dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal crash reported northeast of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported the third fatal accident in the region this week. Authorities say one person died, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Sioux Falls. A preliminary report indicates that on Wednesday, around 9 p.m.,...
KELOLAND TV
16-year-old driver killed in Davison County crash
ETHAN, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated to reflect a correction from the DPS. The driver of the semi is 73, not 36 as initially reported. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead north of Ethan on Wednesday. The Department...
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Highway Patrol identifies woman killed in Hanson County crash
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. – A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash three miles southwest of Alexandria. Forty eight year-old Florinda Mendez was driving a Jeep Wrangler when she lost control of the vehicle on a gravel road. The Jeep entered the south ditch and rolled.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities investigating injury crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an injury crash that happened near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue. It happened after 7:30 Wednesday night and the area remains blocked off to traffic. Police say they’ll release details during tomorrow morning’s news briefing.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sixteen-year-old died in pickup vs. semi-truck crash north of Ethan
ETHAN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported another fatal collision with a semi-truck in the region, the second this week. This time it was a 16-year-old who died. A preliminary report shows crash a 2008 Ford-250 pickup was in the wrong lane driving southbound on...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities respond to rollover crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday night. The rollover crash is backing up traffic on I-229 near 10th street. Crews are in the process of removing it from the road so traffic can return to normal. Our photojournalist on the scene did not see any ambulances.
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle dryer fire at Sioux Falls laundromat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire at a Central Sioux Falls laundromat. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it happened just before 9 o’clock last night. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture video of the scene in the area of 14th St. and Minnesota Ave.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man in wheelchair in critical condition after accident involving car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say a man in a wheelchair was in an accident involving a car. Health officials say the man is currently in “critical condition.”. Police Spokesman Sam Clemens said the accident occurred near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Police ask people to avoid the area of W. 12th and S. Hawthorne due to injury accident investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is currently investigating an injury accident near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue. They are asking people to avoid the area. The crash happened around 7:30 Wednesday evening. The investigation closed West 12th Street between Hawthorne and...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota DOC investigates 31-year-old inmate’s death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, authorities are investigating a state prison inmate’s death. The inmate, Ray Palacio, 31, was transported overnight from the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls to an area hospital, where...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls woman arrested for meth, pot
LARCHWOOD—A 27-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance on Highway 9 near Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
1 killed, 3 injured in northwest Iowa crash Monday
A man was killed and three teenagers were injured when a teenager crossed the centerline in Sioux County and struck a semi truck.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man jumped, stabbed multiple times in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, a man believes he was set up when he agreed to meet in a parking lot and was then jumped and stabbed multiple times. Authorities say the injuries are non-life threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a man...
kiwaradio.com
Worthington Man Dies In Accident West Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A Worthington, MN has died as the result of an accident near Sheldon on Monday, October 17, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:20 a.m., 17-year-old Manuel Garcia Calachij of Worthington, MN was driving a 2006 Ford Focus westbound on Highway 18, near Northwest Iowa Community College west of Sheldon. They tell us that 54-year-old Kris Marra of Sioux Center was eastbound on 18 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Sioux Falls hairstylist creating a safe place for niche community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Divine Afro is more than a salon. And Ariel Beaird is much more than a hairstylist. Her clients are mostly adopted black and brown children or biracial children with white parents. “I’m adopted. I was adopted when I was two days old,...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU and Fernson create premium beer sporting school colors and mascot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University partnered with a local brewing company, Fernson, to create a premium beer sporting the school’s colors and jackrabbit mascot. An easy-drinking and smooth premium beer with 5% alcohol by volume, “Ears Up,” will be available in the Brookings...
KELOLAND TV
Judge denies Smart Growth injunction to stop Wholestone butcher shop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wholestone Farms’ butcher shop will continue to move forward as Sioux Falls voters weigh on the issue of slaughterhouses in city limits, a Minnehaha County judge ruled Wednesday morning. Circuit Court Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson denied an injunction that would have revoked permits...
KELOLAND TV
18-year-old arrested, accused of stealing vehicle in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A teenager in Brookings is facing multiple charges after attempting to purchase alcohol from a business. Around 3:30 a.m., Brookings officers were called to a business in the 2400 block of 6th Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been left running. Police were able to determine that the vehicle had been left there by a young adult man, who had earlier attempted to purchase alcohol at the business before leaving in another vehicle with a female.
Don’t Even Think About Throwing These Items Away in Sioux Falls
There are some days when cleaning around the house really feels like a chore. Sometimes people are on a cleaning spree and start throwing away everything in the house. But the next time you have the cleaning bug, you can't throw just everything in the trash in Sioux Falls. The...
KELOLAND TV
The race to winterize sprinkler systems
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures begin to tumble, the race is on to winterize everything from boats to campers to sprinkler systems. With overnight temperatures suddenly slipping into the teens, it’s easy to see who’s still watering their lawn. “So we’re attempting to warm things...
