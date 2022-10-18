ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oakland Press

Dan Campbell: Lions’ Owner Sheila Ford Hamp is ‘frustrated’

In the second year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions have a disappointing 1-4 record. Campbell has expressed his displeasure with the team’s start and is taking accountability for the mishaps that have caused Detroit to falter late in games. During the team’s bye...
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

What the Media Is Saying about the 5-1 Vikings

We are a third of the way through the NFL regular season, and the Minnesota Vikings have amassed five victories. You had to be ultra-optimistic about this season’s Vikings to have predicted that before the season. The franchise is coming off the back of an eight-win season and has a new rookie head coach. Such a fast start seemed unlikely — though I predicted the Vikings to start 4-2.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLive.com

Tigers rookie lefty is dealing in Arizona Fall League

Detroit Tigers rookie left-hander Joey Wentz is picking up where he left off in the Arizona Fall League. The 25-year-old, whose debut season was interrupted by injuries, was dispatched to Arizona after his final start with the Tigers on Oct. 2. Since then, he’s made two starts for the Salt...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Latest B/R report will anger some fans of the Detroit Pistons

The biggest question hanging over the offseason for the Detroit Pistons was whether they did enough to be competitive this season. We’ll get our first look tonight against the Orlando Magic, another team that is on the border of competition and tanking. This has caused some amount of division...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Oct. 20

Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Oct. 20Which Detroit Lions players missed Thursday’s practice?Will the Detroit Lions beat the Dallas Cowboys?. On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to win their first road game since Dan Campbell took over as head coach when they take on the Dallas Cowboys.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

