New York City, NY

Variety

Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Court, Says Publicist Convinced Him to Apologize to Anthony Rapp: ‘It Was Really Wrong’

Kevin Spacey became visibly distraught in a New York City courtroom on Monday afternoon, breaking down as he blamed his publicist for convincing him to publicly apologize to Anthony Rapp in 2017 after the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor accused him of sexual misconduct. “I was being encouraged to apologize and I’ve learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something that you didn’t do,” Spacey said. “I regret my entire statement.” Spacey then choked up and began to cry, as he said, “It’s my responsibility. I put it out there. It was really wrong. It was really bad and I’m deeply...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KXLY

Kevin Spacey ‘laid on a bed’ with teenage John Barrowman

Kevin Spacey flirted with a 19-year-old John Barrowman and “lay on a bed with him”, a court has heard. The former ‘House of Cards’ star is being sued by the ‘Torchwood’ actor’s old schoolmate, Anthony Rapp, who has accused the disgraced actor of assaulting him at a party in 1986 when he was just 14 years old and Spacey was more than a decade older, and as their legal battle continued in Manhattan on Tuesday (11.10.22), the judge was told the trio met in the 1980s.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RadarOnline

Kevin Spacey Blames 'White Supremacist, Neo-Nazi' Dad For Remaining Closeted

Kevin Spacey claimed that he kept his sexuality concealed from the world due to fear of his father's reaction while taking the stand on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned."My father was a white supremacist and a neo-Nazi," Spacey claimed about his dad, Thomas Fowler, amid the actor's civil sex abuse trial. "I have never talked about these things publicly ever."Spacey made the claims while testifying in a New York courtroom that he never made a pass at accuser Anthony Rapp when the latter was 14 back in 1986.Rapp previously went under oath and claimed Spacey tried to make a move in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wealthinsidermag.com

Kevin Spacey wins in civil sexual-abuse case brought by actor Rapp

(Reuters) – Kevin Spacey on Thursday defeated a sexual abuse case against him after jurors in a Manhattan civil trial found his accuser didn’t prove his claim that the Oscar winner made an unwanted sexual advance on him when he was 14. The verdict followed a three-week trial...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

Jury finds Kevin Spacey not liable for battery

In a victory for Kevin Spacey, a New York jury on Thursday afternoon found him not liable for battery on allegations he picked up actor Anthony Rapp and briefly laid on top of him in a bed after a party in 1986.

