The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Detroit Lions sign WR Stanley Berryhill, make decision on DB Saivion Smith
The Oakland Press
Dan Campbell: Lions’ Owner Sheila Ford Hamp is ‘frustrated’
In the second year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions have a disappointing 1-4 record. Campbell has expressed his displeasure with the team’s start and is taking accountability for the mishaps that have caused Detroit to falter late in games. During the team’s bye...
What They're Saying: Lions React to Practice Changes
Detroit Lions explain how practice was different following the bye week.
Buccaneers have a serious problem with head coach Todd Bowles
Three and three was not the start that most of us expected for the Todd Bowles era with the Buccaneers. Something isn’t right here. The way Todd Bowles got control of the Buccaneers was strange. Bruce Arians handing the job over to a close friend that had been overlooked...
What the Media Is Saying about the 5-1 Vikings
We are a third of the way through the NFL regular season, and the Minnesota Vikings have amassed five victories. You had to be ultra-optimistic about this season’s Vikings to have predicted that before the season. The franchise is coming off the back of an eight-win season and has a new rookie head coach. Such a fast start seemed unlikely — though I predicted the Vikings to start 4-2.
Urban Meyer Is Getting Crushed For His Michigan Football Prediction Last Week
Urban Meyer is back in the news following a bold prediction he made prior to the Michigan-Penn State game last week. To the delight of Wolverine fans, Urban's prediction that Penn State would shut down, or at least slow down, Michigan's rushing attack could not have been further from what actually ...
Seahawks Trade for Rams RB Cam Akers: Help for Rookie Kenneth Walker III?
Cam Akers could give the Seahawks backfield depth behind rookie running back Kenneth Walker III.
MLive.com
Tigers rookie lefty is dealing in Arizona Fall League
Detroit Tigers rookie left-hander Joey Wentz is picking up where he left off in the Arizona Fall League. The 25-year-old, whose debut season was interrupted by injuries, was dispatched to Arizona after his final start with the Tigers on Oct. 2. Since then, he’s made two starts for the Salt...
C.J. Stroud responds to Detroit Lions fan asking him to come to Detroit
Latest B/R report will anger some fans of the Detroit Pistons
The biggest question hanging over the offseason for the Detroit Pistons was whether they did enough to be competitive this season. We’ll get our first look tonight against the Orlando Magic, another team that is on the border of competition and tanking. This has caused some amount of division...
Detroit Lions Injury Report: Multiple key players miss Wednesday’s practice
How long will Michigan wait for Jadyn Davis? | Recruiting 247
In this excerpt from Recruiting 247, Blair Angulo asks Sam Webb from MichiganInsider how long will the Wolverines wait on 2024 QB prospect Jadyn Davis before casting a wider net for signal callers?
Jalen Duren is 'here.' The Detroit Pistons are coming.
His talent was captured in a first-half flash when he threw down a grown-man dunk and then rejected Paolo Banchero at the rim on the ensuing possession.
Aaron Glenn identifies root of Lions' defensive troubles
The Lions have allowed the most yards per game, the most yards per play, the most net yards per pass and the third most yards per rush in the NFL.
Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Oct. 20
Aidan Hutchinson knows fans are writing Detroit Lions off but it’s not about that
Christian McCaffrey Is a Perfect Fit for the 49ers
San Francisco paid a steep price for an oft-injured running back, but created a matchup nightmare that might just lead to the Super Bowl.
Why Lions Need to Worry about Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb
The Detroit Lions need to worry about stopping CeeDee Lamb during their Week 7 contest with the Dallas Cowboys.
Michigan basketball thinks change of scenery, 'time capsule' will spark Joey Baker
Don't be surprised if you see Michigan basketball staffers prowling around auto shops in Ann Arbor; they're likely in search of a DeLorean. Michigan's coaching staff, from Juwan Howard to Phil Martelli to Saddi Washington to Howard Eisley, put a premium on not just having talented players, but putting them in position to be successful. ...
Twitter Reacts to Arizona Cardinals High-Scoring TNF Win vs New Orleans Saints
There's no better place in the world to celebrate a win for your favorite sports team than Twitter! What's happening with the Red Sea now?
