Michigan Advance

Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate

WASHINGTON — As lawmakers begin envisioning the next farm bill, some U.S. House Republicans are wary of making climate change a priority for farmers and ranchers. The pushback from Republicans at a hearing last week came as the Biden administration has tried to make significant new investments in climate change mitigation on farmland, last week announcing 70 pilot projects to support climate-friendly food production.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden administration issues new cybersecurity requirements for rail operators

The Biden administration on Tuesday released a directive requiring freight railroad owners and operators to tighten their security in the face of hacking threats from criminals and foreign governments. It's the latest move by US officials to use their policy authorities to try to boost cybersecurity in key sectors following...
marketplace.org

US may expand restrictions on Chinese access to American tech exports

The U.S. government is considering restrictions that would block China — Chinese companies as well as the Chinese government — from accessing U.S.-produced emerging technologies like quantum computing and artificial intelligence software, according to reporting from Bloomberg. Just a few weeks ago, the U.S. significantly expanded its efforts to block China from accessing U.S. semiconductor technology, by setting up rules to curb exports from U.S. and foreign tech firms.
CoinTelegraph

Web3 projects focus on education to bring Latin American women to the sector

Interest in Web3 continues to grow despite the crypto bear market. A recent article from McKinsey noted that venture capital investments in Web3 exceeded $18 billion during the first half of 2022. Findings from Cointelegraph Research also show that Web3 attracted the most interest from venture capitalists in comparison to other blockchain sectors during Q2 of this year.
maritime-executive.com

Report: The State of Human Rights Implementation in Shipping

Human Rights at Sea has published a new independent review into implementing the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights throughout the maritime sector. The extensive report provides both an introduction to the UN Guiding Principles (UNGP) and highlights ongoing developments in the maritime sector under the three UNGP pillars.
NBCMontana

USDA gives MT almost $2M in grant funding for food distribution

MISSOULA, MT — The US Department of Agriculture awarded Montana with six Local Food Promotion Program (LFPP) grants totaling $1,968,000 to help local organizations bolster food distribution across the state, according to Sen. Jon Tester. The funding will go to six Montana organizations through the USDA's LFPP program, which...
maritime-executive.com

US DOE Funds $30 Million in R&D to Speed Up Wind Energy Deployment

The U.S. Department of Energy intends to use $30 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to fund research and development projects that will lower costs for wind energy projects on land and offshore. These investments will bolster the continued growth of wind energy and reinforce its key role as a clean energy resource.
americanmilitarynews.com

TikTok’s Chinese masters wanted app to spy on specific Americans: Report

ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of the popular TikTok app, wanted to use their app to track the locations of specific Americans, according to internal documents reportedly leaked to Forbes. According to a report Forbes published on Thursday, leaked internal documents show that ByteDance Internal Audit and Risk Control department...
ZDNet

Government officials, including Russia, call for dialogue in combating cybersecurity threats

Multilateral collaboration and information exchange between nations are key in the battle against cybersecurity threats, especially as global systems today are increasingly interconnected. Citizens also need to take responsibility for their personal cyber hygiene amidst growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), where one compromised device can bring down an entire network.
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo report reveals Indian Country’s “Once-in-a-Seven-Generation Opportunity”

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005161/en/. Wells Fargo’s new report - Indian Country’s Once-in-a-Seven Generation Opportunity: Building Economic Resiliency That Sticks - analyzes longstanding economic and social inequities facing Native American communities, their underlying resiliency, and what can be done to secure future tribal economic resiliency. (Photo: Wells Fargo)
