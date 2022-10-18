Read full article on original website
Sheila Orsi
2d ago
That's so cool!!! I know B.B. is having the time of his life! Awesome that he's rescued 3 dogs from shelters, definitely the way to get an animal!!!
Reply
5
Cynthia Lampkin
2d ago
why can't more people be cool like this person. adopt and take good care of your pet/pets.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue’s heartbreak as massive 60kg dog spends years at the shelter
Weighing as much as a human adult, this pup got a lot of attention from people but few potential adopters. People were simply terrified by the sheer size of this beast. Luckily, he was now offered a loving home with seven acres to play to fit his gigantic playful personality.
pethelpful.com
Dog Surrendered to Florida Shelter After Owner's Landlord Said He Was 'Too Heavy' Breaks Our Hearts
We would do anything for our dogs and could never imagine giving them up. Unfortunately, sometimes it can be out of some people's control and they are forced to give their dogs up to remain in their current housing situation. One pup was the victim of such a policy and the consequences are heartbreaking.
Indiana Shelter Rescues Dog from Death Row – Now He Needs a Forever Home
Our Pet of the Wee, DERBY, is smiling because he's happy to be alive, and he's patiently waiting to be adopted from It Takes a Village. Our Pet of the Week is sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. DERBY was rescued from death row at a shelter in Texas. He...
Great Dane rescued after spending more than a month stranded on small Michigan island
CLARE COUNTY, MI – More than a month after efforts began, a dog has been rescued from a small island in Clare County. Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control and a slew of local volunteers have been working to save a Great Dane named Zaria from an island in Hayes Township’s Cranberry Lake.
Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District
A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailerWoman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumperPrincess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood
KDRV
Animal neglect case takes 13 dogs -- from a dog care business
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An animal neglect case is removing 13 dogs from a Grants Pass canine care center. Josephine County Animal Control Officers says the dogs are getting care they needed for malnourishment when removed this week from Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 SE 6th Street. The Josephine County...
Dog's Last Cuddle Before 'Crossing The Rainbow Bridge' Melts Hearts Online
A dog named Bowie has melted hearts on the internet after a video of his last cuddle with his owner before "crossing the rainbow bridge" went viral on social media. The video shared on TikTok on September 28 by the dog's owner, under the username iamrachelmarch, shows the 13-year-old golden cocker spaniel cuddling with his human one last time, resting his head on her shoulder seeking comfort.
World’s oldest dog: TobyKeith the Chihuahua regains crown as oldest living canine
GREENACRES, Fla. — TobyKeith is once again the world’s oldest dog following the death of Pebbles, a toy fox terrier, earlier in October. The 21-year-old Chihuahua was again verified as the oldest living dog after being bumped from the throne by Pebbles earlier this year. According to Today, Gisela Shore in Greenacres, Florida, took ownership of TobyKeith 21 years ago when an elderly couple surrendered the Chihuahua puppy.
pethelpful.com
Video of Puppy Rescued From One of the 'Worst Puppy Mills' in Missouri Is a Huge Wake-Up Call
TikTok user @greatplainsspca, a no-kill animal shelter out of Kansas City, Missouri, recently shared a clip that has us heartbroken. The shelter was, luckily, able to step in and help five dogs that were saved from one of the worst puppy mills in Missouri. But the video also serves as a wake-up call.
Nearly 60 animals rescued from ‘heartbreaking’ situation, filthy conditions in Richmond
The animal rescue said despite an already full shelter, its crews performed a "life-saving mission" last week, removing 19 dogs, 33 cats, a rabbit, turtle, pot belly pig and a raccoon from what photos depict as filthy conditions at a location in the city.
Daily Mail
Litter of labrador puppies found skinny, terrified and mange-ridden when they were abandoned in roadside crate are nursed back to health and set to start training as prison sniffer dogs
A litter of labrador puppies which were found abandoned in a roadside crate have been nursed back to health as they prepare to begin new lives as prisoner sniffer dogs. The six adorable puppies were just ten to 12 weeks old when they were discovered skinny, terrified and mange-ridden after being 'discarded like rubbish'.
Pregnant Dog Dumped Outside Vets With Note From Owner: 'We Cannot Keep'
An animal control officer in California shared a heartbreaking note left with an abandoned pregnant dog, written by her former family. The dog was left outside of a veterinary hospital in Fresno at night, but the hospital was unable to care for her due to legal liability. Her former owners...
pethelpful.com
Missouri Rescue Organization Finds Unexpected Abandonded Puppies in Heartbreaking Clip
TikTok user @rescueone_sgf, an animal rescue and medical facility from Springfield, Missouri, was on a mission to rescue three abandoned adult huskies. But during the rescue mission, this organization found a very heartbreaking surprise. Rescuers went to the house where the abandoned Huskies were and once they opened the front...
BBC
RSPCA rescues 96 'terrified' shih-tzus from Torquay home
A total of 96 shih-tzu dogs have been rescued from a breeding home. The RSPCA described the dogs as "flea-infested" and "matted with faeces" as a result of over-breeding when found in Torquay, Devon. It said the dogs were "absolutely terrified of people" since being rescued, but hoped it could...
14+ dogs found living in horrific conditions, surrendered to Warren County Humane Society
More than a dozen dogs were rescued and brought to a humane society in Southern Kentucky following the discovery of the animals' horrible living conditions.
Cedar Rapids Animal Rescue Treating Two Dogs for Unthinkable Acts
Multiple recent incidents in just the past few weeks of cats being rescued from deplorable conditions make these cases of animal abuse and neglect far too frequent for anyone's comfort. But, sadly, we have yet another case to report. Meet beautiful Ashland. She is currently in the care of Critter...
ohmymag.co.uk
This heartbroken dog can’t bear to spend another Christmas in kennels and urgently needs a home
This pup survived the heartbreak of his owner leaving him behind due to poor health and a Christmas in lonely kennels. But he so would like to become a part of a loving household before the holiday countdown begins, and has so much canine wisdom and love to give in return.
Florida Dogs Rescued From Hurricane Ian Danger
Hurricane Ian has been making headlines over the last couple of days, the Category 4 storm leaving millions of people without power and damaging homes across Florida. A lot of people (and their pets) have been able to evacuate and stay safe. However, some dogs have found themselves in a spot of bother. Fortunately, as we’ve seen during other storms before, people have been able to rescue a number of canines from danger.
Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire, Ohio home
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County Hoof and Paw tell us they’ve rescued 11 dogs, 20-30 cats, 3 chickens and a donkey from a home on Indian Run Road, in Bellaire. Hoof and Paw officials were out at the home a few days ago, but had to wait on a warrant before they could go […]
buckinghamshirelive.com
Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home
A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
Comments / 12