How to Watch The Padres vs Phillies MLB NLCS Playoffs Live

 1 day ago

The NLCS is underway after the San Diego Padres pulled off an NLDS upset over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday; the Philadelphia Phillies also pulled off an upset over the Atlanta Braves to secure its NLCS spot .

Both teams playing in the NLCS this year were bottom seeds, and whoever wins this series will play in the World Series. The Phillies haven’t made it to a World Series game in 13 years, and it’s been 24 years since the Padres have played in a World Series game. Both teams had to face the New York Yankees in their last World Series game.

The Padres will continue a best-of-seven series against the Phillies, with Philadelphia leading 1-0 and the next game starting Wednesday, Oct. 19 in San Diego.

Watch the Padres vs Phillies NLCS Matchup Live Here

Where can you stream the Padres vs Phillies MLB NLCS?

Steaming Service Price per Month Free Trial
Sling TV $35+ No
DIRECTV STREAM $69.99+ Yes
FuboTV $69.99+ Yes
Hulu + Live TV $69.99+ No
YouTube TV $64.99+ Yes (limited time)

Watch the Padres vs Phillies NLCS on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV
Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial
Sling Orange $35+ 32+ No
Sling Blue $35+ 42+ No
Sling Orange & Blue $50+ 50+ No

Sling TV is our preferred service for watching the NLCS this week. For only $35 per month, subscribers of Sling Orange can watch MLB playoff games on TBS, Fox, FS1, ESPN, and ESPN2. All of those sports channels and so much more for only $35 a month?

Also, if you are a first-time customer, Sling TV gives you 50% off your first month of using the service. This means that for just $17.50, you will have access to 42+ channels with Sling Blue, and 50+ channels for only $25 with Sling Orange & Blue.

No matter who wins this series, the Phillies or the Padres, it’s going to be monumental. You’ll want to subscribe to Sling TV now and watch this series.

Watch the Padres vs Phillies NLCS Matchup Live on Sling TV

Watch the Padres vs Phillies NLCS on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM
Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial
Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes
Choice $89.99 105+ Yes
Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes
Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM provides the same TV coverage as DIRECTV but for streaming. You can watch the NLCS on channels such as ABC, Fox, ESPN, FS1, and TBS with this service. DIRECTV STREAM also offers a five-day free trial with the option to cancel your monthly plan whenever you like. This service also gives you $40 off your first two months of using it ($20 per month).

Watch the Padres vs Phillies NLCS Matchup Live on DIRECTV STREAM

Watch the Padres vs Phillies NLCS on FuboTV

FuboTV
Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial
Pro $69.99 124+ Yes
Elite $79.99 178+ Yes
Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes
Latino $33 43+ Yes

FuboTV offers MLB postseason coverage on four channels . You can watch the Phillies and the Padres battle it out on ABC, Fox, FS1, and ESPN with this service. FuboTV also provides a seven-day free trial , which is included with all plans. Varying from $33-$99.99 per month, you have lots of options with FuboTV .

Watch the Padres vs Phillies NLCS Matchup Live on FuboTV

Watch the Padres vs Phillies NLCS on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu
Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial
Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No
Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

Hulu + Live TV offers one main plan that includes 75+ channels . You can pay $6 more per month to have the same amount of channels ad-free. The MLB playoffs can be streamed with Hulu + Live TV on ABC, ESPN, Fox, FS1, and TBS. This service also gives you access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for free.

Watch the Padres vs Phillies NLCS Matchup Live on Hulu + Live TV

Watch the Padres vs Phillies NLCS on YouTube TV

YouTube TV
Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial
Base $64.99 85+ Yes (limited time)
Spanish $34.99 28+ Yes (limited time)

For $64.99 per month, you can watch the NLCS on ABC, Fox, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and TBS with YouTube TV. Also, for a limited time only, YouTube TV offers a six-day free trial. Although YouTube TV offers one simple plan, you can pay for a higher-resolution display or additional Sports Plus add-ons.

If you are Spanish speaking, you can watch MLB’s postseason with the Spanish plan for just $34.99 per month.

Watch the Padres vs Phillies NLCS Matchup Live on YouTube TV

Padres vs Phillies NLCS streaming schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 18: San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ 8:03 p.m. (TBS, Fox, FS1 and ESPN)

Wednesday, Oct. 19: San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ 4:35 p.m. (TBS, Fox, FS1 and ESPN)

Friday, Oct. 21: San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ 7:37 p.m. (TBS, Fox, FS1 and ESPN)

Saturday, Oct. 22: San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ 7:45 p.m. (TBS, Fox, FS1 and ESPN)

Sunday, Oct. 23: San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ 2:37 p.m. (TBS, Fox, FS1 and ESPN)

Monday, Oct. 24: San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ 8:03 p.m. (TBS, Fox, FS1 and ESPN)

Tuesday, Oct. 25: San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ 8:03 p.m. (TBS, Fox, FS1 and ESPN)

All times listed are in ET.

