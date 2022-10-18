ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Man indicted in Jacksonville for COVID-19 relief fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of an indictment charging 34-year-old Desmond Dondre Williams of Jasper, Florida with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of wire fraud. STORY: Mother, 2 children die in fire in Hilliard, Nassau deputies say.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Former officer arrested for introducing contraband into detention facility

COLUIMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Clayton Pyle, 37, a former detention officer, was arrested in Illinois after an investigation conducted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office’s media release, Pyle was employed with Columbia County and worked at its detention facility. His job was terminated after he fled the state while he was on administrative leave.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Hdogar

The Casanova Killer : The More Brutal Version of Ted Bundy

We often come across a dangerous criminal who makes the news headlines for the wrong reasons. But, in some cases, their crimes are so gruesome that just thinking about them sends chills down our spine. America encountered such a blood-turn-cold serial killer in 1974 when dead bodies began to pile up in multiple states. The whole country was in a state of frenzy, with the public petrified and the police baffled by the killings.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX 28 Spokane

Michigan man to get life sentence in killing, mutilation

CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday that the killing was premeditated murder. Mark Latunski pleaded guilty in September to killing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.” The men met on the dating app Grindr. Latunski initially was found incompetent to stand trial, but that status changed after mental health treatment. Defense attorney Mary Chartier says first-degree murder doesn’t fit the case. First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. The next hearing is Dec. 15.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Florida man arrested after planning to ‘start a war,’ deputies say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Florida arrested a man on Sunday morning after he allegedly planned to “start a war” with law enforcement officials, they say. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Glen Ressler, 42, had planned to engage deputies in a shootout, in retaliation for having his driver’s license seized during an earlier traffic stop. His license had been suspended, they said.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
FOX 28 Spokane

Arizona death row inmate seeks forensic tests in 1980 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge is mulling an Arizona death row prisoner’s request to have fingerprint and DNA tests conducted on evidence from the two 1980 killings for which he’s scheduled to be executed next month. Murray Hooper’s lawyer said her client is innocent and argued that forensic testing could lead to the identification of those responsible for the deaths. His legal team says Hooper was convicted before computerized fingerprint systems and DNA testing were available. A prosecutor asked a judge to deny the request. Hooper is scheduled to be executed Nov. 16 for the killings of Pat Redmond and Helen Phelps.
ARIZONA STATE
First Coast News

Jury selected in gun possession trial of Jacksonville rapper Noah Williams, aka Spinabenz

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The jury has been selected in the high profile gun possession trial for Noah Williams, a Jacksonville rapper known as Spinabenz. Williams is featured on the viral song 'Who I Smoke,' which falls under the genre of drill rap, also called murder rap. These songs feature alleged gang members celebrating the deaths of rival gang members.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

SWAT surrounds Jacksonville house in connection with homicide, man taken into custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A SWAT team surrounded a home in Jacksonville on Wednesday morning in connection with a recent homicide and took a man into custody, police said. Jacksonville’s SWAT team responded to a house on West 21st Street near Moncrief Road in the morning. When the Sky 4 helicopter flew over the scene, several armored vehicles and officers in full tactical gear could be seen.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

