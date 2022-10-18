Oct. 14 East Rochester/Gananda 42, Penn Yan/Dundee 34 Penn Yan/Dundee got their first loss of the season, falling to ER/ Gananda by eight in their last divisional game of the fall. The game put both teams at 5-1 for the season. PYD Carter Earl went 5/12 and got picked off once. Earl did throw for two TDs, carried the ball eight times for a combined 227 offensive yards and grabbed a fumble on defense for a recovery. On rushing, Nick Slavick had 14 carries for 90 yards and a trip into the end zone, while Bryant Van Housen ran the ball 13 times, also getting a touchdown. Caden Dixon led the Mustangs’ receiving game, catching the ball four times for two TDs. On Penn Yan/Dundee’s impressive defense, Jaxson Enos led the line with 10 tackles and an interception. Slavick, Tony Sciallo and Caydin Orwen each had eight tackles, Slavick snagging a pick and Sciallo getting a sack. Hunter Sheehan had seven tackles and a fumble recovery, which he ran back for six. Anthony Druker got a pick. The Scottish Mustangs have just one matchup left in the regular season, a crossover game against Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale on the 21st.

