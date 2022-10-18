Read full article on original website
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Updates Totals Over Last Three Days
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,862, county case totals to 3,474,708 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 91,430 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 505. Wednesday’s positivity rate is 4.1%. Public Health listed the breakdowns of each day’s increases...
Oct. 27: Child & Family Center Presents ‘Rainbow Fentanyl – More Trick Than Treat’
The Child & Family Center will present “Rainbow Fentanyl – More Trick Than Treat,” a free virtual discussion on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Prevention specialists from the Center will speak with representatives from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl. Drug traffickers are manufacturing the drug to look like candy and targeting children.
CHP Launches New Teen Driver Safety Classes
The California Highway Patrol, with the support of the grant-funded Start Smart Teen Driver Safety Education Program XV, today launched new Start Smart classes. These classes coincide with National Teen Driver Safety Week, which runs Oct. 16-22. Drivers between 15 and 19 years of age are at greater risk of being involved in fatal crashes. The Start Smart program is designed to help teens learn how to avoid distractions and address the dangers typically encountered by drivers in their age group.
CHP Receives Grant To Reduce Teen Distracted Driving
The California Highway Patrol announced that it received a grant from the Office of Traffic Safety to help promote safe driving behaviors for teens. The Teen Distracted Driving II grant announcement coincides with National Teen Driver Safety Week Oct 16-22. The number one killer of teens in America is car crashes. Using cell phones, eating, drinking, changing the music, or simply talking with friends are all activities teens engage in every day, but these activities become life-threatening hazards while driving. Distracted or inattentive driving presents a significant danger to all motorists.
