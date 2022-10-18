Wausau man man convicted of child abuse

Editor’s note: This story’s headline has been corrected to indicate that the child nearly died, but survived his injuries. Wausau Pilot & Review regrets the error.

A Wausau man accused of abusing a child who suffered a severe injury and nearly died while in his care pleaded guilty Tuesday to amended charges of child abuse, according to online court records.

Aaron Radtke, 24, faced charges in Marathon County Circuit Court of first degree recklessly endangering safety and child abuse/recklessly causing great harm. As part of a plea agreement, the reckless endangerment charge was dismissed. The second count was amended to a lesser charge of child abuse/recklessly causing bodily harm.

Police launched an investigation in December 2017 when rescue crews were summoned to a Schofield home for a report of a 1-year-old boy who had fallen and was injured. When medical help arrived, the boy was breathing but was not responsive, police said.

Radtke allegedly told police he had been babysitting for his girlfriend’s daughter when his dog, a miniature pinscher, ran past the boy and knocked him to the floor.

The boy was taken to a local hospital. But due to the severity of his injuries, the boy was later transferred to Marshfield Medical Center after being diagnosed with bleeding on the brain in three areas along with other serious injuries, according to court filings.

A subsequent investigation by a doctor at the child advocacy center noted the boy had lost weight and suffered bilateral subdural hemorrhages and bruising of the face and neck and had lost weight, all of which raised “significant concern” for abuse, according to the criminal complaint.

The head injuries, according to the medical report, were not consistent with a short fall but were instead compared to the type of injury that might be sustained in a high impact motor vehicle crash.

During the months-long investigation Radtke allegedly gave several versions of events, eventually telling police the boy fell down the steps while Radtke was in the basement of the home. Radtke also allegedly said he became angry because the boy was “fussy” and shook the boy until he went limp and stopped crying, according to the police report.

Radtke, who is free on bond, will be sentenced at a later date. Circuit Judge Rick Cveykus ordered a presentencing investigation prior to the appearance, which will be set during a calendar call later this month.