KGLO News
North Iowa CSD placed in lockdown Tuesday afternoon
BUFFALO CENTER — The superintendent of the North Iowa Community School District in Buffalo Center and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department say the district went into a lockdown response on Tuesday afternoon in response to a call made to 9-1-1. The Sheriff’s Department says at 12:22 PM, they received a call from a cell phone at the school, which faculty later determined was made from a student.
KAAL-TV
Open burn bans in effect for several northern Iowa counties
(ABC 6 News) – According to the Iowa state fire marshal, open burn bans are in effect for several northern Iowa counties until further notice. Winnebago, Hancock, Mitchell, Floyd, and Howard counties join 21 total Iowa counties who are under active open burn bans. Under Iowa Code, the state...
KIMT
Police looking for missing Owatonna girl
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a crime alert about a girl missing out of southern Minnesota. The alert says the Owatonna Police Department has been looking for Alexa Moreno-Lopez, 15, since September. Investigators say they believe Moreno-Lopez may be living with an adult male relative, Carlos Castillo-Torrez, in the Wilmar area.
kiow.com
Local Grain Bin Catches Fire
Area farmers are in the process of drying grains harvested from the fields and one of these grain dryers caught fire on Wednesday. Local fire departments were called to the scene according to Forest City Fire Chief Nathan Nelson. The blaze took a few hours to get under control and...
kiow.com
Operation Harvest Hope in Progress Locally
Farmers in the area now have a chance to help out in the fight against hunger. Area farmer and historian Riley Lewis explained how the program started. Area yields are supporting the program because of the amount being harvested according to Lewis. Lewis contacted area food banks to get a...
KIMT
Man sent to prison for violent convenience store robbery in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested in August has been sentenced to prison in October. The lightning fast criminal case of Pierre Raki Dunson, 39 of Mason City, has ended with his being sentenced to up to 10 years behind bars. Dunson will be given credit for time served but will have to serve at least five years before becoming eligible for parole. He has also been fined $1,370.
KIMT
Mason City woman charged with Lake Mills burglaries pleads guilty
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over multiple burglaries in Lake Mills. Jennifer Lynn Lindquist, 35 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to one count of ongoing criminal conduct. Two charges of second-degree burglary, two of third-degree burglary, and one of attempted second-degree burglary will likely be dismissed when he is sentenced on November 29.
kchanews.com
Important Date Reminders for Fall Cleanup in Charles City
Brush pickup by the Charles City Street Department is down to a couple of days. City crews will make one FINAL pass this year for brush pick up through Wednesday (10.19). Residents are asked to place all branches near the curb in a pile. The street department also has two...
kiow.com
Drought Becoming Problematic and Beneficial During the Area Harvest
Harvest season is underway in Iowa with drought conditions ranging from severe to extreme, and forecasts show those conditions will likely continue well into winter. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, Director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, says there are a few benefits to the dry weather, like how the tractors aren’t getting mired in mud.
KGLO News
Plea change hearing set for Marshalltown man accused of Mason City convenience store robbery
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Marshalltown man accused of robbing a Mason City convenience store last year. 36-year-old Brock Casaday was charged with third-degree burglary after being accused of cutting a hole in a bathroom ceiling at the YesWay in the 1400 block of 4th Southeast in the early morning hours of July 7th 2021, where he then stole over $200 worth of merchandise and attempted to remove the store’s safe.
redlakenationnews.com
Furry hogs still at-large in Faribault County after DNR hunted down others
Brenda Baldwin says she worried for the safety of her 100-pound Rottweiler, Dutch, as he stared face-to-face with the boar that had emerged from the woods along the Blue Earth River. "I mean Dutch is tough, but that hog was probably 200 pounds or so," Baldwin, a landowner south of...
kchanews.com
Case Against Former Clarksville Police Officer Continues Towards Trial
A former Clarksville Police officer will be formally arraigned on over 10 sex-related charges later this month. In September, a joint investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) led to the arrest of 34-year-old Michael Tobin. Authorities say that on March 4th, a minor under the age of 18 reported to the sheriff’s office the then-Clarksville police officer had showed the minor sexually explicit images and videos that were evidence in a pending criminal case. Those images included nude images of minors.
KGLO News
Charles City man’s vehicular homicide trial in death of Mason City motorist delayed until March
MASON CITY — A Charles City man’s vehicular homicide trial after a crash in late July that killed a Mason City man has been moved from November to March. 58-year-old Timothy Hoy is accused of driving a vehicle late on the night of July 25th near the intersection of 265th and Yarrow Avenue west of Nora Springs in Cerro Gordo County, when he crossed the centerline of the roadway, striking another vehicle, killing the driver, 41-year-old Stephen Miles, and injuring two others.
recordpatriot.com
A farmer was injured saving a puppy. His town rallied to bring in his harvest.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scott Legried was driving to pick up some gravel in the small farming community of Frost, Minn., in mid-August when a German shepherd puppy ran into the middle of the road. Legried swerved to miss the dog, sending his...
KIMT
Mason City woman sentenced for selling meth
MASON CITY, Iowa – Dealing meth results in probation for a Cerro Gordo County woman. Savannah Victoria Esser, 35 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to three years of probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Esser pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to...
kiow.com
Ellen V. Putney
Ellen V. Putney, 76, of Garner died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m., Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services.
kiow.com
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Forest City, North Iowa, and Belmond-Klemme’s seasons come to a close; Lake Mills, North Union advance
Last night was regional semifinals in Class 3A and regional quarterfinals in Class 2A and 1A. A few area teams ended their seasons, while Lake Mills will advance to Monday’s regional semifinal. CLASS 3A. REGION 4. Union 3 Forest City 0 25-13, 27-25, 25-13 Union advances to play Center...
kiow.com
Welcome the North Central Trailblazers; a high school girls wrestling program set for its first season
Lake Mills, Forest City, Central Springs, Saint Ansgar, and Northwood-Kennett will come together to form the first girls wrestling program for their schools – please welcome, the North Central Trailblazers. January 22, 2022, will forever be a date to celebrate a victory for female athletes in Iowa. It was...
kchanews.com
Former Kmart Building in Charles City Purchased Locally
The former Kmart property in Charles City has been purchased locally. The sale of the building and adjacent parking lot was announced in June and Paul Rottinghaus, President of Zip’s AW Direct in New Hampton, says the company officially took ownership August 1st. Rottinghaus says they haven’t begun a...
KIMT
Man, 24, arrested after destroying property, including a Corvette, in Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday after a rash of incidents involving damage to property. Austin Mahana, listed as homeless, is being held in the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail on charges of felony criminal mischief and burglary. Court documents state he used a hammer to cause...
