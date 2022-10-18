ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick Lamar‘s ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ Paris Stop To Be Available Via Livestream

By Armon Sadler
 2 days ago
Kendrick Lamar is looking to make his Oct. 22 show at Paris ’ Accor Arena, an upcoming stop on The Big Steppers Tour , an experience that all can enjoy , as the show will be available via livestream courtesy of Amazon Music and Prime Video.

This communal experience will be done to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Compton rapper’s Grammy-nominated LP Good Kid, M.A.A.D City .

The show will air live at 2 p.m. ET for free on Prime Video, on the Amazon Music app, and on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel . The show will, of course, also feature the tour’s supporting acts, Grammy-winner Baby Keem and pgLang’s Tanna Leone. Those who miss out will be able to stream the Pulitzer Prize winner’s set on-demand on Prime Video following the livestream.

The Big Steppers tour began on June 23, a little over a month after Lamar ended a five-year hiatus and released his fifth studio album Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers . The 65-date tour spans across the United States as well as overseas with various stops in Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia before eventually making it to New Zealand.

“As a kid from the west side of Compton, hearing good kid, m.A.A.d city for the first time and seeing Kendrick’s journey from neighborhood hero to global superstar ignited a fire in me that I’m forever grateful for,” proclaimed Tim Hinshaw, Head of Hip-Hop and R&B at Amazon Music. “It showed me that no matter where you start in life, hard work and dedication will put you where you hope and dream to be.”

“Now, 10 years later, it’s almost poetic that two kids from the same city with similar, but different dreams have landed in Paris to celebrate not just that record but Kendrick’s latest revolutionary album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers . We’re honored to sponsor this tour and bring this show to fans around the world.”

Vibe

Joyce Wrice Captivates New And Old Fans With ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance

Joyce Wrice cements her blossoming place in R&B history with the arrival of her Tiny Desk. Throughout her 17-minute set, diehard fans get fed with their favorite hits including “Chandler,” “Falling in Love,” “Must Be Nice,” and “On One” from her debut album, Overgrown, and the lead singles, “Bittersweet Goodbyes” and “Iced Tea,” from her most recent EP, Motive. Wearing a white crop top, elbow-length gloves, and matching cut-out maxi skirt, the 30-year-old West Coast songbird was joined by her live band dressed in all-black with dark sunglasses, comprised of Branden Akinyele, Christian Carey, fellow singer Mack Keane, and renowned...
Vibe

Nas Announces ‘King’s Disease III’ Album

Nas has announced plans to release his new album, King’s Disease III, on Nov. 11 via Mass Appeal Records. Revealing the news on Twitter, Nas shared a photo of three gold bars with “KD 3” branded on them over a red backdrop. The image also included the release date underneath the gold bars. It remains unclear whether the post is of a promotional photo or the official artwork for the album. King’s Disease III marks Esco’s 16th studio album and comes a full year after 2021’s King’s Disease II and roughly 10 months following his last full-length release, Magic. The album...
Vibe

Anderson .Paak And Knxwledge Set To Release New NxWorries Single With H.E.R.

Anderson .Paak and producer Knxwledge have officially reprised their beloved Hip-Hop duo, NxWorries. Back with their first release in six years, the group is finally dropping their long-awaited record, “Where I Go.” After debuting in 2020 during their set at the Double Happiness Festival, the song is now a collaboration with H.E.R. and has a full visual coming.More from VIBE.comLucky Daye Talks Working With, Potentially Joining Silk SonicSilk Sonic Removes Debut Album From Grammy 2023 ConsiderationAlicia Keys Plants New York Roots In Los Angeles With 'Alicia + Keys' Tour Paak, 36, tweeted on Tuesday (Oct. 18), “OCTOBER 19 NEW NXWORRIES WHERE...
HipHopDX.com

Meek Mill & Boosie Badazz Believe DaBaby Is Being Blackballed Following Low Album Sales

Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz have both spoken out in defense of DaBaby amid claims he’s being blackballed by the music industry. Earlier this week, Akademiks reported the North Carolina rapper’s latest album Baby On Baby 2 is projected to earn 16,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, placing it outside of the top 20 on the Billboard 200.
Vibe

‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years For Multiple Rapes

Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping multiple women. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 27-year-old was held after sentencing. NBC Los Angeles reported the charges related to three teenage girls and four women. Originally, the Superfly actor faced more than a dozen counts involving 10 alleged victims.More from VIBE.comLyfe Jennings Claims He Was In Prison With Jeffrey DahmerJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryYNW Melly Accused Of Attempted Prison Escape During the trial, Walker’s attorney Andrew Flier claimed the women sought revenge, alleging his client had experienced a “living...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Complex

Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Design: ‘I Don’t Rock With It’

Diddy has spoken out against the “white lives matter” t-shirt design featured in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 presentation. While Diddy said he will “always support” Ye as “a freethinker,” he made clear in an Instagram-shared video overnight that he’s “not with it” when it comes to the widely criticized design featuring a hate slogan.
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Kicked Out of Grammy Rap Category, Will Compete in Pop (Exclusive)

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” is spending its eighth week on top of Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart, but at the Grammys, the song will compete in the pop category. Minaj originally submitted the track — which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in August — to the rap categories at the Grammys, but the decision was overturned by the Recording Academy’s rap committee, according to a source. That group determined that Minaj’s playful and pop-sounding song sampling Rick James’ 1981 classic “Super Freak” should compete for best pop solo performance instead of rap awards.More from The Hollywood ReporterGovernor...
Complex

