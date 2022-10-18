ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 2

Rusty
2d ago

I see this as another way to increase fraudulent voting, how many "honest" criminals have you ever met??...too much TRUST with little verification!

Reply
4
wpr.org

Vague, inconsistent policies prevent thousands in Wisconsin jails from voting, report says

Across the state, policies in county jails have prevented thousands of people within their walls from voting, according to a new ACLU Wisconsin report. "Widespread variance across voting policies, practices, and protocols within Wisconsin county jails has led to the continued disenfranchisement of eligible voters that are within the jails of Wisconsin," said Abby Kanyer, the organization's deputy director of community engagement.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Gov. Evers talks about Wisconsin gun violence on national TV

MADISON , Wis. (WBAY) -The shooting death of a 5-year-old girl in Green Bay Monday night was just the latest incident of gun violence here in Wisconsin. That issue has also been a big one in political campaigns, dominating much of the debate among candidates in both the governor and U.S. Senate races.
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters

Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Sheriff races are contested in 14 Wisconsin counties

Across Wisconsin, there are 14 contested races for sheriff in the November general election. In half of those races, an incumbent is facing a challenger for the seat.  The races for sheriff, which occur every four years, come as Republicans have worked to turn Wisconsin’s statewide elections into a referendum on crime and public safety.  […] The post Sheriff races are contested in 14 Wisconsin counties appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Wisconsin’s Could Be Biggest Gubernatorial Race In The Country

With competitive midterm races all across the country, conservatives should not overlook what is quite possibly this year’s most critical gubernatorial race, brewing in Wisconsin. Following a convincing primary win, outsider Tim Michels is keeping pace with the better-funded incumbent. Wisconsin remains vital in the national political landscape. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill

CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
STEVENS POINT, WI
The Associated Press

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican running for governor in Wisconsin suggested Tuesday that he did not support enforcing the swing state’s near-total ban on abortions, saying “I will never arrest a doctor” before his campaign walked back his comment. Tim Michels is locked in a tight race with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and abortion has been a major issue. Michels, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, said in the Republican primary that he backed a state law dating to 1849 that makes it a felony for doctors to perform nearly all abortions. But last month Michels had changed course and said he would sign a bill granting exceptions in cases of rape and incest. He repeated that position Tuesday during a Q&A at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, but went a step further. “I will never arrest a doctor, as they’re saying,” Michels said. “I’m a reasonable guy.”
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Ron Johnson’s Campaign Launches Website For Wisconsin Voters to Report Election Integrity Concerns

Senator Ron Johnson’s reelection campaign has taken steps to help assure voters that the 2022 elections will be secure and run in accordance with law. According to a press release issued today, the campaign launched a website and video in time for the 2022 election that allows voters to report instances that they believe constitute violations of election laws.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Tim Michels floats possibility of splitting up DNR

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels on Tuesday floated the idea of breaking up the state Department of Natural Resources into two entities: “one that services the business side, one that services the hunter side, the sportsman side.”. The construction executive’s comments came during a Q&A with the Rotary Club...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Wisconsin Earns Failing Grade On ACT

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The high school class of 2022 has the lowest ACT score in over 30 years. The national class average composite score was 19.8 out of 36. According to the ACT, the average test score in Wisconsin sits at 19.4. It’s up from 19.1, during the 2020-2021 school year.
APPLETON, WI
WISN

Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race enters final stretch

MILWAUKEE — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes campaigned in Milwaukee on Wednesday, 20 days out from Election Day and looking for a rebound from trailing in public polling. “Polls go up and down,” Barnes said. “Regardless of what any polling data suggests, we’re running a campaign to reach...
MILWAUKEE, WI
