Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson signs with the Baltimore Ravens

By Vincent Frank
DeSean Jackson has found himself a home for his 15th season in the NFL. After the 35-year-old wide receiver met with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday , it’s being reported that he has in fact agreed to a deal with the AFC North squad .

Jackson last suited up for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, recording 12 catches for 233 yards and a touchdown in nine games. A three-time Pro Bowler during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jackson has seen his career take a downward turn in recent seasons. The hope is that teaming up with Lamar Jackson in Baltimore could change this.

Impact of the Baltimore Ravens signing DeSean Jackson

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore’s struggles at wide receiver have been magnified over the past few weeks with the team having lost two of its past three outings, including an ugly 24-20 defeat at the hands of the New York Giants on Sunday. Tight end Mark Andrews leads all Ravens pass-catchers with 39 receptions. The next three in line have combined for 38 catches.

No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman has missed the past two games to injury. While he could return here soon, the former first-round pick has failed to up his game after Baltimore dealt away Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals this past spring.

  • DeSean Jackson stats (2008-21): 632 receptions, 11,110 yards, 58 TD

Jackson is a good six years removed from his last 1,000-yard campaign. While we can’t expect him to return to earlier-carer form, the former CAL star still boasts an ability to take the top off the defense. He’s averaging a whopping 17.3 yards per catch since the start of the 2016 season.

