Michigan State

4.7 million deadly dosages of fentanyl seized in Michigan and Ohio

By FOX 17
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ElYJt_0idzBx5l00

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and its law enforcement partners seized more than 65 kilograms of fentanyl powder and 88,000 fentanyl laced pills from May 23-September 8 in Michigan and Ohio.

According to the Department of Justice, the seize was part of the One Pill Can Kill initiative. The amount seized during that period was enough to provide 4.7 million deadly dosages.

Throughout the country, more than 10.2 million fentanyl pills and approximately 980 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized between May 23-September 8. The amount of fentanyl taken during the surge is the equivalent to more than 36 million lethal doses.

Fentanyl is currently the deadliest drug threat in the United States. It is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin. Two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose. Drug traffickers sell fentanyl in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes.

In 2021, 66% of drug poisoning deaths in the United States were attributed to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.

“The opioid epidemic is something that touches us all – we all have friends, family, or coworkers who have been directly affected by an opioid poisoning or death,” said Spectrum Health’s Center of Integrative Medicine’s Dr. Collen Lane. “Our Spectrum addiction medicine clinic is committed to educating our medical colleagues to better support patients and their families, providing resources to improve quality of care for vulnerable individuals, and reducing stigma around substance use disorder.”

“My office is committed to prosecuting the traffickers who are distributing this poison and the dealers who peddle it,” said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten. “But let me also be clear: this is not a problem that we can prosecute our way out of. All stakeholders – law enforcement, first responders, the healthcare and rehabilitation community, and those in arm reduction must continue working together to address this problem.”

“Fentanyl in pill form is a deliberate attempt by drug cartels to make illicit drug use more appealing to Americans,” said DEA Detroit Special Agent in Charge Orville O. Greene. “Fake pills are especially concerning because the appeal they can have to an unsuspecting person. One may believe they are taking a legitimate pharmacy-grade pill pilfered from perhaps someone’s medicine cabinet or stolen from a pharmacy. Far too often that isn’t the case; many of the pills people buy on the street were haphazardly made in a clandestine lab – containing lethal dosages of fentanyl.”

Brian Spencer
2d ago

Just sending out a THANK YOU to our Traitor in Chief and him getting his cut from the Cartels for his open borders making it easy to get here.. Joe Biden is just one great guy! 🤮

Evelyn Doring
2d ago

fur sure ...those folks trying to swim the Rio Grand with babies are fur sure the same folks toting thousand lbs in trucks, boats and planes through EVERY other boarder check...

Shannon Haley
2d ago

China is making it, Dementia Joe n Hunters business partners, shipping to cartels and criminal illegal s are walking into our country, poisoning our children, talk about population control, democrats have got to go.

