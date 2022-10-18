Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community for help finding missing 82-year-old manZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
The Casanova Killer : The More Brutal Version of Ted BundyHdogarJacksonville, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High on Friday after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park High School football player selected for Under Armour Next All-America GameZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Action News Jax
Man indicted in Jacksonville for COVID-19 relief fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of an indictment charging 34-year-old Desmond Dondre Williams of Jasper, Florida with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of wire fraud. STORY: Mother, 2 children die in fire in Hilliard, Nassau deputies say.
Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz found not guilty on gun charges, avoids possible 30-year sentence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Noah Williams, the Jacksonville rapper known as Spinabenz, has been found not guilty Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a four-day trial. The rapper, who performs on the viral song 'Who I Smoke,' stood to face up to 30...
First Coast News
Former state attorney sentenced to 40 months in jail for bribery, extortion plot in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former North Florida State Attorney was sentenced to 40 months in prison in federal court Monday, according to court documents. Jeffrey Siegmeister resigned as State Attorney in December 2019 after allegations surfaced that he took a bribe from a former defense attorney to go easy on of his clients.
Action News Jax
Former officer arrested for introducing contraband into detention facility
COLUIMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Clayton Pyle, 37, a former detention officer, was arrested in Illinois after an investigation conducted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office’s media release, Pyle was employed with Columbia County and worked at its detention facility. His job was terminated after he fled the state while he was on administrative leave.
The Casanova Killer : The More Brutal Version of Ted Bundy
We often come across a dangerous criminal who makes the news headlines for the wrong reasons. But, in some cases, their crimes are so gruesome that just thinking about them sends chills down our spine. America encountered such a blood-turn-cold serial killer in 1974 when dead bodies began to pile up in multiple states. The whole country was in a state of frenzy, with the public petrified and the police baffled by the killings.
Judge denies motion of acquittal for Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Late in the second day of Noah Williams' trial, his attorneys asked Duval County Judge Jeb Branhem to acquit him, citing lack of evidence. Williams, whose rap name is Spinabenz, is best known for his viral song 'Who I Smoke.' He is standing trial for charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He faces up to 15 years on that charge.
Action News Jax
Former day care employee accused of inappropriately touching girl at school facing more charges
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A former St. Johns County day care employee faces over a dozen charges, accused of molesting several students at the school. Anthony Josiah Guadalupe was accused of just one count of lewd and lascivious acts on a minor when he was arrested in late July; now, there are 13 more charges.
Action News Jax
Haleigh Cummings’ father to be released from prison after serving 12 years on drug charges
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The father of a 5-year-old Putnam County girl who disappeared in 2009 will be released from prison Wednesday after serving a 12-year sentence on drug charges. Ronald Cummings, the father of Haleigh Cummings, is set to be released from Lake Correctional Institution in Clermont, according...
FOX 28 Spokane
Michigan man to get life sentence in killing, mutilation
CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday that the killing was premeditated murder. Mark Latunski pleaded guilty in September to killing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.” The men met on the dating app Grindr. Latunski initially was found incompetent to stand trial, but that status changed after mental health treatment. Defense attorney Mary Chartier says first-degree murder doesn’t fit the case. First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. The next hearing is Dec. 15.
Florida man arrested after planning to ‘start a war,’ deputies say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Florida arrested a man on Sunday morning after he allegedly planned to “start a war” with law enforcement officials, they say. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Glen Ressler, 42, had planned to engage deputies in a shootout, in retaliation for having his driver’s license seized during an earlier traffic stop. His license had been suspended, they said.
First Coast News
'My Glock cost $300': Prosecution introduces rap lyrics in Spinabenz gun trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville rapper Noah Williams, also known as Spinabenz, was back in court Tuesday as opening statements in his trial began. Williams is accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Williams, the artist behind the viral 'Who I Smoke' rap video, could face up...
FOX 28 Spokane
Arizona death row inmate seeks forensic tests in 1980 deaths
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge is mulling an Arizona death row prisoner’s request to have fingerprint and DNA tests conducted on evidence from the two 1980 killings for which he’s scheduled to be executed next month. Murray Hooper’s lawyer said her client is innocent and argued that forensic testing could lead to the identification of those responsible for the deaths. His legal team says Hooper was convicted before computerized fingerprint systems and DNA testing were available. A prosecutor asked a judge to deny the request. Hooper is scheduled to be executed Nov. 16 for the killings of Pat Redmond and Helen Phelps.
Jury hears rap song presented as evidence during second day of Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — During the second day of the trial for Jacksonville rapper Noah Williams, the prosecution introduced his music for the first time, despite his attorneys' arguments. Williams is charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and police-certified gang member. He faces up to 15 years...
Jury selection for Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz's trial begins Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz, whose real name is Noah Williams, goes to trial Monday. Jury selection begins at 10 a.m., with only 49 jurors to choose from. Williams, a documented affiliate of a violent street...
Jury selected in gun possession trial of Jacksonville rapper Noah Williams, aka Spinabenz
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The jury has been selected in the high profile gun possession trial for Noah Williams, a Jacksonville rapper known as Spinabenz. Williams is featured on the viral song 'Who I Smoke,' which falls under the genre of drill rap, also called murder rap. These songs feature alleged gang members celebrating the deaths of rival gang members.
Action News Jax
Clay deputies, school police investigating threat to Middleburg High that came in through AirDrop
The Clay County District Schools Police and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a threat against Middleburg High School. CCDSP said in a Facebook post the threat came in through an individual “sharing through AirDrop on Apple’s iOS.”. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Additional...
News4Jax.com
SWAT surrounds Jacksonville house in connection with homicide, man taken into custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A SWAT team surrounded a home in Jacksonville on Wednesday morning in connection with a recent homicide and took a man into custody, police said. Jacksonville’s SWAT team responded to a house on West 21st Street near Moncrief Road in the morning. When the Sky 4 helicopter flew over the scene, several armored vehicles and officers in full tactical gear could be seen.
News4Jax.com
Man facing 3 counts of attempted murder after exchange of gunfire with Jacksonville police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – John Ervin, 34, is facing multiple charges after he was taken into custody following an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were called to a home Sunday afternoon on Edgewood Avenue. According to police, Ervin shot at...
Child arrested for making threat to 'shoot up' Clay County High
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) A child not affiliated with Clay High School has been charged after allegedly making a threat on Snapchat that referenced shooting up the school Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the child was charged with disrupting...
News4Jax.com
Sentencing hearing delayed for man who pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder in shooting death of 5-year-old
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A sentencing hearing was passed Monday until Nov. 3 for Tom Everett, who has pleaded guilty to felony second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder in the 2020 shooting death of 5-year-old Kearria Addison. Everett is one of three men charged with murder in the...
