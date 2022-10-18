ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

michiganradio.org

Rising mortgage rates squeezing some Michigan housing markets

Michigan didn’t see home sale prices rise as sharply as other parts of the country in recent years. But a new report finds Michigan housing markets are not seeing the sharp declines hitting previously hot now cooling real estate markets across the U.S. ATTOM is a company that tracks...
michiganradio.org

Time growing short for MI voters to request an absentee ballot by mail

The Michigan Secretary of State’s office says time is growing short for people to request an absentee ballot by mail in time to return it to be counted. The state Bureau of Elections — which is part of the Michigan Department of State — recommends people who don’t request an absentee ballot by Monday should either head over to their local clerk’s office to get one or show up to vote in-person on Election Day.
michiganradio.org

Next phase of notorious Superfund cleanup set to begin

This week, federal and state environmental regulators announced a new phase in the cleanup of a notorious Michigan Superfund site. The Velsicol Chemical Corporation (formerly Michigan Chemical) operated a plant in St. Louis, Michigan from the 1930s into the 1970s. Spills and chemical discharges contaminated sediment, surface soil and groundwater....
michiganradio.org

Data shows Michigan had nation's steepest yearly decline in college enrollment

Michigan had the steepest decline in college enrollment in the country this year. That's according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, which has been tracking enrollment rates by state since 2019. It shows a 4% year-on-year decrease in enrollment in Michigan's public colleges and universities. Since the...
