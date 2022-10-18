ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ABC 15 News

Troopers use Taser on man who fought them at scene of Mesa crash

MESA, AZ — A man was subdued with a Taser after approaching Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers at a crash scene in Mesa. The incident occurred near Loop 202 Red Mountain and Mesa Drive Thursday morning. DPS says troopers were investigating a single vehicle that had crashed into...
MESA, AZ
12 News

Police arrest suspect in homicide at Glendale apartment complex

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police have arrested a suspect accused of being involved in the shooting death of a man at a Glendale apartment complex nearly two months ago. Derick Bonilla, 23, was taken into custody this week for allegedly killing a man on Aug. 29 in the 6200 block of North 48th Avenue, court records show.
GLENDALE, AZ
West Valley View

Three men indicted for distributing fentanyl, meth

Three men were indicted on Oct. 4 on conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine along with use or carry of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense. The three had their initial appearance on Sept. 23. On Sept. 21, the three men — Keivin Crosswell-Cervantes, 28, of Mexico; Carlos Alberto...
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify the man who was stabbed to death in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — On Wednesday, police identified the man who died from a stabbing wound on Saturday in East Phoenix. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, the stabbing happened around 2 p.m. near 37th Street and Earll Drive, just north of Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found the suspect, Dassise LaBamba, 34, and the victim with stab wounds. Officers say the victim was 36-year-old Brandon Bailey.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC News

Family of Arizona man killed by police after he threw rocks at their patrol cars plans to sue for $85 million

The family of an Arizona man fatally shot by Phoenix police after he threw rocks at their patrol vehicles has filed a notice of claim seeking $85 million. Quacy Smith, an attorney for Ali Osman's family, filed the claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — on Friday naming the city, its police department, Chief Michael Sullivan and two officers as defendants.
PHOENIX, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

Deputies locate $1.4 million in illegal drugs on roadside after suspect flees

On Oct.10, the Navajo County Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 300 near Goodwater, for civil traffic violations. Rafael Quihui Andrade, 29, of Phoenix was arrested for transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug and unlawful flight from a law enforcement officer, and Iracema Ramirez, 37, of Phoenix was arrested for transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug for sale and possession of a narcotic drug were arrested. Both were booked into Navajo County Jail and are each being held on a $1.5 million cash-only bond.
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Man planned stabbing of supervisor for months, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Court documents are revealing more about what led up to a stabbing at a west Phoenix workplace earlier this week. Court paperwork revealed that the suspect, identified as Kendis Auzzine Randles, allegedly stabbed his supervisor in the face, neck, stomach and right hand with a box cutter just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday. A witness told officers at the scene that she found the suspect standing over the supervisor just after the incident and that she pulled him off of their supervisor by his hoodie.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Police looking for driver after woman dies in Phoenix hit-and-run

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday night that left one woman dead. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Street and Bell Road and involved two vehicles and one pedestrian, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police arrest woman who allegedly hit Circle K employee with brick, robbed store

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who reportedly hit a Circle K employee with a brick before robbing the store with another woman in August was arrested Tuesday. Phoenix police said that on Aug. 4, around 2 a.m., Misses Evans and 24-year-old Alize Endonejha Jenkins went into a Circle K convenience store near 32nd Street and Broadway Road and approached a clerk. Evans then hit the clerk in the face with a brick, knocking him to the ground. She then grabbed him by the back of the head and started hitting him in the face until he told her the PIN code to open the cash register, investigators said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of exposing himself, groping residents of 55+ age community near Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after investigators said he exposed himself and inappropriately touched several residents of Leisure World, a 55+ gated community near Mesa. On April 11, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a few reports from people who said 72-year-old John “Jack” Grefe inappropriately hugged and groped them, exposed himself or made unwanted sexual comments in the neighborhood near Power Road and Southern Avenue. Grefe lived in the community and would fix golf carts for free.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pursuit ends on I-10 in Chandler after car spiked, grappled

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Two suspects who tried to get away from Arizona troopers are now in custody after a pursuit that ended in Chandler. The Interstate 10 westbound off-ramp was closed at Wild Horse Pass on Oct. 18 after a car was spiked and grappled there. According to the Arizona...
CHANDLER, AZ
cwbradio.com

Arizona Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking in Central Wisconsin

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) An Arizona man has been sentenced for his role in distributing a large amount of meth in Central Wisconsin. Levi Bagne mailed more than 20 pounds of the drug through the US Postal Service from his home near Phoenix to co-conspirators in the Wausau and Oshkosh area, who then distributed it. Investigators call him the "undisputed leader" of the drug ring, and for that he'll serve 16 years in a federal prison.
WAUSAU, WI