Jay-Z Sues Bacardi Over D’Usse Partnership, Demands to See All Books and Records

Jay-Z has filed a lawsuit against spirit company Bacardi, over the brand’s lack of financial clarity involving their partnership with D’Usse. Per TMZ, the lawsuit was filed by Hov’s company SC Liquor, which is demanding Bacardi open their books so that the Roc-a-Fella mogul can see exactly how much he’s making with D’Usse, the cognac brand in which Bacardi and Jay are 50/50 partners.
Vibe

Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Kash Doll Reveals Photos Of Her “Billion Dollar Baby”

Kash Doll has shared photos of her infant son with the public for the first time. The Detroit-bred rapper, her boyfriend Tracy T, and their 9-month-old Kashton Prophet posed for the cover of Sheen Magazine‘s Nov/Dec Life Of Luxury issue. Previously, she had only revealed images with the baby’s face covered or hidden.More from VIBE.comSkylar Diggins-Smith Reveals Baby Bump In Pregnancy AnnouncementKash Doll Signs Deal With MNRK Music Group, Aims To Launch Record LabelLeslie Jones Lands Recurring Role On 'BMF' The glowing parents stand proudly in front of a vintage luxury vehicle while their “billion dollar baby” peeks up from a...
GEORGIA STATE
hypebeast.com

NBA YoungBoy Breaks Tie With JAY-Z For Fifth Most-Charting Billboard 200 Albums

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially the rapper with the fifth most-charting albums on the Billboard 200, breaking his tie with JAY-Z. The feat was announced by Chart Data on Twitter, with the Baton Rouge rapper breaking Hov’s record of 24 albums on the chart. YB hit the record with the release of his latest project 3800 Degrees — a 13-track effort featuring Mouse on Tha Track, E-40 and Shy Glizzy that was released with a note from the artist himself: “To whom stabbed me in my back laughing like me being counted out funny- it’s all good.” There is a chance, however, the 23-year-old will move past his own record again this month when he drops Ma’ I Got a Family, his sixth project of 2022 that will feature between 13 and 17 tracks.
Vibe

The Official ‘Creed III” Movie Trailer Is Here: Watch

The official trailer for Creed III, the highly anticipated sequel, has arrived. “I spent the last seven years of my life living out my wildest dreams,” narrates Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) at the beginning of the preview released today (Oct. 18). “Bianca, Rocky, My dad. This was built on their shoulders.” More from VIBE.comMichael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Flex On New 'Creed III' PostersJonathan Majors Eyed For Dennis Rodman Role In New Film '48 Hours In Vegas'Lori Harvey Discusses "Dating On Your Own Terms" With Teyana Taylor According to the film’s synopsis, the third installment of the Creed II...
Vibe

Kodak Black Shoots His Shot At GloRilla On Instagram

Kodak Black apparently has the hots for rapper GloRilla, as he recently revealed with his public display of affection toward the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” creator on social media. During GloRilla’s Instagram Live session on Tuesday (Oct. 18), the Floridian hopped in the comment section to seemingly let his feelings be known. “You prolly aint my girl today but that’s why I love tomorrow,” Kodak wrote, referencing lyrics from GloRilla’s Cardi B-assisted hit “Tomorrow 2.” In the song, the Memphis rep raps, “Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrows.”More from VIBE.comGloRilla Says She's Made No Money...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Vibe

The Game Trolls 50 Cent’s Estranged Relationship With Son Marquise

The Game used 50 Cent’s estranged relationship with his son to troll him in another round of their longstanding beef. The Compton native took to Instagram on Tuesday (Oct. 18) to show love to his child, Harlem Taylor, but the West Coast rapper couldn’t resist tying the post to his rival.  In the first post, The Game, legally known as Jayceon Taylor, uploaded a throwback picture of Fiddy, née Curtis Jackson, with his son Marquise Jackson. “Like father like… wait, wrong picture. BRB,” he captioned the mocking post. Taylor, 42, followed up with a throwback of himself and a younger photo...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?

The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
Vibe

Former NFL Cornerback Antonio Dennard Shot Dead At 32

Former Jaguars cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a Pennsylvania bar on Sunday morning (Oct. 16), WFMZ reports. He was 32 years old. The shooting reportedly took place outside the Legends bar and restaurant in the Muhlenberg Township of Berks County, PA. Dennard was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after being transported. His death has been ruled a homicide and an autopsy is scheduled for Oct. 18, according to the coroner.More from VIBE.comAsian Doll College Concert Leaves Two Shot And More InjuredDrake Scores $2 Million Payout After Winning Huge Bet On NFL GamesRihanna Tapped To Headline 2023 Super...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Vibe

Lil Baby Denies Migos Beef After Years Of Speculation

After years of speculation, Lil Baby has set the record straight regarding the alleged beef between himself and his Quality Control labelmates, Migos. The Atlanta rapper sat down with Posted On The Corner on Tuesday (Oct. 18) as part of his press run after releasing It’s Only Me this past Friday (Oct. 14). “Hell nah!” the 27-year-old said with a firm headshake around the 13:30 mark after being asked if there were any underlying issues with the Grammy-nominated trio. The “Heyy” rapper went on to explain his desire to speak on these types of situations, but ultimately why he does not....
Vibe

Vibe

Community Policy