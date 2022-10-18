Read full article on original website
Investigators see trend in Youngstown fires
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house fire on East Myrtle Avenue this weekend marked Youngstown’s 53rd arson this year. It’s the city’s fourth arson this month. The remains of the house on East Myrtle were town down Thursday following a fire Saturday that lit up the entire street and consumed the abandoned house and the one next door.
Open house sheds light on safety issues at Canfield school
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday night, the Canfield Local School District held an open house at Hilltop Elementary. It was part of an initiative to educate the public on why school officials say they need money to improve the schools. Leaking ceilings, classrooms without doors, thin walls and exterior...
Local high school closed Thursday for heating issue
NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- Niles City School District Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen announced that Niles McKinley High School will be closed Thursday, October 20, 2022. Thigpen said that the closure has to do with mechanical issues with the heating system. Only staff and students at the high school are affected by...
Valley to get $500 million ‘quality of life’ grant
(WKBN) – The Valley is set to receive $500 million to improve the quality of life for residents. The Appalachian Community Grant will provide communities with money for things like infrastructure, main street development, access to telemedicine, workforce partnerships, school and community-based health care projects and behavioral health needs, among others.
ODNR investigating illegal dumping in Columbiana County
(WKBN)- An investigation into illegal dumping in Columbiana County has a lot of people in trouble. After months of looking into it, ODNR issued summonses to 30 people. According to a press release, 40 total summonses were issued. Most are for illegal dumping, others for shooting from the road. So...
Person detained during situation in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police have detained someone during a domestic situation in Youngstown. Police could be seen lined up along West Warren Avenue — between Glenwood and Volney — after a man had barricaded himself on the second floor of a garage. At one point, police had their guns drawn and a woman could be heard screaming.
Troopers called to two different accidents on I-80 in Trumbull County
LIBERTY Twp., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to two different accidents Wednesday morning in Liberty Township. Troopers were called to mile markers 230 and 231 of I-80 eastbound around 5 a.m. Highway Patrol has not released any other details regarding the crashes.
Teen driver identified in fatal Trumbull County crash
JOHNSTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A 19-year-old teen driver has died after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Isiah D. Metz, 19, of Kinsman, died in the accident. Troopers were called to State Route 5 in Johnston Township, north of State Route 88,...
MCCTC breaks ground on new training center
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Career and Technical Center broke ground Tuesday for the Innovative Energy and Technology Workforce Training Center. The new center will provide another opportunity for high school students and adults in the area. The Valley has seen advancements when it comes to electric...
Local housing director named Hometown Hero goes above and beyond for residents
(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero dedicates his time to providing individualized support to residents in mental health and recovery programs. Sean Robinson, director of housing at Meridian HealthCare, humbly accepted his Hometown Hero award. He works with less fortunate and low-income individuals. Robinson has served as Meridian’s...
Pregnant woman robbed going into work in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police recovered a stolen car Thursday in Vienna that was taken by force from a pregnant woman walking into work in Boardman. According to a police report, the woman was returning to work Sunday night after a break at Park Center Healthcare and Rehabilitation when she was approached by a man in the parking lot who demanded the keys to her car.
2 set sights on new 14th District seat in Trumbull County
(WKBN) – Voters in Trumbull County will be among those in five counties deciding who’ll represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives. Under Ohio’s new congressional district map, all of Trumbull County is now included in the 14th District. There are two candidates running for the seat.
Youngstown students treated after eating suspected drug-laced candy
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City police and security for the Youngstown City School District are investigating after at least two students had to be treated Tuesday after taking suspected drugs. Youngstown officers responded to Akron Children’s Hospital around 4:25 p.m. after they received a report that two students were...
Reopening date set for bridge that was closed for 5 years
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A date has been set to reopen a bridge in East Liverpool that was closed for five years. The Elizabeth Street Bridge will reopen at 3 p.m. Thursday. ODOT has worked on the bridge since last summer, but it’s been closed since 2017 when...
New Dunkin’ Donuts location coming to area
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A new Dunkin’ Donuts location is coming soon to Niles. Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz says the franchise owner purchased a few parcels on North Main Street. This is right next to Select Sportswear. Work is already underway to clear the land to make way...
Jackknifed semi backs up traffic on I-680
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A jack-knifed semi tangled traffic on I-680 in Youngstown on Wednesday. The accident happened on I-680 southbound near the Glenwood Mahoning Avenue exit. Traffic was down to one lane and was backed up for several hours as crews worked to remove the truck and clean...
New Boardman restaurant committed to healthy options
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new restaurant in Boardman wants to give customers healthier options. Frank’s Cafe opened on Market Street this summer. Danielle Davis and her business partner originally scouted the location for Landmark Restaurant but decided it was better suited to Frank’s. Frank’s has a...
Officers serve search warrant in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police served a search warrant in the township Wednesday morning. It happened in the area of Indianola Road and Montrose Avenue. Police Chief Todd Werth said no arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing.
Local park renovations to make paths safer
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon Park is continuing its renovations, and some new additions will make it easier to navigate at night. Six solar-powered lights have been added around the exercise trail. They’re part of the $75,000 state grant the village received two years ago. Lisbon Mayor Pete...
Suspect in jail, charged with Youngstown murder stemming from prearranged fight
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a Sept. 29 shooting death on the North Side is now in the Mahoning County Jail. Mekhi Venable, 19, turned himself into police earlier Thursday. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on a charge of murder. Venable is...
