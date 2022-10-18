Iconic Bountiful video store closing after nearly 40 years in business

There are not many stores left where Utahns can go and browse the aisles for the perfect DVD rental.

Now, one of the last ones remaining has announced they too cannot compete with digital movie services.

Top Hat Video, an iconic video store in Bountiful, announced Tuesday that the final day for rentals will be on December 31, 2022.

The Bountiful location has served the community for nearly 40 years, renting videos and serving as a place for people to bond over movies.

"We are very sad about this closing," a social media post from the company reads in part. "With there being so many ways to consume media digitally, physical media just can’t compete."

The company thanked the community for their friendship over the years.

"Your support and loyalty have meant the world to us," a social media post from the company reads in part. "We have always strived to sell you an experience, rather than the latest new release. Hopefully, many of you have felt that."

The store was known to have old classic movies, foreign films and other difficult-to-get titles that were not easily available online.

Cade Handley has worked at Top Hat for over four years.

“It’s been my life, literally my family's life, for the last few years," Handley said.

The store was owned by the Earl family since 1983. It was going to close in early 2020 before the pandemic, but Handley's mom bought it in May 2020.

“You know, it’s kind of like the 'Last Mohicans' type deal, you know what I mean?" Handley said. "We’re the last full video store in the state to my knowledge.”

But it didn't last many years longer.

“Just less and less people renting," Handley said. "After COVID, especially, it was tough. Just a lot of people never returned."

Customers who visited the store on Tuesday were sad to hear that it's in its final months.

“So sad... I’ve had a lot of friends who have worked here over the years, and they kind of feel at home here," said Elise Hanson. “We’d talk about tradition — every Saturday night, we’d come and rent a video at Top Hat, and our mom would put our hair in curlers while we’re watching a video, ate popcorn, you know. It was our thing."

Matthew Hartvigzen is another regular customer who's sad to see Top Hat go.

“I hate when any local business goes out, right? Just seems like not what you want to see have happen in a community," he said.

He liked to make visiting the store a family activity.

"We love coming to Top Hat. They played the little movie blaster bouncy ball game the last time we came in here," Hartvigzen said. "It’s just fun.”

The customers agreed that even though it's easier than ever to watch a movie on-demand with streaming services these days, there's a unique, special feeling that comes with visiting the classic video store.

“There’s something nice about just holding something again and also supporting something local," Hartvigzen said.

“We are kind of in an era of nostalgia," Hanson added. "We’re all depressed, so it’s nice to have something to make you feel warm and cozy and safe."

Handley agreed.

“It’s easy to watch Netflix or Disney Plus or whatever, but it’s less special and less of an event, really," he explained. “I’ll always love it, I’ll always remember it, and I know a lot of people will. It’s been good. It’s been a good run.”

"There’s nothing better than recommending a movie and then having someone come back saying how much they enjoyed it, or not," the company said in a social media post. "The thrill of browsing or discovering some obscure film by chance and finding hidden gems, or merely talking to customers about their favorite movies are just a handful of things that will be missed."

Top Hat also thanked their customers and employees for their help in making the video store a success over the last four decades.

In 2021, FOX 13 News visited the video store to learn about how it was faring during the pandemic.

Customers at the time said they would go rent six to eight movies a week and looked forward to the community connection.