Terry County, TX

everythinglubbock.com

People using Lubbock Airport for pet sale scam, city warns

LUBBOCK, Texas — There has been a recent scam involving online pet sales and transportation, using the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB) address to appear like a legitimate business, according to a City of Lubbock press release. The business, which offers deals on pets “well below market value”...
LUBBOCK, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Seagraves ISD Students, Staff Released from Hospital After Saturday Bus Crash

A school bus transporting Seagraves ISD band members to the UIL competition in Lubbock crashed into a pickup Saturday, Oct. 15, on U.S. Highway 62/82 outside of Brownfield. According to DPS Sgt. Johnny Bures, several students, both drivers, and a band director were injured. DPS reports show that the pickup was southbound on U.S. Highway 62/82 and attempted to turn left at David Bailey Road and…
BROWNFIELD, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Hobbs to install baby box at local fire station

HOBBS, N.M. — The City of Hobbs recently approved the installation of a baby box at Fire Station One. The baby box will be provided through the non-profit organization Safe Haven Baby Boxes. Earlier this year a Hobbs mother, Alexis Avila, threw her baby in a dumpster and hours...
HOBBS, NM
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Man arrested in Lubbock, police said young victim had marks with ‘deep red and purple bruising’

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested and accused of injuring a preschool-aged child, according to a police report. David Cox, 26, was arrested Sunday. According to a police report, video showed Cox throwing the victim onto a couch and using a plastic spoon to “forcefully strike [the victim] in the buttocks approximately 9-10 […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KWTX

Warrant details arrest of woman charged in fatal crash involving farm tractor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The arrest warrant for 23-year-old Stephanie Fair, charged with intoxicated manslaughter, in connection with the death of Timothy Harr last Friday afternoon, has been made public by the Lubbock County District Attorney’s office. On October 14, 2022, Timothy Harr was struck and killed while airing...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Single-vehicle rollover in Southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency personnel are responding to a single-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock. A call was received just after 10 p.m. of a single-vehicle rollover. The driver was turning off of Hwy 62/82 onto FM 1585 when the vehicle rolled over, coming to a rest just off the road near a utility pole.
LUBBOCK, TX
levellandnews.net

THE LOSE OF ONE OF THEIR OWN

Long Caption THELOSEOFONEOFTHEIROWN - The Levelland Chief of Police Albert Garcia spoke during a press conference Friday regarding the traffic accident Thursday north of Levelland that resulted in the loss of Animal Control Officer Crystal Goforth, 38, and the severe injuries of Animal Control Officer Jon Corder, 41. Chief Garcia thanked the helping hands that assisted during Thursday’s events including Levelland EMS, Levelland Fire Department, Hockley County Sheriff’s Department, Lubbock UMC and Levelland Covenant Health. Chief Garcia gave a brief background of Goforth and her time as an ACO for the City of Levelland. The chief asks that community members and anyone who is aware of the situation to keep those affected by the events in their prayers. (Staff Photo by Dominick Puente) SETTING THE SCENE - During the press conference held Friday at the Levelland Law Enforcement Center, Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres set the scene of Thursday’s traffic accident that happened north of Levelland on Highway 385 roughly a mile and a half outside of the town. Sheriff Scifres stated that the cooperative effort on scene between the Fire Department, EMS and Sheriff’s department helped with the giving of medical treatment. Currently, the Department of Public Safety is now in control of the crash scene investigation. Scifres explained there is no additional information to be given at the current time as the situation is still considered an active investigation. (Staff Photo by Dominick Puente)
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

2 injured in three-vehicle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash on 34th Street and I-27. The call was received by LPD around 7:30 p.m. So far, two people have sustained moderate injuries. LPD could not confirm if anyone was taken to the hospital. The crash is currently under...
LUBBOCK, TX

