make a point seems more benign and amusing than shooting up the community. Spain has been a nuanced and mysterious place for centuries. Recently though, few international cuisines have ridden into Sonoma’s County’s food town as subtly and quietly as has Spain’s. We haven’t had the opportunity to say, “Let’s go out for Spanish tonight, Dear” but now we do, and “small plates” (tapas) can be found in about every establishment in the county. Have you noticed it, too? The addition of Bravas Bar de Tapas in Healdsburg and the exotic Animo in The Springs are the trailblazers.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO