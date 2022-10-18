Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Troopers use Taser on man who fought them at scene of Mesa crash
MESA, AZ — A man was subdued with a Taser after approaching Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers at a crash scene in Mesa. The incident occurred near Loop 202 Red Mountain and Mesa Drive Thursday morning. DPS says troopers were investigating a single vehicle that had crashed into...
Police arrest suspect in homicide at Glendale apartment complex
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police have arrested a suspect accused of being involved in the shooting death of a man at a Glendale apartment complex nearly two months ago. Derick Bonilla, 23, was taken into custody this week for allegedly killing a man on Aug. 29 in the 6200 block of North 48th Avenue, court records show.
West Valley View
Three men indicted for distributing fentanyl, meth
Three men were indicted on Oct. 4 on conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine along with use or carry of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense. The three had their initial appearance on Sept. 23. On Sept. 21, the three men — Keivin Crosswell-Cervantes, 28, of Mexico; Carlos Alberto...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man captured on camera aiming a gun at witnesses in a parking lot
PHOENIX - A Phoenix Police K-9 took down a man who was seen on a video riding his bike around a parking lot and aiming a gun at people. Authorities got reports of the unfolding incident around 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 in a convenience store's parking lot near 27th and Dunlap avenues.
'Administrative error' frees suspect to commit similar crimes against Valley police, officials say
PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman faces a slew of criminal charges after two run-ins with the police that happened two weeks apart. In both, the suspect is accused of ramming a stolen car into police cars, and some are wondering how she was able to commit similar offenses within such a short span of time.
AZFamily
Police identify the man who was stabbed to death in east Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — On Wednesday, police identified the man who died from a stabbing wound on Saturday in East Phoenix. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, the stabbing happened around 2 p.m. near 37th Street and Earll Drive, just north of Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found the suspect, Dassise LaBamba, 34, and the victim with stab wounds. Officers say the victim was 36-year-old Brandon Bailey.
Family of Arizona man killed by police after he threw rocks at their patrol cars plans to sue for $85 million
The family of an Arizona man fatally shot by Phoenix police after he threw rocks at their patrol vehicles has filed a notice of claim seeking $85 million. Quacy Smith, an attorney for Ali Osman's family, filed the claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — on Friday naming the city, its police department, Chief Michael Sullivan and two officers as defendants.
tribunenewsnow.com
Deputies locate $1.4 million in illegal drugs on roadside after suspect flees
On Oct.10, the Navajo County Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 300 near Goodwater, for civil traffic violations. Rafael Quihui Andrade, 29, of Phoenix was arrested for transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug and unlawful flight from a law enforcement officer, and Iracema Ramirez, 37, of Phoenix was arrested for transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug for sale and possession of a narcotic drug were arrested. Both were booked into Navajo County Jail and are each being held on a $1.5 million cash-only bond.
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale PD warns residents about phone scam where fraudsters pretend to be police employees
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Authorities in Scottsdale are warning residents of a current phone scam where people are pretending to be police employees. Officials say the scammers are using phone software to make it look like they are calling from the Scottsdale Police Department. The fraudster then tells people they have...
Phoenix PD asking families to provide more info related to missing person cases
Phoenix Police Department says it is hosting an event on Saturday in an effort to reunite missing people with their families.
Man arrested for allegedly groping people at Leisure World in Mesa
A man has been arrested for allegedly touching people inappropriately at Leisure World Community in Mesa.
AZFamily
Man planned stabbing of supervisor for months, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Court documents are revealing more about what led up to a stabbing at a west Phoenix workplace earlier this week. Court paperwork revealed that the suspect, identified as Kendis Auzzine Randles, allegedly stabbed his supervisor in the face, neck, stomach and right hand with a box cutter just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday. A witness told officers at the scene that she found the suspect standing over the supervisor just after the incident and that she pulled him off of their supervisor by his hoodie.
fox10phoenix.com
Fentanyl, meth, cocaine, a gun and $2,000 found on suspects, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Three people in Maricopa County are in trouble after deputies found fentanyl, meth, cocaine, a gun and thousands of dollars on them, the sheriff's office said. It's known how the suspects initially came into contact with deputies, but the sheriff's office says they were processed through...
AZFamily
Man who lit his house on fire did it to ‘burn the roof rats that spoke to him,’ documents say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who reportedly lit his north Phoenix home on fire on Saturday turned himself into police, telling them he did it to burn the roof rats that were talking to him. On Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., a man, later identified as Christopher Hamilton, turned...
KTAR.com
Police looking for driver after woman dies in Phoenix hit-and-run
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday night that left one woman dead. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Street and Bell Road and involved two vehicles and one pedestrian, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Police arrest woman who allegedly hit Circle K employee with brick, robbed store
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who reportedly hit a Circle K employee with a brick before robbing the store with another woman in August was arrested Tuesday. Phoenix police said that on Aug. 4, around 2 a.m., Misses Evans and 24-year-old Alize Endonejha Jenkins went into a Circle K convenience store near 32nd Street and Broadway Road and approached a clerk. Evans then hit the clerk in the face with a brick, knocking him to the ground. She then grabbed him by the back of the head and started hitting him in the face until he told her the PIN code to open the cash register, investigators said.
AZFamily
Man accused of exposing himself, groping residents of 55+ age community near Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after investigators said he exposed himself and inappropriately touched several residents of Leisure World, a 55+ gated community near Mesa. On April 11, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a few reports from people who said 72-year-old John “Jack” Grefe inappropriately hugged and groped them, exposed himself or made unwanted sexual comments in the neighborhood near Power Road and Southern Avenue. Grefe lived in the community and would fix golf carts for free.
fox10phoenix.com
Pursuit ends on I-10 in Chandler after car spiked, grappled
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Two suspects who tried to get away from Arizona troopers are now in custody after a pursuit that ended in Chandler. The Interstate 10 westbound off-ramp was closed at Wild Horse Pass on Oct. 18 after a car was spiked and grappled there. According to the Arizona...
Arizona man accused of trespassing at hospital
A man was arrested Thursday and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of improperly entering a hospital, where police say he has a history of trespassing, and also trespassing at a residence.
cwbradio.com
Arizona Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking in Central Wisconsin
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) An Arizona man has been sentenced for his role in distributing a large amount of meth in Central Wisconsin. Levi Bagne mailed more than 20 pounds of the drug through the US Postal Service from his home near Phoenix to co-conspirators in the Wausau and Oshkosh area, who then distributed it. Investigators call him the "undisputed leader" of the drug ring, and for that he'll serve 16 years in a federal prison.
