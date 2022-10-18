ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IA

Comments / 2

Related
KGLO News

North Iowa CSD placed in lockdown Tuesday afternoon

BUFFALO CENTER — The superintendent of the North Iowa Community School District in Buffalo Center and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department say the district went into a lockdown response on Tuesday afternoon in response to a call made to 9-1-1. The Sheriff’s Department says at 12:22 PM, they received a call from a cell phone at the school, which faculty later determined was made from a student.
BUFFALO CENTER, IA
KAAL-TV

Open burn bans in effect for several northern Iowa counties

(ABC 6 News) – According to the Iowa state fire marshal, open burn bans are in effect for several northern Iowa counties until further notice. Winnebago, Hancock, Mitchell, Floyd, and Howard counties join 21 total Iowa counties who are under active open burn bans. Under Iowa Code, the state...
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Police looking for missing Owatonna girl

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a crime alert about a girl missing out of southern Minnesota. The alert says the Owatonna Police Department has been looking for Alexa Moreno-Lopez, 15, since September. Investigators say they believe Moreno-Lopez may be living with an adult male relative, Carlos Castillo-Torrez, in the Wilmar area.
OWATONNA, MN
kiow.com

Local Grain Bin Catches Fire

Area farmers are in the process of drying grains harvested from the fields and one of these grain dryers caught fire on Wednesday. Local fire departments were called to the scene according to Forest City Fire Chief Nathan Nelson. The blaze took a few hours to get under control and...
FOREST CITY, IA
kiow.com

Operation Harvest Hope in Progress Locally

Farmers in the area now have a chance to help out in the fight against hunger. Area farmer and historian Riley Lewis explained how the program started. Area yields are supporting the program because of the amount being harvested according to Lewis. Lewis contacted area food banks to get a...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Man sent to prison for violent convenience store robbery in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested in August has been sentenced to prison in October. The lightning fast criminal case of Pierre Raki Dunson, 39 of Mason City, has ended with his being sentenced to up to 10 years behind bars. Dunson will be given credit for time served but will have to serve at least five years before becoming eligible for parole. He has also been fined $1,370.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City woman charged with Lake Mills burglaries pleads guilty

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over multiple burglaries in Lake Mills. Jennifer Lynn Lindquist, 35 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to one count of ongoing criminal conduct. Two charges of second-degree burglary, two of third-degree burglary, and one of attempted second-degree burglary will likely be dismissed when he is sentenced on November 29.
MASON CITY, IA
kchanews.com

Important Date Reminders for Fall Cleanup in Charles City

Brush pickup by the Charles City Street Department is down to a couple of days. City crews will make one FINAL pass this year for brush pick up through Wednesday (10.19). Residents are asked to place all branches near the curb in a pile. The street department also has two...
CHARLES CITY, IA
kiow.com

Drought Becoming Problematic and Beneficial During the Area Harvest

Harvest season is underway in Iowa with drought conditions ranging from severe to extreme, and forecasts show those conditions will likely continue well into winter. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, Director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, says there are a few benefits to the dry weather, like how the tractors aren’t getting mired in mud.
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Plea change hearing set for Marshalltown man accused of Mason City convenience store robbery

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Marshalltown man accused of robbing a Mason City convenience store last year. 36-year-old Brock Casaday was charged with third-degree burglary after being accused of cutting a hole in a bathroom ceiling at the YesWay in the 1400 block of 4th Southeast in the early morning hours of July 7th 2021, where he then stole over $200 worth of merchandise and attempted to remove the store’s safe.
MASON CITY, IA
kchanews.com

Case Against Former Clarksville Police Officer Continues Towards Trial

A former Clarksville Police officer will be formally arraigned on over 10 sex-related charges later this month. In September, a joint investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) led to the arrest of 34-year-old Michael Tobin. Authorities say that on March 4th, a minor under the age of 18 reported to the sheriff’s office the then-Clarksville police officer had showed the minor sexually explicit images and videos that were evidence in a pending criminal case. Those images included nude images of minors.
CLARKSVILLE, IA
KGLO News

Charles City man’s vehicular homicide trial in death of Mason City motorist delayed until March

MASON CITY — A Charles City man’s vehicular homicide trial after a crash in late July that killed a Mason City man has been moved from November to March. 58-year-old Timothy Hoy is accused of driving a vehicle late on the night of July 25th near the intersection of 265th and Yarrow Avenue west of Nora Springs in Cerro Gordo County, when he crossed the centerline of the roadway, striking another vehicle, killing the driver, 41-year-old Stephen Miles, and injuring two others.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City woman sentenced for selling meth

MASON CITY, Iowa – Dealing meth results in probation for a Cerro Gordo County woman. Savannah Victoria Esser, 35 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to three years of probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Esser pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to...
MASON CITY, IA
kiow.com

Ellen V. Putney

Ellen V. Putney, 76, of Garner died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m., Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services.
GARNER, IA
kchanews.com

Former Kmart Building in Charles City Purchased Locally

The former Kmart property in Charles City has been purchased locally. The sale of the building and adjacent parking lot was announced in June and Paul Rottinghaus, President of Zip’s AW Direct in New Hampton, says the company officially took ownership August 1st. Rottinghaus says they haven’t begun a...
CHARLES CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy