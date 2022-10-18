ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoop Dogg And DJ Drama’s Collab Project ‘I Still Got It’ Coming This Week

By Armon Sadler
Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama are gearing up for the release of their collaborative Gangsta Grillz mixtape I Still Got It , which will be available this Thursday (Oct. 20). The Long Beach rapper shared the project’s cover art on Monday (Oct. 17) via Instagram, showing a film reel with various headshots, a microphone, a dog, palm trees, and a lowrider.

“C. Day music for the fans,” the 50-year-old wrote in the caption. “I. Still got it. @djdrama @deathrowrecords 10/20/22.”

I Still Got It is an apt title for this project, as it precedes Snoop’s collaborative album with Dr. Dre entitled Missionary . The rapper confirmed the project on Stephen A. Smith’s Know Mercy podcast, stating that it is set to be finished in November, though he did not share an official release date.

As for DJ Drama, this effort follows a highly active last two years for the Generation Now co-founder. The 44-year-old won his first Grammy (Rap Album Of The Year) earlier this year for collaborating with Tyler, The Creator on the June 2021 release Call Me If You Get Lost . Since then, he has partnered with Dreamville on D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape , Jim Jones on We Set The Trends , Symba on Results Take Time, and several other rappers.

The mixtape legend and Jeezy also recently announced their joint effort SnoFall which is set to release on Oct. 21, the day after I Still Got It . Needless to say, Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama are working hard at this stage of their careers, despite already giving so much to Hip-Hop and the culture at large. The vets got something to say.

