MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested in August has been sentenced to prison in October. The lightning fast criminal case of Pierre Raki Dunson, 39 of Mason City, has ended with his being sentenced to up to 10 years behind bars. Dunson will be given credit for time served but will have to serve at least five years before becoming eligible for parole. He has also been fined $1,370.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO