Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players

Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick Saban Announces How Alabama Will Handle Field Rush Incident

Nick Saban responded to a video appearing to show Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton striking a female Tennessee fan who stormed the field after Saturday's game. Per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Saban told reporters Wednesday that they're "aware of the situation" and "are currently working to gather more information." Courtesy...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bears Announced Release of Wide Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Bears release wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears announced on Tuesday they waived wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. The team promoted wide receiver Isaiah Coulter from the practice squad in a reciprocating move. Smith-Marsette is known for catching a ball from Justin Fields near the...
CHICAGO, IL
Basketball world reacts to Greg Oden’s latest job

Former Ohio State standout Greg Oden did not have the NBA career that he had hoped for due to some debilitating knee injuries, but it appears he is sticking around the game of basketball. A picture of Oden appearing on the Butler Bulldogs coaching staff surfaced on social media Tuesday,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lucas Patrick: 'I haven’t been playing to my standards'

Ryan Poles signed Lucas Patrick to anchor the new-look Bears offensive line from the middle, as the team’s new center. After Patrick injured his snapping hand, he found himself rotating into the offensive line at right guard however. When Cody Whitehair went down with a knee injury, Patrick moved to left guard. It didn’t matter which side Patrick played, however. He was ineffective regardless.
CHICAGO, IL
WATCH: Mac Jones flashes improved mobility at Patriots practice

Reports have indicated that Mac Jones is on track to play Monday night against the Chicago Bears. Footage from Thursday's New England Patriots practice appeared to reinforce those reports. Jones was an active participant in Thursday's practice outside Gillette Stadium, showing few signs of any physical limitations as he went...
How much money does Roger Goodell make per year?

Two of the NFL giants went toe-to-toe on Tuesday over Roger Goodell’s contract. Thirty-one of the 32 owners reportedly gave the green light for the compensation committee to open a conversation with Goodell for a new contract. The lone dissenter? Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. According to an ESPN...
Is Justin Fields holding the ball too long?

There's no doubt the Bears' offensive line has gone through more ebbs than flows this season. The left side of the line – Braxton Jones, Lucas Patrick, and Sam Mustipher – all rank in the top two of their positions for the most pressures allowed to the quarterback this season.
Chicago, IL
