ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Newborn baby surrendered at Henderson fire station

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R8ybH_0idzBlkH00

A newborn baby girl was surrendered at a Henderson fire station on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from Henderson Police Department.

Henderson police responded to the fire station on Monday at 2:00 p.m. in reference to the surrender. Police confirmed the infant was advised to be in good health and her surrender was consistent with the Safe Haven Law.

The Safe Haven Law is a Nevada law passed in 2001 that allows parents to safely surrender their baby if they can no longer care for them. The law says that as long as the baby is younger than 30 days old and has not been abused, the parents can surrender them at a designated location without arrest or persecution.

A revised version of the statute allows parents to surrender their newborns in a safe manner and remain anonymous.

Henderson Police confirmed that no laws were violated in reference to the surrendering of the infant and law enforcement and medical personnel responded to the infant shortly after.

Comments / 18

Jeanette Jeanettey
2d ago

Thank you to the person who had to do this. I hope the baby will be in a loving, happy home. 💖

Reply(1)
15
TippiNekobellepoupee
2d ago

Hopefully she'll be adopted by a nice Republican family and won't end up in the foster care system, like so many others!!

Reply(2)
8
Guest
1d ago

God-bless you for turning this baby over to some carrying hands instead of throwing it out like trash unfortunately so many have done this just recently I can't Understandso many people want a baby that can't have babies so if you're reading this and you're not sure what to do take the baby to a fire station or a police station they will find a loving home just give You're precious Bundle a chance

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Talk 840 KXNT

Inmate kills cellmate at CCDC

Metro Police said that on Tuesday afternoon, an LVMPD corrections officer observed an unresponsive male inmate inside his cell at the Clark County Detention Center. The inmate was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Woman killed in shooting near Jones, Harmon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Responding officers found a woman...
LAS VEGAS, NV
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Golden Valley, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating an overnight homicide that occurred recently connected to man wanted for murder in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Golden Valley, Arizona: The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight homicide that occurred between the night of Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 and the early morning of Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. An exact time, location or description of the victim wasn’t...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a woman who was hit and killed by a Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park on Tuesday afternoon. According to Clark County, the incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday as a county worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby, the county said in a news release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy