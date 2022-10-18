ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog

A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Tennessee Lookout

8,000 Tennessee DACA recipients in limbo after appeals court rules immigrant program illegal

On Wednesday, a federal appeals court panel once again left the fate of more than 8,000 Tennessee childhood recipients of a federal program temporarily protecting them from deportation in limbo.  The three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled the federal program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), illegal while […] The post 8,000 Tennessee DACA recipients in limbo after appeals court rules immigrant program illegal appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kansas Reflector

U.S. Supreme Court to consider case that could radically reshape the country’s elections

The U.S. Supreme Court could soon grant state legislatures unconditional control over federal elections, clearing the way for lawmakers to gerrymander their states with impunity and pass voter restriction measures without interference from state courts. The high-stakes election case, Moore v. Harper, comes out of North Carolina after its Republican-controlled...
MINNESOTA STATE
City Journal

Illinois’ UN-SAFE-T Act

After the 2020 death of George Floyd, jurisdictions across the United States enacted changes to their criminal-justice systems—slates of reforms generally described under the catchall term “bail reform.” One such effort is an 800-page Illinois bill signed into law by Governor J. B. Pritzker: the SAFE-T Act (the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act). The law represents yet another slapdash effort to inject “equity” into the criminal-justice system and will likely produce the usual result: more repeat offenders on the street and rising crime numbers, especially in the very communities that the bill seeks to protect.
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox News

Dem in key Senate race said it's 'troubling' GOP wants to prevent gender-affirming surgeries for trans youth

North Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley previously said there is "something deeply troubling" about efforts from Republicans to limit "the ability of trans youth to have gender-affirming surgeries." Beasley's remarks came during a November 2021 Democratic Senate candidate forum put on by the LGBTQ+ Democrats of North Carolina. "Trans...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden urges Congress to codify Roe 'once and for all' and threatens to veto a Republican abortion ban in speech trying to make reproductive rights central to the midterms (even though voters care more about the economy)

President Joe Biden sought to make abortion the main issue in the November midterms in a fiery campaign speech on Tuesday where he warned Republicans would take away rights across the nation. Biden vowed, if more Democrats are elected to Congress on November 8, he would push for legislation that...
WASHINGTON, DC
wcsjnews.com

State Senator Says SAFE-T Act Amendment is in the works

Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says an amendment to the SAFE-T Act is in the works. The SAFE-T Act's cash free bail system is set to go into effect on January 1. Rezin hopes the amendment will address concerns voiced by law enforcement and prosecutors. Your browser does not...
MORRIS, IL

