After Lori Vallow Smiles in Court, Judge Bans Television Cameras Due to ‘Detrimental Impact on Selecting an Impartial Jury’
An Idaho judge on Friday banned television and still cameras from court proceedings involving a so-called doomsday cult mother accused of murdering two of her children. In an eight-page memorandum decision and order, Idaho District Court Judge Steven W. Boyce ruled that Lori Vallow Daybell’s Sixth Amendment rights were in jeopardy due to the highly saturated coverage of the case.
Supreme Court turns away case of Black death row inmate who alleges jury bias
Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined a bid from a Black man on death row in Texas for the murder of his estranged White wife and two children who argued he was convicted and sentenced to death by biased jurors who had expressed opposition to interracial marriage.
Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Attorneys ask US Supreme Court to intervene in death row case
Just days before the state is set to execute a death row inmate, attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.
thecentersquare.com
Federal judge denies request to halt transfer of violent youth to infamous Louisiana prison
(The Center Square) — A federal judge denied a request to halt plans to transfer violent, troubled youth to Louisiana’s Angola penitentiary, arguing "the untenable must yield to the intolerable." U.S. District Court Judge Shelly Dick ruled against an adolescent inmate and youth justice advocates who sued to...
NOLA.com
Former Sen. Karen Carter Peterson disbarred by Louisiana Supreme Court after fraud plea
Former New Orleans state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson was disbarred by the Louisiana Supreme Court Tuesday, six weeks before a federal judge will announce whether she will go to prison for defrauding campaign contributors and the Louisiana Democratic Party. The Supreme Court’s ruling is not permanent. “The court will...
Missouri Supreme Court will not discipline former Jackson County prosecutor
The Missouri Supreme Court ruled former Jackson County prosecutor Amy McGowan did not violate rules and won't have her law license suspended.
North Carolina judge sends prospective juror to jail for refusing to wear mask in mask-optional courthouse
A North Carolina man was remanded to jail for refusing a judges order to wear a mask despite the lack of statewide or local mandates or laws.
Judge sides with Trump lawyers, rejecting some of special master's requirements in documents case
Federal Judge Aileen Cannon disagreed with the special master she appointed, ruling that former President Donald Trump's legal team does not have to comply with some of the demands he has made of Trump in setting up his review of documents seized by the FBI from the former president's Florida residence in August.
Texas woman nearly dies post-miscarriage after she was forced to carry the nonviable pregnancy
Amanda Zurkowski, a Texas woman who recently faced a second-trimester pregnancy loss, says she almost died from sepsis after she was forced to carry the nonviable pregnancy longer than she should have—all due to the Texas abortion ban. When the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier...
americanmilitarynews.com
SC inmate sentenced for ‘sextortion’ scheme that targeted military
Darnell Kahn could be many things from inside of his prison cell. He could be a young woman looking for love online, an angry father, or a menacing private investigator. All he needed was a smartphone, say federal prosecutors. Kahn, 39, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on...
Arizona Supreme Court allows death row execution to proceed
The Arizona Supreme Court is allowing the state to move forward with the execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper next month.
KOCO
Lawyers of death row inmate Benjamin Cole make final plea before execution
On Tuesday, the lawyers of death row inmate Benjamin Cole will make their final plea before the execution. Cole is scheduled for execution this Thursday. His lawyers are making a final plea to the U.S. Supreme Court to spare his life. They argue that Cole has a severe mental illness,...
A former UCLA student was sentenced to over three years in prison for Capitol riot
Christian Secor, a former UCLA student and follower of the far-right racist livestreamer Nick Fuentes, was sentenced on Wednesday for obstructing congress during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Landowners claim early court victory in pipeline fight
A Woodbury County landowner was successful in fending off — at least for now — a pipeline company’s attempt to get access to her farm for a land survey. She said she hopes a judge’s recent decision is the first of many victories in a longer-term battle to prevent the use of eminent domain to […] The post Landowners claim early court victory in pipeline fight appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Dinwiddie chemistry class did not follow federal safety recommendations
Dinwiddie High School Principal Robbie Garnes addressed students at Friday’s homecoming football game about the explosion that happened inside a chemistry class earlier this week.
ACLU Sues OC District Attorney Over Racial Justice Act Documents
The American Civil Liberties teamed up with a local activist organization to sue Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer Wednesday for allegedly failing to comply with public records act requests for data regarding its handling of the new Racial Justice Act law.
abovethelaw.com
Judge Gets Booted From Bench For Treating Courtroom Like Game Show
That’s a pretty evocative way to describe courtroom behavior, but it probably leaves you wanting some details. Fear not, the court’s opinion divided Carr’s behavior into five categories of misconduct. One: Issuing warrants and making false statements. As reported by ABA Journal, Carr did not follow the...
How an Ojibwe grandmother’s adoption fight in Minnesota ended up in the U.S. Supreme Court
For six years, a Native woman from the White Earth Band fought for custody of her granddaughter. In November, her struggle will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court. The case, Brackeen v. Haaland, threatens the federal law protecting the bond between Native American children and their families and tribes. The post How an Ojibwe grandmother’s adoption fight in Minnesota ended up in the U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Sahan Journal.
