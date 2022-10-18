Long Caption THELOSEOFONEOFTHEIROWN - The Levelland Chief of Police Albert Garcia spoke during a press conference Friday regarding the traffic accident Thursday north of Levelland that resulted in the loss of Animal Control Officer Crystal Goforth, 38, and the severe injuries of Animal Control Officer Jon Corder, 41. Chief Garcia thanked the helping hands that assisted during Thursday’s events including Levelland EMS, Levelland Fire Department, Hockley County Sheriff’s Department, Lubbock UMC and Levelland Covenant Health. Chief Garcia gave a brief background of Goforth and her time as an ACO for the City of Levelland. The chief asks that community members and anyone who is aware of the situation to keep those affected by the events in their prayers. (Staff Photo by Dominick Puente) SETTING THE SCENE - During the press conference held Friday at the Levelland Law Enforcement Center, Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres set the scene of Thursday’s traffic accident that happened north of Levelland on Highway 385 roughly a mile and a half outside of the town. Sheriff Scifres stated that the cooperative effort on scene between the Fire Department, EMS and Sheriff’s department helped with the giving of medical treatment. Currently, the Department of Public Safety is now in control of the crash scene investigation. Scifres explained there is no additional information to be given at the current time as the situation is still considered an active investigation. (Staff Photo by Dominick Puente)

LEVELLAND, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO