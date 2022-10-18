Read full article on original website
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Zonta Club of Elmira will be hosting its annual Fall Fest in November for a two-day event. Happening on Friday, Nov, 4, from 4:30-6 p.m., a public roast beef dinner will be available for purchase. The dinner comes with two sides and dessert for $12 at the Zonta House at […]
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This Friday will be one of the biggest weeks of high school football in the Twin Tiers. Friday night, #1 Tioga (6-0) welcomes the new #6 team in the state Delhi (7-0) in a battle of the unbeatens in Class D. Kickoff is set for 7 pm and you can watch […]
Oct. 14 East Rochester/Gananda 42, Penn Yan/Dundee 34 Penn Yan/Dundee got their first loss of the season, falling to ER/ Gananda by eight in their last divisional game of the fall. The game put both teams at 5-1 for the season. PYD Carter Earl went 5/12 and got picked off once. Earl did throw for two TDs, carried the ball eight times for a combined 227 offensive yards and grabbed a fumble on defense for a recovery. On rushing, Nick Slavick had 14 carries for 90 yards and a trip into the end zone, while Bryant Van Housen ran the ball 13 times, also getting a touchdown. Caden Dixon led the Mustangs’ receiving game, catching the ball four times for two TDs. On Penn Yan/Dundee’s impressive defense, Jaxson Enos led the line with 10 tackles and an interception. Slavick, Tony Sciallo and Caydin Orwen each had eight tackles, Slavick snagging a pick and Sciallo getting a sack. Hunter Sheehan had seven tackles and a fumble recovery, which he ran back for six. Anthony Druker got a pick. The Scottish Mustangs have just one matchup left in the regular season, a crossover game against Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale on the 21st.
ITHACA, N.Y.—Sometimes, a story starts out with one prevailing premise, and it ends becoming something totally different during the legwork. This was one of those cases. The initial impetus for the article was an email from a concerned reader:. “I just moved a loved one into Brookdale Memory Care....
Winter doesn't officially arrive until December 21st but we know the snow will fly well before that. The Farmer's Almanac says that we'll have a cold and drier winter with normal-type snowfall. However, we've heard that story before. As we get ready for the snow that will be coming our...
No serious injuries are reported but a barn and a house in the Town of Owego are said to be a total loss following a fast-moving fire October 19 that drew firefighters from Tioga and Broome counties to the scene. The blaze was reported after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19...
The City of Binghamton has installed a temporary parking lot next to Boscov's to aid shoppers during the holiday season.
Last week, we looked at the increasing development in the West End and Waterfront areas of Ithaca, as well as some of the obstacles to that development. In Part II, we put those obstacles and the current state of the area in the context of its history as a part of the city that has often been neglected, ignored and marginalized. The future of the West End and the city’s stated goals of increasing density, encouraging compact mixed-use development, and the building of new affordable housing hinge on whether those deeply-rooted issues can be successfully navigated.
PENN YAN – After the successful Celebrate Cascade on September 18, Friends of the Outlet are now busy planning another, family-friendly event on the Keuka Outlet Trail. On Sunday, Oct. 23 from noon – 4 p.m., all are invited to the Oktoberfest Volksmarch, a German-themed community walk giving trail users of all ages the chance to appreciate the fall foliage while enjoying live music and an assortment of refreshments and activities. Among the activities will be celebrating the revival of The Chronicle-Express, which will continue its weekly publication under the CherryRoad Media.
During the week of Monday, October 10 to Sunday, October 16, the Owego Police Department had 78 service calls, 11 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 3 traffic tickets. Katelyn J. Miller of Owego was arrested after an investigation into a trespassing event on Spruce Street. Miller was charged...
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing put together an event to get the community in the Halloween spirit. Today, the nursing home invited children and families inside their doors for all things spooky-related. The event included games, music, crafts, and even a haunted house for everyone to enjoy. Some of […]
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
Ezeakle Spencer Wydra is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Wydra is charged with grand larceny and criminal mischief. Wydra is 42 years old. Wydra has light brown hair and green eyes. Wydra is 6’2″ tall and weighs 230 pounds. Wydra is said to be homeless.
Several "tiny homes" are planned as part of a first-of-its-kind project in the city of Binghamton. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the ten specialized living units are to be built as part of the veterans resource center being developed on the North Side. Garnar told WNBF News plans call...
UPDATE: Town of Owego Fire Chief told Fox 40 crew on scene, no one was injured. Earlier reports stated four people were injured. According to a Fox 40 crew at the scene, the barn is completely destroyed and firefighters are working to knock down the house fire. According to Tioga...
Multiple felonies for Ithaca man in Schuyler County
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man awaits his day in court in Schuyler County. Schuyler County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Mohammadali Arzani on October 8th. Arzani was allegedly driving impaired and found to be in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. He’s charged with felony 2nd degree drug possession, two counts of felony 3rd degree drug possession, felony DWI, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two misdemeanors, and two vehicle and traffic law violations. He’s in Schuyler County Jail without bail.
