Manchester, NH

Comments / 12

Sheila Orsi
2d ago

That's so cool!!! I know B.B. is having the time of his life! Awesome that he's rescued 3 dogs from shelters, definitely the way to get an animal!!!

Cynthia Lampkin
2d ago

why can't more people be cool like this person. adopt and take good care of your pet/pets.

ohmymag.co.uk

Rescue’s heartbreak as massive 60kg dog spends years at the shelter

Weighing as much as a human adult, this pup got a lot of attention from people but few potential adopters. People were simply terrified by the sheer size of this beast. Luckily, he was now offered a loving home with seven acres to play to fit his gigantic playful personality.
The Independent

Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District

A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailerWoman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumperPrincess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood
KDRV

Animal neglect case takes 13 dogs -- from a dog care business

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An animal neglect case is removing 13 dogs from a Grants Pass canine care center. Josephine County Animal Control Officers says the dogs are getting care they needed for malnourishment when removed this week from Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 SE 6th Street. The Josephine County...
Newsweek

Dog's Last Cuddle Before 'Crossing The Rainbow Bridge' Melts Hearts Online

A dog named Bowie has melted hearts on the internet after a video of his last cuddle with his owner before "crossing the rainbow bridge" went viral on social media. The video shared on TikTok on September 28 by the dog's owner, under the username iamrachelmarch, shows the 13-year-old golden cocker spaniel cuddling with his human one last time, resting his head on her shoulder seeking comfort.
KIRO 7 Seattle

World’s oldest dog: TobyKeith the Chihuahua regains crown as oldest living canine

GREENACRES, Fla. — TobyKeith is once again the world’s oldest dog following the death of Pebbles, a toy fox terrier, earlier in October. The 21-year-old Chihuahua was again verified as the oldest living dog after being bumped from the throne by Pebbles earlier this year. According to Today, Gisela Shore in Greenacres, Florida, took ownership of TobyKeith 21 years ago when an elderly couple surrendered the Chihuahua puppy.
GREENACRES, FL
Daily Mail

Litter of labrador puppies found skinny, terrified and mange-ridden when they were abandoned in roadside crate are nursed back to health and set to start training as prison sniffer dogs

A litter of labrador puppies which were found abandoned in a roadside crate have been nursed back to health as they prepare to begin new lives as prisoner sniffer dogs. The six adorable puppies were just ten to 12 weeks old when they were discovered skinny, terrified and mange-ridden after being 'discarded like rubbish'.
BBC

RSPCA rescues 96 'terrified' shih-tzus from Torquay home

A total of 96 shih-tzu dogs have been rescued from a breeding home. The RSPCA described the dogs as "flea-infested" and "matted with faeces" as a result of over-breeding when found in Torquay, Devon. It said the dogs were "absolutely terrified of people" since being rescued, but hoped it could...
DogTime

Florida Dogs Rescued From Hurricane Ian Danger

Hurricane Ian has been making headlines over the last couple of days, the Category 4 storm leaving millions of people without power and damaging homes across Florida. A lot of people (and their pets) have been able to evacuate and stay safe. However, some dogs have found themselves in a spot of bother. Fortunately, as we’ve seen during other storms before, people have been able to rescue a number of canines from danger.
FLORIDA STATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home

A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...

