The California Highway Patrol announced that it received a grant from the Office of Traffic Safety to help promote safe driving behaviors for teens. The Teen Distracted Driving II grant announcement coincides with National Teen Driver Safety Week Oct 16-22. The number one killer of teens in America is car crashes. Using cell phones, eating, drinking, changing the music, or simply talking with friends are all activities teens engage in every day, but these activities become life-threatening hazards while driving. Distracted or inattentive driving presents a significant danger to all motorists.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO