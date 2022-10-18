After the 2020 death of George Floyd, jurisdictions across the United States enacted changes to their criminal-justice systems—slates of reforms generally described under the catchall term “bail reform.” One such effort is an 800-page Illinois bill signed into law by Governor J. B. Pritzker: the SAFE-T Act (the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act). The law represents yet another slapdash effort to inject “equity” into the criminal-justice system and will likely produce the usual result: more repeat offenders on the street and rising crime numbers, especially in the very communities that the bill seeks to protect.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO