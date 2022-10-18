Read full article on original website
Related
Man seriously hurt, ‘under crane’ people told Lubbock Police
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries after an accident at an industrial company near the 400 block of North Loop 289 on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The person who called police said he was “under a crane,” but when police arrived there was no one under any heavy machinery. LPD […]
Injuries Reported After A Three-Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash on 32nd Street and Quaker Avenue. According to LPD, a white Honda Accord, a gray Chevy Traverse, and a Lincoln collided in the southbound lane around 5:20 p.m.
Names, other details released by DPS in school bus crash near Brownfield
Texas DPS said the driver of the pickup truck, Eli Garcia, 31, Brownfield was injured along with the driver of the Seagraves ISD bus, Gary Mclendon.
everythinglubbock.com
People using Lubbock Airport for pet sale scam, city warns
LUBBOCK, Texas — There has been a recent scam involving online pet sales and transportation, using the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB) address to appear like a legitimate business, according to a City of Lubbock press release. The business, which offers deals on pets “well below market value”...
seminolesentinel.com
Seagraves ISD Students, Staff Released from Hospital After Saturday Bus Crash
A school bus transporting Seagraves ISD band members to the UIL competition in Lubbock crashed into a pickup Saturday, Oct. 15, on U.S. Highway 62/82 outside of Brownfield. According to DPS Sgt. Johnny Bures, several students, both drivers, and a band director were injured. DPS reports show that the pickup was southbound on U.S. Highway 62/82 and attempted to turn left at David Bailey Road and…
Lubbock man shot in the face, police report reveals
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department discovered a man was shot in the face after officers responded to a disturbance call Saturday around 6:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of 40th Street. The victim was identified in a police report as, Isaiah Manuel Ramos, age not listed. According to a police report, a neighbor […]
City of Hobbs to install baby box at local fire station
HOBBS, N.M. — The City of Hobbs recently approved the installation of a baby box at Fire Station One. The baby box will be provided through the non-profit organization Safe Haven Baby Boxes. Earlier this year a Hobbs mother, Alexis Avila, threw her baby in a dumpster and hours...
5 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Idalou Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard at around 8 a.m.
Keeping animal control officers safe during road removal
After fatal Levelland crash, other South Plains animal control officers are feeling even more fearful than usual
Man arrested in Lubbock, police said young victim had marks with ‘deep red and purple bruising’
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested and accused of injuring a preschool-aged child, according to a police report. David Cox, 26, was arrested Sunday. According to a police report, video showed Cox throwing the victim onto a couch and using a plastic spoon to “forcefully strike [the victim] in the buttocks approximately 9-10 […]
Crash with LCSO deputy leaves two injured, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people had minor injuries after a crash that appeared to involve a deputy with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Police said the call came in at 5:57 p.m. to 4th Street and Frankford Avenue. Photos from the scene showed a vehicle flipped over. […]
Lubbock man’s toolbox stolen while at hospital for daughter battling cancer
LUBBOCK, Texas — A self-employed Lubbock resident, Teddy White, 47, said his daughter has battled Osteosarcoma, a bone cancer, for almost three years. Now, his family faces another battle – his job was ripped from underneath him. White and his family were at the hospital for his 16-year-old daughter Kynlee, when he realized his toolbox […]
KWTX
Warrant details arrest of woman charged in fatal crash involving farm tractor
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The arrest warrant for 23-year-old Stephanie Fair, charged with intoxicated manslaughter, in connection with the death of Timothy Harr last Friday afternoon, has been made public by the Lubbock County District Attorney’s office. On October 14, 2022, Timothy Harr was struck and killed while airing...
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Biden expected to announce gas price reduction plan
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The State on Judicial Conduct suspended Bailey County Judge Sheri Henderson without pay. The suspension comes two months after a grand jury indicted her for official oppression, criminal trespass and providing alcohol to a minor. LSO Deputy injured in crash in Northwest Lubbock.
fox34.com
Single-vehicle rollover in Southwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency personnel are responding to a single-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock. A call was received just after 10 p.m. of a single-vehicle rollover. The driver was turning off of Hwy 62/82 onto FM 1585 when the vehicle rolled over, coming to a rest just off the road near a utility pole.
levellandnews.net
THE LOSE OF ONE OF THEIR OWN
Long Caption THELOSEOFONEOFTHEIROWN - The Levelland Chief of Police Albert Garcia spoke during a press conference Friday regarding the traffic accident Thursday north of Levelland that resulted in the loss of Animal Control Officer Crystal Goforth, 38, and the severe injuries of Animal Control Officer Jon Corder, 41. Chief Garcia thanked the helping hands that assisted during Thursday’s events including Levelland EMS, Levelland Fire Department, Hockley County Sheriff’s Department, Lubbock UMC and Levelland Covenant Health. Chief Garcia gave a brief background of Goforth and her time as an ACO for the City of Levelland. The chief asks that community members and anyone who is aware of the situation to keep those affected by the events in their prayers. (Staff Photo by Dominick Puente) SETTING THE SCENE - During the press conference held Friday at the Levelland Law Enforcement Center, Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres set the scene of Thursday’s traffic accident that happened north of Levelland on Highway 385 roughly a mile and a half outside of the town. Sheriff Scifres stated that the cooperative effort on scene between the Fire Department, EMS and Sheriff’s department helped with the giving of medical treatment. Currently, the Department of Public Safety is now in control of the crash scene investigation. Scifres explained there is no additional information to be given at the current time as the situation is still considered an active investigation. (Staff Photo by Dominick Puente)
A Lubbock man was Killed Over the Weekend While Inflating a Tire
An arrest has been made after a man was killed while inflating a tire on the side of a road. The Texas Department of Public Safety received a call of a collision of Friday, October 14. KAMC news reported that police arrived shortly around 4 p.m. near Farm to Market Road 2641 and Farm to Market Road 1264.
Lubbock Driver Apparently Thinks It’s Okay to Throw Cats Out of the Car
I get that some people just don't like cats, but this stuff makes me sick. I was scrolling through the NextDoor app, as I often do to see what's going on around town, and came across a post by Briana Benavides. She says that she was driving between Slide and Quaker last week when she saw someone throw something out of their car.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock man arrested, accused of setting fire to trailer, killing a dog, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested on Tuesday, October 11, after he was accused of setting fire to a trailer that killed a dog, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to a police report, fire crews responded to a camper trailer that was set on fire in...
KCBD
2 injured in three-vehicle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash on 34th Street and I-27. The call was received by LPD around 7:30 p.m. So far, two people have sustained moderate injuries. LPD could not confirm if anyone was taken to the hospital. The crash is currently under...
Comments / 0