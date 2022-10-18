ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque flower shop participating in ‘Petal It Forward’

By Anna Padilla
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you want to take part in spreading some love, head down to Civic Plaza on Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Local flower shop Flowers by Zach Low is taking part in the national initiative Petal It Forward.

They’ll give each person two flower stems. The idea is to keep one and then “petal it forward” and give the second one to someone else.

Each stem contains an uplifting or encouraging message. “There’s a complete language to flowers, so to be able to hand someone two flowers not only get to have the joy of receiving flowers but the joy of giving flowers,” said Danielle Lowry with Flowers by Zach Low.

Flowers by Zach Low is the only flower shop to take part in the event. It’s a family business started 30 years ago and carried on by the grandkids. They don’t have a storefront but take orders by phone and online.

