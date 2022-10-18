Watch parties to be held at Petco Park for NLCS Games 3-5

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Padres fans will be able to watch Games 3, 4 and 5 of the National League Championship Series this weekend live inside Petco Park.

The team announced three Watch Parties will be held at the downtown ballpark on Friday, Oct. 21, Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23. Fans in attendance can watch the games on the stadium’s videoboard.

Friday’s Game 3 is set to begin at 4:37 p.m., while Saturday’s Game 4 has a 4:45 p.m. first pitch time. Petco Park gates for both games will open at 2:30 p.m. Game 5 on Sunday has an early start; first pitch is scheduled for 11:37 a.m. Gates at Petco will open at 9:30 a.m. for that game.

The Watch Parties are free to fans, but they will need to obtain tickets online here .

According to the team, fans can redeem up to 4 tickets per account and no walk-ups will be allowed.

As for parking, fans can buy parking passes at the stadium. The team said, “The Lexus Premier Lot is $30 and the Tailgate Park and Padres Parkade are both $25 per car. Please enter through either the Gaslamp or Home Plate Gates.”

Team officials added, “Pregame festivities will take place in Gallagher Square including a live DJ, photo opportunities, fun activities and more! The Padres Team Store will be open and concessions will be available for purchase throughout the main concourse. As a reminder, Season Ticket Members will continue to receive their 10% merchandise and concessions discount!”