Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC 29 News
Meals on Wheels and the Free Book Bus partnering up
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville-area nonprofits are teaming up to spread some joy in the community. Meals on Wheels and the Free Book Bus partnered up for the first time Wednesday, October 19, to drop off meals and books to clients. People could come up to the bus for books or pick from a basket for themselves or their grandkids.
NBC 29 News
University of Lynchburg partnering with non-profit to help kids of all abilities enjoy Halloween
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Lynchburg is partnering with CATS to provide a Trunk or Treat event. The goal of the Halloween-themed event is to allow kids of all medical needs to feel included in fun activities. “They are all going to have different trunks and have different...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?
- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
cbs19news
USPS holding job fair in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A job fair will be taking place Friday in an attempt to fill openings in the postal service. The U.S. Postal Service says it will be hosting the fair at the main post office on Seminole Trail beginning at 10 a.m. USPS personnel will be...
breezejmu.org
Downtown Halloween event attracts thousands
The Halloween season has begun in Harrisonburg, and this year’s Skeleton Fest is proof. This past Saturday, Oct. 15, people and pets of all ages lined the streets, dressed in an array of colorful and creative costumes. Skeleton Fest was started in 2004 by the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance (HDR)...
WHSV
Salvation Army Angel Tree Program signups ending soon
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Time is running out to sign up for Angel Trees this year. The Salvation Army of Staunton will be taking applications for Thanksgiving/Christmas assistance on Oct. 18 & Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. along with Oct. 19, and Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
WHSV
Staunton woman creates a ‘Whimsically Witchy’ Halloween display
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Camille Dierksheide and her family started decorating for Halloween in 2017, but the COVID-19 pandemic took her crafting to a whole new level. Now, ‘Whimsically Witchy’ is a display that is altogether spooky, silly, and so much fun for a great cause. Dierksheide has...
Augusta Free Press
Malls and memories: Farewell, Staunton Mall
When I moved to Staunton in late 2015, I was elated to learn that a mall was only 10 minutes from my apartment. I have always loved shopping malls. I grew up near Fredericksburg, Va. and enjoyed exploring the Spotsylvania Mall, now called Spotsylvania Towne Center. (I am stubborn and still call it the mall.) At any time in my life, I could tell you where the toy store was in that mall, Claire’s (where I got my ears pierced when I was 9 years old), Woolworth (yes, I am that old), Sears, Deb’s (a teen clothing store), and where to eat.
NBC 29 News
ACFR coaches firefighters with annual hands-on training
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue says it’s giving its trainees hands on experience through simulated drills so they’re ready when it’s time to fight a fire with real victims. “The instructors do a really good job of trying to simulate fire conditions inside...
NBC 29 News
Women United in Philanthropy holds first face-to-face lucheon since pandemic
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Women United in Philanthropy hosted its 2022 Human Services Grant Award Luncheon Tuesday, October 18. “The circle keeps on turning when you empower and educate women to be philanthropic and active and advocates in their community,” Anna Patchias with WUP said. Jennifer Feist is...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg shelter seeking public’s help to adopt animals
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter is hosting a “walk through the trails” for folks and their furry friends. The nonprofit hopes this event will help find forever homes for their shelter animals due to high numbers they have right now. “The shelter does...
cbs19news
Phishing alert for EBT cardholders
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville officials are alerting residents to a phishing scam. According to a release, officials have been notified of recent phishing attempts to access a person’s Electronic Benefits account. The city says the Virginia Department of Social Services, or VDSS, will never contact an EBT...
WHSV
Winemaking company transforms Waynesboro’s Metalcrafters building
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - State and local officials gathered in Waynesboro’s Virginia Metalcrafters building on Wednesday to honor innovation of the past and present. The building was once a hub of innovation, but more recently, it’s been empty. Now, Common Wealth Crush Co. will occupy the space. Wednesday’s...
WHSV
Residents of Harrisonburg host meeting about JMU Student Behavior
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, some residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town neighborhood and beyond hosted a community meeting at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center to address issues related to claims of excessive partying and rude behavior from James Madison University students living in off-campus houses in the neighborhood.
WHSV
Harrisonburg artisan tea shop looks to bring ‘French flair’ to Main Street
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Dorothée ‘Doe’ Polanz was born and raised on the border of France and Germany and has always had a curiosity and passion for tea-making. Now she’s sharing that love through a pop-up shop in downtown Harrisonburg. “When you come here you also...
WSLS
Hull’s Drive-In hosts family-friendly fundraiser event
LEXINGTON, Va. – Bring in fall weather with a family-friendly event at Hull’s Drive-In for a good cause. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Lexington’s Hull’s Drive-In is hosting an event with Be the Match for a fall fundraiser featuring the following activities:. Petting Zoo,. Trunk-or-Treat,. Inflatable Frankenstein Slide...
NBC 29 News
Protect Our Democracy Forum underway at UVA Oct 22
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - “Protect Our Democracy” is a forum where student led organizations, nonprofits, and many notable students will gather to discuss our country’s leadership. “We created a great line up of speakers who will give short talks about the challenges that we face and how...
NBC 29 News
“Athlete Brands” helps high school and college athletes optimize their brand
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A book co-written by a professor with the University of Virginia aims to help student-athletes through the NIL (name, image, likeness) process. “The school was being approached by a number of different organizations and agencies that want to take advantage of NIL, and to quote, ‘Help the school and athletes,’” Prof. Kim Whitler said.
NBC 29 News
RCA releases 2022 Stream Health Report
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Findings from a new report show habitats and bacteria in the Rivanna River aren’t doing too well. The Rivanna Conservation Alliance released its 2022 Stream Health Report. It concluded that 80% of the 50-some different biological sites didn’t meet water-quality standards. RCA says...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville’s first climate action plan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is working on a plan to reduce greenhouse gases and more. City Council was presented with a climate action plan earlier this month. Additionally, an online survey for the Climate Protection Program has gathered more than 1,000 responses. You can provide feedback by filling out...
Comments / 0