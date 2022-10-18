Charlie Cox wants one big upgrade for Daredevil in the MCU

Daredevil made his long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home late last year. Charlie Cox reprised his role from the Netflix series, but we didn’t know if or when we would see the character again. Thankfully, we didn’t have to wait too long, as Daredevil returned to the MCU in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Now we know that Cox is getting his own Disney Plus series in 2024 — Daredevil: Born Again — and the actor has some thoughts about how he would like the character to change after crossing over into the MCU (with a much bigger budget).

Following his short run on She-Hulk, Charlie Cox spoke with GQ briefly about his triumphant return. During the discussion, GQ asked Cox if bringing Daredevil to the MCU might present any new opportunities for the character. Cox had an interesting response:

I guess what I would say is: hopefully, on the Disney+ show, Born Again, we will be able to use—and I hope that we do it sparingly, I believe it should be used sparingly—but we’ll hopefully be able to use a tiny bit more CGI in the action sequences. Just to emphasize his gymnastic abilities that have been basically impossible to do. It really should be sparingly. I don’t believe there should be complete action sequences that are almost all computer-generated. Most of it should be stunt-coordinated and done by a stunt performer and myself or the other actors in a similar fashion to what we did before.

Cox said that it wasn’t possible to have Daredevil’s batons ricochet off a wall to dispatch his foes, “because you can’t physically do that.” There are iconic Daredevil moves that the team couldn’t pull off during the Netflix run, but now Daredevil has Disney money.

Cox clearly understands that the gritty, realistic take on the character and the world around him was what fans responded to. Marvel will be walking a tightrope if it decides to inject much CGI into Daredevil: Born Again, so finding a balance will be key.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently scheduled to hit Disney Plus in spring 2024.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.