Colin Cowherd Says this NFL Trade Could Save the Packers Season
Colin Cowherd explains why he thinks Aaron Rodgers and the comatose Green Bay Packers desperately need this trade deadline deal to salvage their season, as the 3-3 Packers rank just 24th in the league in scoring.
The Packers Signed A New Wide Receiver On Wednesday
On Wednesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers signed a wide receiver to the team's practice squad. According to an announcement from the team, the Packers signed former seventh-round pick Kawaan Baker. The move comes after starting wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury that will see him miss several weeks.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Need to Make Move by Trade Deadline
Do the Green Bay Packers enough horses? Aaron Rodgers discusses the upcoming trade deadline.
Packers Writer Calls Out Fans Over Matt LaFleur Treatment
Head coach Matt LaFleur did something for the first time in four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He lost consecutive games against the New York Giants in Week 5 and the New York Jets in Week 6. Apparently, these results are already irking Packers fans. That’s why Packers writer...
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Commanders
The Green Bay Packers are aiming to return to the win column when they travel to Maryland to face the rejuvenated Washington Commanders at FedExField in Week 7. The Packers are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to win and stay in second place in the NFC North. Here are our Green Bay Packers Week 7 predictions as they take on the Commanders.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Expected 'Growing Pains' on Offense
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talked about the state of the offense before this week's game at the Washington Commanders.
Brady not thinking about retirement, so time to speculate
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady says retirement isn’t in his future, so let the 2023 speculation begin. Brady’s comment Thursday doesn’t mean he’s coming back for a 24th season but anything is possible for the 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion. Right now, Brady is focused...
Packers rule out three for Washington | Week 7 Injury Report
GREEN BAY – The Packers have ruled out receivers Christian Watson (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (ankle), and center/guard Jake Hanson (biceps) for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. This will be the second consecutive game Watson has missed since injuring his hamstring against the New York Giants in London....
Locker Room Preview: Packers prepare for Bills as rookie Samori Toure joins the show
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – After the Packers come back to Green Bay following their matchup with the Washington Commanders, the team will look forward to a tough test against the Buffalo Bills. Local 5’s Burke Griffin and co-host Jarrett Bush will talk about the Green and Gold’s performance in Maryland against Taylor Heinicke, Terry McLaurin, […]
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky: Packers "Have To" Trade For 1 Wide Receiver
The Green Bay Packers are in pretty clear need of a star wide receiver right now amid injuries and general subpar play from their skill position players. But Dan Orlovsky might have the solution. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Orlovsky argued that the Packers "have to" trade for one of...
