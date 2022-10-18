ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal crash reported northeast of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported the third fatal accident in the region this week. Authorities say one person died, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Sioux Falls. A preliminary report indicates that on Wednesday, around 9 p.m.,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

16-year-old driver killed in Davison County crash

ETHAN, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated to reflect a correction from the DPS. The driver of the semi is 73, not 36 as initially reported. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead north of Ethan on Wednesday. The Department...
DAVISON COUNTY, SD
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Highway Patrol identifies woman killed in Hanson County crash

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. – A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash three miles southwest of Alexandria. Forty eight year-old Florinda Mendez was driving a Jeep Wrangler when she lost control of the vehicle on a gravel road. The Jeep entered the south ditch and rolled.
HANSON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities investigating injury crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an injury crash that happened near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue. It happened after 7:30 Wednesday night and the area remains blocked off to traffic. Police say they’ll release details during tomorrow morning’s news briefing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sixteen-year-old died in pickup vs. semi-truck crash north of Ethan

ETHAN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported another fatal collision with a semi-truck in the region, the second this week. This time it was a 16-year-old who died. A preliminary report shows crash a 2008 Ford-250 pickup was in the wrong lane driving southbound on...
ETHAN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities respond to rollover crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday night. The rollover crash is backing up traffic on I-229 near 10th street. Crews are in the process of removing it from the road so traffic can return to normal. Our photojournalist on the scene did not see any ambulances.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle dryer fire at Sioux Falls laundromat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire at a Central Sioux Falls laundromat. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it happened just before 9 o’clock last night. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture video of the scene in the area of 14th St. and Minnesota Ave.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota DOC investigates 31-year-old inmate’s death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, authorities are investigating a state prison inmate’s death. The inmate, Ray Palacio, 31, was transported overnight from the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls to an area hospital, where...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls woman arrested for meth, pot

LARCHWOOD—A 27-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance on Highway 9 near Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man jumped, stabbed multiple times in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, a man believes he was set up when he agreed to meet in a parking lot and was then jumped and stabbed multiple times. Authorities say the injuries are non-life threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a man...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Worthington Man Dies In Accident West Of Sheldon

Sheldon, Iowa– A Worthington, MN has died as the result of an accident near Sheldon on Monday, October 17, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:20 a.m., 17-year-old Manuel Garcia Calachij of Worthington, MN was driving a 2006 Ford Focus westbound on Highway 18, near Northwest Iowa Community College west of Sheldon. They tell us that 54-year-old Kris Marra of Sioux Center was eastbound on 18 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
WORTHINGTON, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU and Fernson create premium beer sporting school colors and mascot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University partnered with a local brewing company, Fernson, to create a premium beer sporting the school’s colors and jackrabbit mascot. An easy-drinking and smooth premium beer with 5% alcohol by volume, “Ears Up,” will be available in the Brookings...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Judge denies Smart Growth injunction to stop Wholestone butcher shop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wholestone Farms’ butcher shop will continue to move forward as Sioux Falls voters weigh on the issue of slaughterhouses in city limits, a Minnehaha County judge ruled Wednesday morning. Circuit Court Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson denied an injunction that would have revoked permits...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

18-year-old arrested, accused of stealing vehicle in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A teenager in Brookings is facing multiple charges after attempting to purchase alcohol from a business. Around 3:30 a.m., Brookings officers were called to a business in the 2400 block of 6th Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been left running. Police were able to determine that the vehicle had been left there by a young adult man, who had earlier attempted to purchase alcohol at the business before leaving in another vehicle with a female.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

The race to winterize sprinkler systems

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures begin to tumble, the race is on to winterize everything from boats to campers to sprinkler systems. With overnight temperatures suddenly slipping into the teens, it’s easy to see who’s still watering their lawn. “So we’re attempting to warm things...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

