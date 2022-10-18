The Michigan Secretary of State’s office says time is growing short for people to request an absentee ballot by mail in time to return it to be counted. The state Bureau of Elections — which is part of the Michigan Department of State — recommends people who don’t request an absentee ballot by Monday should either head over to their local clerk’s office to get one or show up to vote in-person on Election Day.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO