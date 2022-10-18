Read full article on original website
Rusty
2d ago
I see this as another way to increase fraudulent voting, how many "honest" criminals have you ever met??...too much TRUST with little verification!
Thousands of eligible Wisconsin voters face ballot barriers in jail
While tens of thousands of Wisconsinites are legally barred from voting because of felony convictions, thousands more eligible voters in local jails face persistent barriers to casting a ballot.
wpr.org
Vague, inconsistent policies prevent thousands in Wisconsin jails from voting, report says
Across the state, policies in county jails have prevented thousands of people within their walls from voting, according to a new ACLU Wisconsin report. "Widespread variance across voting policies, practices, and protocols within Wisconsin county jails has led to the continued disenfranchisement of eligible voters that are within the jails of Wisconsin," said Abby Kanyer, the organization's deputy director of community engagement.
wpr.org
Violent crime is up. Here's how Wisconsin’s candidates for governor say they'll tackle it.
When the candidates for Wisconsin governor met in last week's debate, Republican Tim Michels promised that if he's elected, criminals would take notice. "I'm going to let them know, there's a new sheriff in town," Michels said. Michels and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers agree that more state funding needs to...
WBAY Green Bay
Gov. Evers talks about Wisconsin gun violence on national TV
MADISON , Wis. (WBAY) -The shooting death of a 5-year-old girl in Green Bay Monday night was just the latest incident of gun violence here in Wisconsin. That issue has also been a big one in political campaigns, dominating much of the debate among candidates in both the governor and U.S. Senate races.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
Sheriff races are contested in 14 Wisconsin counties
Across Wisconsin, there are 14 contested races for sheriff in the November general election. In half of those races, an incumbent is facing a challenger for the seat. The races for sheriff, which occur every four years, come as Republicans have worked to turn Wisconsin’s statewide elections into a referendum on crime and public safety. […] The post Sheriff races are contested in 14 Wisconsin counties appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Arguably, the 4 Worst Serial Killers in History All Came from Wisconsin
It's an alarming fact, when it comes to serial killers, Wisconsin was home to some of the worst. Wisconsin may not hold the record for the state with the most serial killers, (that unfortunate title historically goes to Alaska), but when it comes to gore, insanity, and pure evil, Wisconsin sure has dealt with a lot of it.
wxpr.org
“No longer functional”: Wisconsin’s Green Fire calls for changes to the state’s environmental rule-making process
Wisconsin’s Green Fire Executive Director Fred Clark says it wasn’t always this way. Between the 1960s and 2010, the group says Wisconsin was recognized as a national leader in conservation and environmental protection. “Those kind of victories, that brought together conservation and science and the role of the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wisconsin’s Could Be Biggest Gubernatorial Race In The Country
With competitive midterm races all across the country, conservatives should not overlook what is quite possibly this year’s most critical gubernatorial race, brewing in Wisconsin. Following a convincing primary win, outsider Tim Michels is keeping pace with the better-funded incumbent. Wisconsin remains vital in the national political landscape. The...
WSAW
School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill
CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican running for governor in Wisconsin suggested Tuesday that he did not support enforcing the swing state’s near-total ban on abortions, saying “I will never arrest a doctor” before his campaign walked back his comment. Tim Michels is locked in a tight race with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and abortion has been a major issue. Michels, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, said in the Republican primary that he backed a state law dating to 1849 that makes it a felony for doctors to perform nearly all abortions. But last month Michels had changed course and said he would sign a bill granting exceptions in cases of rape and incest. He repeated that position Tuesday during a Q&A at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, but went a step further. “I will never arrest a doctor, as they’re saying,” Michels said. “I’m a reasonable guy.”
Wisconsin ginseng farmer shares biggest concerns ahead of Election Day
TMJ4 News is talking with voters across Wisconsin in a series of reports called the Road to November. Shannon Sims and Charles Benson traveled to Wausau to talk with ginseng farmer, Will Hsu.
wearegreenbay.com
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin is from the Fox Valley as the contest wraps up
(WFRV) – After an intense couple of days of voting, we officially know what the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin was and it’s from the Fox Valley. Pierce Manufacturing’s Electric Vehicle Fire Truck from Appleton was crowned the winner after receiving thousands of votes. The Volterra Electric...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Ron Johnson’s Campaign Launches Website For Wisconsin Voters to Report Election Integrity Concerns
Senator Ron Johnson’s reelection campaign has taken steps to help assure voters that the 2022 elections will be secure and run in accordance with law. According to a press release issued today, the campaign launched a website and video in time for the 2022 election that allows voters to report instances that they believe constitute violations of election laws.
captimes.com
Tim Michels floats possibility of splitting up DNR
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels on Tuesday floated the idea of breaking up the state Department of Natural Resources into two entities: “one that services the business side, one that services the hunter side, the sportsman side.”. The construction executive’s comments came during a Q&A with the Rotary Club...
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Earns Failing Grade On ACT
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The high school class of 2022 has the lowest ACT score in over 30 years. The national class average composite score was 19.8 out of 36. According to the ACT, the average test score in Wisconsin sits at 19.4. It’s up from 19.1, during the 2020-2021 school year.
spectrumnews1.com
Political insiders weigh in: Could Wisconsin Republicans gain a supermajority this fall?
MADISON, Wis. — The statewide races for governor and U.S. Senate have received a lot of attention, unsurprisingly. However, the local races for state Assembly and Senate could lead to bigger changes come January. Down-ballot races matter more than some might realize. Regardless of what happens in the race...
WCPO
Wisconsin bonfire explosion investigators: Underage drinkers won't be ticketed
MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Wisconsin continue to investigate after 17 people were injured when a bonfire exploded early Saturday morning in the Town of Maple Grove. In a news release, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said about 30 to 40 people were at the gathering just outside Green Bay when it exploded.
WISN
Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race enters final stretch
MILWAUKEE — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes campaigned in Milwaukee on Wednesday, 20 days out from Election Day and looking for a rebound from trailing in public polling. “Polls go up and down,” Barnes said. “Regardless of what any polling data suggests, we’re running a campaign to reach...
CBS 58
Tim Michels signals support for dismantling MPS, won't arrest doctors who perform abortions
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Republican candidate running against Democratic Governor Tony Evers signaled support for dismantling Milwaukee Public Schools as a potential part of his education plan. During an appearance at the Rotary Club in Milwaukee, Tim Michels called MPS "broken," referencing lagging test scores and floated support for...
