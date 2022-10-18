ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

The Packers Signed A New Wide Receiver On Wednesday

On Wednesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers signed a wide receiver to the team's practice squad. According to an announcement from the team, the Packers signed former seventh-round pick Kawaan Baker. The move comes after starting wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury that will see him miss several weeks.
Yardbarker

Packers Writer Calls Out Fans Over Matt LaFleur Treatment

Head coach Matt LaFleur did something for the first time in four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He lost consecutive games against the New York Giants in Week 5 and the New York Jets in Week 6. Apparently, these results are already irking Packers fans. That’s why Packers writer...
ClutchPoints

Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Commanders

The Green Bay Packers are aiming to return to the win column when they travel to Maryland to face the rejuvenated Washington Commanders at FedExField in Week 7. The Packers are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to win and stay in second place in the NFC North. Here are our Green Bay Packers Week 7 predictions as they take on the Commanders.
Packers.com

Packers rule out three for Washington | Week 7 Injury Report

GREEN BAY – The Packers have ruled out receivers Christian Watson (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (ankle), and center/guard Jake Hanson (biceps) for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. This will be the second consecutive game Watson has missed since injuring his hamstring against the New York Giants in London....
