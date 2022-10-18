City Council to consider approval of design contract for new public safety headquarters

VICTORIA, Texas – During its Oct. 18 meeting, the Victoria City Council will consider whether to approve a design contact for the new public safety headquarters.

If the council approves the contract with FGM Architects, the design phase will begin this year and finish around the summer of 2023. The City expects construction to begin in early 2024.

The new headquarters will be located on 14 acres of land on Main Street, across from Airline Road. It will house the following:

the Victoria Police Department, including dispatch services;

the Victoria Fire Department administration

and the City of Victoria Municipal Court.

Here is what the new headquarters will have to offer

Dewberry Architects conducted a 2017-18 study that found the City’s public safety facilities are decentralized and outdated. The study also showed the facilities lacked sufficient space for employees.

The study recommended building a more centralized public safety campus in response to these issues. According to a news release from the City of Victoria, in 2021, the City hired FGM Architects to update the study. FGM Architects’ new study identified specific needs and provided site options. It also recommended a single central building for the headquarters.

The new headquarters will provide the following amenities:

larger interview rooms for police investigations,

more break areas,

a workout facility,

technological improvements,

more courtroom space

and secure on-site parking.

The headquarters will also have enough space for current employees and will account for personnel growth over the next 20 years. The City expects the staff to grow by nearly 60 police department employees, three fire department administration employees and 12 court employees.

Funding for the new headquarters

The federal American Rescue Plan Act and the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation will primarily fund the proposed $2.8 million design contract. The Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation allocates funding for community development projects.

The City’s budget will account for the remaining funds, which were included and approved as part of the fiscal year 2023 adopted budget. You can view this budget at www.victoriatx.gov/budget .

The City of Victoria provided the above information and photo.

