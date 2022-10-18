Read full article on original website
Related
Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate
WASHINGTON — As lawmakers begin envisioning the next farm bill, some U.S. House Republicans are wary of making climate change a priority for farmers and ranchers. The pushback from Republicans at a hearing last week came as the Biden administration has tried to make significant new investments in climate change mitigation on farmland, last week announcing 70 pilot projects to support climate-friendly food production.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden administration issues new cybersecurity requirements for rail operators
The Biden administration on Tuesday released a directive requiring freight railroad owners and operators to tighten their security in the face of hacking threats from criminals and foreign governments. It's the latest move by US officials to use their policy authorities to try to boost cybersecurity in key sectors following...
More U.S. companies charging employees for job training if they quit
WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - When a Washington state beauty salon charged Simran Bal $1,900 for training after she quit, she was shocked. Not only was Bal a licensed esthetician with no need for instruction, she argued that the trainings were specific to the shop and low quality.
marketplace.org
US may expand restrictions on Chinese access to American tech exports
The U.S. government is considering restrictions that would block China — Chinese companies as well as the Chinese government — from accessing U.S.-produced emerging technologies like quantum computing and artificial intelligence software, according to reporting from Bloomberg. Just a few weeks ago, the U.S. significantly expanded its efforts to block China from accessing U.S. semiconductor technology, by setting up rules to curb exports from U.S. and foreign tech firms.
CoinTelegraph
Web3 projects focus on education to bring Latin American women to the sector
Interest in Web3 continues to grow despite the crypto bear market. A recent article from McKinsey noted that venture capital investments in Web3 exceeded $18 billion during the first half of 2022. Findings from Cointelegraph Research also show that Web3 attracted the most interest from venture capitalists in comparison to other blockchain sectors during Q2 of this year.
maritime-executive.com
Report: The State of Human Rights Implementation in Shipping
Human Rights at Sea has published a new independent review into implementing the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights throughout the maritime sector. The extensive report provides both an introduction to the UN Guiding Principles (UNGP) and highlights ongoing developments in the maritime sector under the three UNGP pillars.
swineweb.com
Prop 12 has its day in court: will California being the undoing of our national economy? PAM LEWISON Director, Initiative on Agriculture
In 2018, the voters of California supported Proposition 12 as an animal welfare measure that would ban the sale of pork in their state harvested from animals housed in pens smaller than 24 square feet. Prop 12 went into effect on Jan. 1, effectively forcing pork producers in the United...
NBCMontana
USDA gives MT almost $2M in grant funding for food distribution
MISSOULA, MT — The US Department of Agriculture awarded Montana with six Local Food Promotion Program (LFPP) grants totaling $1,968,000 to help local organizations bolster food distribution across the state, according to Sen. Jon Tester. The funding will go to six Montana organizations through the USDA's LFPP program, which...
maritime-executive.com
US DOE Funds $30 Million in R&D to Speed Up Wind Energy Deployment
The U.S. Department of Energy intends to use $30 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to fund research and development projects that will lower costs for wind energy projects on land and offshore. These investments will bolster the continued growth of wind energy and reinforce its key role as a clean energy resource.
americanmilitarynews.com
TikTok’s Chinese masters wanted app to spy on specific Americans: Report
ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of the popular TikTok app, wanted to use their app to track the locations of specific Americans, according to internal documents reportedly leaked to Forbes. According to a report Forbes published on Thursday, leaked internal documents show that ByteDance Internal Audit and Risk Control department...
Bank Of America Names Neighborhood Builders Racial Equality Awardees
The Neighborhood Builders: Racial Equality Award 'recognizes the impactful work of leaders who strive to advance racial equality and economic opportunity in Black, Hispanic-Latino, Asian American, and Native American communities.'
ZDNet
Government officials, including Russia, call for dialogue in combating cybersecurity threats
Multilateral collaboration and information exchange between nations are key in the battle against cybersecurity threats, especially as global systems today are increasingly interconnected. Citizens also need to take responsibility for their personal cyber hygiene amidst growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), where one compromised device can bring down an entire network.
Wells Fargo report reveals Indian Country’s “Once-in-a-Seven-Generation Opportunity”
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005161/en/. Wells Fargo’s new report - Indian Country’s Once-in-a-Seven Generation Opportunity: Building Economic Resiliency That Sticks - analyzes longstanding economic and social inequities facing Native American communities, their underlying resiliency, and what can be done to secure future tribal economic resiliency. (Photo: Wells Fargo)
Comments / 0