Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
A City Hall Staffer Was Fired After Criticizing Mayor Adams And Newcomer MigrantsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man attacks victim with sword on a subway in lower manhattanMulti Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
toofab.com
Kevin Spacey Trial: Anthony Rapp Admits Reason He Gave for Coming Forward with Allegations Was 'Not True'
Spacey's lawyers confronted Rapp with a screenshot of a text message he sent a reporter. As Kevin Spacey's trial continues, accuser Anthony Rapp admitted he wasn't completely truthful about one of his previously stated reasons for coming forward with his allegation against Spacey, according to NBC News. In a bombshell...
Anthony Rapp testifies alleged assault by Kevin Spacey was the 'most traumatic single event' of his life
"Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp testified Wednesday that the moment Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey climbed on top of him at a New York City party in 1986 was "the most traumatic single event of my life" and caused "lingering impacts." Rapp, on the witness stand for the second day,...
5 Years After #MeToo, 4 Hollywood Men Face Trials This Month, From Harvey Weinstein to Kevin Spacey
Five years ago today, reporters Jodi Cantor and Meghan Twohey published “Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades” in The New York Times, igniting a movement that would come to be known as #MeToo. That fiery reckoning brought forth new accusers and accused for months and years thereafter, but is far from burning out.
Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Court, Says Publicist Convinced Him to Apologize to Anthony Rapp: ‘It Was Really Wrong’
Kevin Spacey became visibly distraught in a New York City courtroom on Monday afternoon, breaking down as he blamed his publicist for convincing him to publicly apologize to Anthony Rapp in 2017 after the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor accused him of sexual misconduct. “I was being encouraged to apologize and I’ve learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something that you didn’t do,” Spacey said. “I regret my entire statement.” Spacey then choked up and began to cry, as he said, “It’s my responsibility. I put it out there. It was really wrong. It was really bad and I’m deeply...
buzzfeednews.com
A Woman Who Said “That ’70s Show” Actor Danny Masterson Raped Her Testified That She Thought He Was Going To Kill Her
LOS ANGELES — A woman who has accused Danny Masterson of violently raping her broke down in court on Wednesday as she described how she came in and out of consciousness as the That '70s Show actor allegedly assaulted her. Speaking in graphic detail, the woman, who is being...
Seeing Kevin Spacey on screen after alleged assault was like being poked 'with a cattle prod,' Anthony Rapp testifies
"Working Girl" marked the first time in two years that Rapp saw Spacey after the alleged assault, Rapp said in court Tuesday morning.
Kevin Spacey testified he apologized after sex-abuse allegation so he wouldn't be viewed as a 'victim blamer'
Kevin Spacey testified in a New York federal court that he was "shocked," "frightened," and "confused" by Anthony Rapp's sexual assault allegation.
Kevin Spacey trial kicked off with a man who accused the disgraced actor of grabbing him by the crotch at the Public Theater in 1981
A coordinator for the New York Shakespeare Festival in 1981 testified he shouted "What are you doing? Get off me!" when Spacey grabbed him.
KXLY
Kevin Spacey ‘laid on a bed’ with teenage John Barrowman
Kevin Spacey flirted with a 19-year-old John Barrowman and “lay on a bed with him”, a court has heard. The former ‘House of Cards’ star is being sued by the ‘Torchwood’ actor’s old schoolmate, Anthony Rapp, who has accused the disgraced actor of assaulting him at a party in 1986 when he was just 14 years old and Spacey was more than a decade older, and as their legal battle continued in Manhattan on Tuesday (11.10.22), the judge was told the trio met in the 1980s.
CNN reporter breaks down Kevin Spacey vs Anthony Rapp verdict
A New York jury finds Kevin Spacey is not liable for battery on allegations he picked up actor Anthony Rapp and briefly laid on top of him in a bed at a party in 1986. CNN's Jean Casarez reports.
Kevin Spacey Blames 'White Supremacist, Neo-Nazi' Dad For Remaining Closeted
Kevin Spacey claimed that he kept his sexuality concealed from the world due to fear of his father's reaction while taking the stand on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned."My father was a white supremacist and a neo-Nazi," Spacey claimed about his dad, Thomas Fowler, amid the actor's civil sex abuse trial. "I have never talked about these things publicly ever."Spacey made the claims while testifying in a New York courtroom that he never made a pass at accuser Anthony Rapp when the latter was 14 back in 1986.Rapp previously went under oath and claimed Spacey tried to make a move in...
wealthinsidermag.com
Kevin Spacey wins in civil sexual-abuse case brought by actor Rapp
(Reuters) – Kevin Spacey on Thursday defeated a sexual abuse case against him after jurors in a Manhattan civil trial found his accuser didn’t prove his claim that the Oscar winner made an unwanted sexual advance on him when he was 14. The verdict followed a three-week trial...
Kevin Spacey testifies in own defense, says his dad was neo-Nazi
Kevin Spacey took the stand as the first witness in his own defense in the sexual misconduct trial against him, brought by actor Anthony Rapp. CNN's Jean Casarez reports.
Jury finds Kevin Spacey not liable for battery
In a victory for Kevin Spacey, a New York jury on Thursday afternoon found him not liable for battery on allegations he picked up actor Anthony Rapp and briefly laid on top of him in a bed after a party in 1986.
Jury concludes Kevin Spacey didn't molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986
The verdict in a Manhattan court brings to an end a civil trial that was an outgrowth of the #MeToo movement. The lawsuit sought $40 million in damages.
18 Underrated (And Terrifying) Horror Movie And TV Show Recommendations From Horror Fans
"Every time I bring it up, no one has heard of it!"
People Are Sharing Who They Think Is The Best Sitcom Character Of All Time, And Honestly, All Of These Are Solid Picks
This is one of those topics that everyone has an opinion on.
