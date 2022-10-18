NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities in New York have charged seven people with harassing a Chinese national living in the U.S. to try to force him to return to China. Five people in the People’s Republic of China and two in New York face charges, including counts of acting as agents of a foreign government and conspiracy. The U.S. attorney’s office alleges the threats and harassment continued for years. The defendants allegedly forced a relative of the unidentified man to travel from China to the U.S. to try to convince him to return. Two of those charged were arrested Thursday. The other defendants were at large.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO