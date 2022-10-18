Read full article on original website
inforney.com
Testimony: Taylor Parker still scheming while in jail
NEW BOSTON, Texas – Convicted of capital murder and facing a possible death sentence has not stopped Taylor Parker from carrying on schemes while in jail waiting on her fate, according to testimony Wednesday. Recorded jail conversations were played for the jury during the fourth day of the penalty...
Taylor Parker’s fraudulent behavior affects anyone who was in her life
NEW BOSTON, Texas – After the lunch break, testimony wrapped up with Texas DPS Lt. Andrew Venable who had given a timeline of Taylor’s scheming and fraudulent activity, honing in on her financial fraud, medical schemes and lies to employers. Venable confirmed that Parker had moved around various...
ktalnews.com
Former friend testifies in Taylor Parker trial
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – “She would do anything to make it the truth when it was not.”. That was the assessment a former friend of Taylor Parker offered the jury Wednesday as testimony continued in the penalty phase of Parker’s capital murder and kidnapping trial in Bowie County.
ktalnews.com
Jurors in Taylor Parker capital murder trial hear jail calls
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Jail calls played in court Wednesday in the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial in Bowie County revealed that Parker has continued to show no remorse and has not owned up to all of the lies and schemes she orchestrated in the months and weeks leading up to the murders of Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage.
Texarkana man files appeal of capital murder conviction in death of infant
A Texarkana man is asking for a new trial following his conviction last week of capital murder in the death of his 11-month-old stepson.
Ex-Longview officer facing federal charge must have digital devices approved, monitored
A former Longview police lieutenant charged with looking for sex with girls on social media faces restrictions on digital devices he uses and will have his location monitored, according to the conditions of his release on bail. Seth Estes Vanover, 50, of Diana was booked Oct. 12 into Smith County...
North Texas teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with minor at previous district, officials say
RICHARDSON, Texas — A teacher in the Richardson school district was arrested last week on a charge of an inappropriate relationship with a minor, district officials confirmed to WFAA. Richardson school officials said art teacher Jason Delezen was arrested by Texarkana police for an incident related to his time...
2 Sulphur Springs Men Arrested On Warrants For Crimes Against Children
Two Sulphur Springs men have been arrested on warrants for sex crimes against children, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were made aware of an active warrant for Justin Jerome Tyler’s arrest. They located the 31-year-old at his California Street address at 3 a.m. and took him into custody. Tyler was booked into the county jail at 3:39 a.m. Oct. 19, 2022, on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge, Deputies Bobby Osornio and Josh Davis, and Sgt. Scott Davis noted in arrest reports. Bond was recommended at $250,000. The offense is alleged in arrest reports to have occurred on Aug. 16, 2022.
swarkansasnews.com
DQ driver sentenced for 2021 Pike County accident
A De Queen man involved in a 2021 accident that killed a local man pleaded guilty Monday, Oct. 17 in Pike County to negligent homicide and driving while intoxicated. Joshua Becerra, 32, was sentenced to 15 years plus five years suspended in the Arkansas Department of Correction (ADC) on the homicide charge and one year in the county jail on the DWI charge.
Man arrested in East Texas for drug charge, failure to identify
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in East Texas for a drug charge and other charges after failing to identify himself to an East Texas officer, said law enforcement. On Monday, around 10:30 p.m. an officer saw a Saturn Aura on North Akin Street in Texarkana and noticed the vehicle had fake license […]
ktoy1047.com
Expired license plate leads to human smuggling charges
23-year-old Jose Cruz was pulled over in Bowie County by a Texas State Trooper on October 10. The trooper pulled Cruz over for the expired plate before identifying six occupants of the vehicle as Guatemalans who were in the country illegally. According to the trooper, Cruz told him he was...
steelcountrybee.com
Local residents sentenced in Cass County Court
Cass County Criminal District Attorney Courtney Shelton recently released information regarding the following sentences handed down in the County Court ...
76 Arrested Last Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for Oct 10 – 17
Whatever reason there might be for things to be slow the week before were sure made up for last week in Bowie County, Texas. One bright spot, the weekend wasn't bad at all. There were 24 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 52 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Widower files wrongful death suit against Taylor Parker, ex-boyfriend in death of baby cut from womb
The widower of the pregnant woman killed by Taylor Parker and father of the unborn baby Parker cut from her womb has filed a civil suit against both Parker and her ex-boyfriend, Wade Griffin.
ktoy1047.com
Perry County wreck leaves one dead, Texarkana man injured
24-year-old Jack Gosnell was driving south around 7:40 a.m. on Monday on Arkansas 113 when his pickup crossed the center line and collided with a sedan driven by 65-year-old Candice Bogle of Morrilton. Bogle was killed in the accident and Gosnell was treated at Baptist Health Center in Conway. The Arkansas State Police worked the scene.
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, Sept. 18-24
• Chonitta Smith, of Lone Star, was arrested by Lone Stgar police on a motion to revoke for unlawful possession ...
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs Man Charged With Assaulting Mother
Hopkins County Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at an RV on Hwy 19 south of Sulphur Springs. A man had allegedly assaulted his mother and thrown her out of the RV. Deputies removed the man and arrested 52-year-old Trenis Newman Turner for Assault of an Elderly Person, a third-degree felony.
ktoy1047.com
False license plates lead to arrest on outstanding warrants
Jerry Beard initially told officers that he didn’t have a license with him and then gave a different name and date of birth. Once the officer ascertained that the first alias didn’t exist, Beard gave the officer a second fake name while the officer’s partner ran the vehicle’s VIN. The vehicle came back as stolen out of Ashdown.
KLTV
New Upshur County district clerk brings inherited problems under control
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas district clerk, new to the job, is seeing light at the end of the tunnel after coming in to fix an office that was in disarray. Working on her day off, interim Upshur County District Clerk Nicole Hernandez says she has to. “I...
swark.today
HPD Arrests: October 10-14, 2022
On October 11, 2022 at approximately 2:15am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Devonte Emory, 25, of Hope, AR. Mr. Emory was arrested and charged with domestic battery in the 3rd degree, aggravated assault on a family member, false imprisonment and fleeing on foot. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Emory was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
