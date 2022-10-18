Read full article on original website
Related
Chicago Bears land Christian McCaffrey in one of these 3 trades
The Chicago Bears aren’t in desperate need of a running back right now but they are in desperate need of more help on offense in any way that they can get it. If they could grab a superstar at that position at any point, they really shouldn’t hesitate.
Bears Say ‘No More’ to Ex-Vikings Playmaker
The Chicago Bears dropped to 2-4 in 2022 during Week 6, an unflattering start for a team with a new general manager and head coach. And Matt Eberflus’ squad is making a few changes in light of the lousy start, waiving former Vikings wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette on Tuesday. The...
College Football Upset Watch for Week 8: Alabama Poised for Rare Feat During Nick Saban Era?
These college football teams may be favored to win their Week 8 games but that doesn't mean it's a given.
Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players
Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
Nick Saban Announces How Alabama Will Handle Field Rush Incident
Nick Saban responded to a video appearing to show Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton striking a female Tennessee fan who stormed the field after Saturday's game. Per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Saban told reporters Wednesday that they're "aware of the situation" and "are currently working to gather more information." Courtesy...
Deshaun Drive: VIDEO - Texans Ex Watson Deals with Police; Driving 97 MPH
Houston Texans ex Deshaun Watson was ultimately issued a ticket after what seemed to be a pleasant enough exchange with the police in his new Cleveland Browns territory.
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Tennessee Quarterback Hendon Hooker Very Clear
Urban Meyer developed and worked with a number of special quarterbacks during his collegiate coaching career. He knows a winner when he sees one. Meyer, the former Ohio State head football coach, likes what he sees in Tennessee quarterback and Heisman hopeful Hendon Hooker. Hooker and the ...
NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About The Bears
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots take on the Chicago Bears this weekend in what many are expecting to be as easy as a walkover. But Belichick doesn't see it that way. According NESN's Dakota Randall, Belichick spent "seven minutes and over 1,000 words" describing how good the 2-4...
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
Bears Announced Release of Wide Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Bears release wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears announced on Tuesday they waived wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. The team promoted wide receiver Isaiah Coulter from the practice squad in a reciprocating move. Smith-Marsette is known for catching a ball from Justin Fields near the...
thecomeback.com
Basketball world reacts to Greg Oden’s latest job
Former Ohio State standout Greg Oden did not have the NBA career that he had hoped for due to some debilitating knee injuries, but it appears he is sticking around the game of basketball. A picture of Oden appearing on the Butler Bulldogs coaching staff surfaced on social media Tuesday,...
CBS Sports reveals updated bowl, College Football Playoff projections following wild Week 7
With Week 7 of the college football season completed, some teams were able to lock up bowl eligibility. Many of those have higher aspirations of just appearing in a postseason game though, wanting to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff. With some more clarity brought to the...
Lane Kiffin earns way onto two prestigious midseason coach-of-the-year watch lists
After leading Ole Miss to a 7-0 start and a No. 7 national ranking, Lane Kiffin has earned spot on two of America's most coveted watch lists. On Wednesday, Kiffin was placed on the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award watch list and the Bobby Dodd Trophy midseason watch list on Wednesday.
When the College Football Playoff rankings will be announced
Rankings make or break teams in college football. And while the AP Top 25 rankings and Coaches Poll help us understand where the top teams stand up to now, the one that really matters is the official College Football Playoff poll created by the committee. Here's a look at the CFP committee's ...
Lucas Patrick: 'I haven’t been playing to my standards'
Ryan Poles signed Lucas Patrick to anchor the new-look Bears offensive line from the middle, as the team’s new center. After Patrick injured his snapping hand, he found himself rotating into the offensive line at right guard however. When Cody Whitehair went down with a knee injury, Patrick moved to left guard. It didn’t matter which side Patrick played, however. He was ineffective regardless.
WATCH: Mac Jones flashes improved mobility at Patriots practice
Reports have indicated that Mac Jones is on track to play Monday night against the Chicago Bears. Footage from Thursday's New England Patriots practice appeared to reinforce those reports. Jones was an active participant in Thursday's practice outside Gillette Stadium, showing few signs of any physical limitations as he went...
How much money does Roger Goodell make per year?
Two of the NFL giants went toe-to-toe on Tuesday over Roger Goodell’s contract. Thirty-one of the 32 owners reportedly gave the green light for the compensation committee to open a conversation with Goodell for a new contract. The lone dissenter? Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. According to an ESPN...
Matt Eberflus' Mini-Bye Re-Evaluation Told Bears What They Already Knew
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears' ugly Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders sent head coach Matt Eberflus and his staff on a mission to evaluate each player, position group, and offensive and defensive schemes during a mini-bye week. That process concluded Tuesday when position coaches met with each...
Is Justin Fields holding the ball too long?
There's no doubt the Bears' offensive line has gone through more ebbs than flows this season. The left side of the line – Braxton Jones, Lucas Patrick, and Sam Mustipher – all rank in the top two of their positions for the most pressures allowed to the quarterback this season.
Pettis TD most improbable completion of Fields' career
In the middle of the third quarter during the Bears-Commanders game, Dante Pettis beat out stud cornerback Kendall Fuller on a go route to catch a 40-yard touchdown from Justin Fields. Fields was crumpled by a sea of Commanders' defensive linemen on the play, leaving him down for a considerable...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 2