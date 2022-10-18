ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie County, TX

inforney.com

Testimony: Taylor Parker still scheming while in jail

NEW BOSTON, Texas – Convicted of capital murder and facing a possible death sentence has not stopped Taylor Parker from carrying on schemes while in jail waiting on her fate, according to testimony Wednesday. Recorded jail conversations were played for the jury during the fourth day of the penalty...
NEW BOSTON, TX
ktalnews.com

Former friend testifies in Taylor Parker trial

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – “She would do anything to make it the truth when it was not.”. That was the assessment a former friend of Taylor Parker offered the jury Wednesday as testimony continued in the penalty phase of Parker’s capital murder and kidnapping trial in Bowie County.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Jurors in Taylor Parker capital murder trial hear jail calls

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Jail calls played in court Wednesday in the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial in Bowie County revealed that Parker has continued to show no remorse and has not owned up to all of the lies and schemes she orchestrated in the months and weeks leading up to the murders of Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

2 Sulphur Springs Men Arrested On Warrants For Crimes Against Children

Two Sulphur Springs men have been arrested on warrants for sex crimes against children, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were made aware of an active warrant for Justin Jerome Tyler’s arrest. They located the 31-year-old at his California Street address at 3 a.m. and took him into custody. Tyler was booked into the county jail at 3:39 a.m. Oct. 19, 2022, on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge, Deputies Bobby Osornio and Josh Davis, and Sgt. Scott Davis noted in arrest reports. Bond was recommended at $250,000. The offense is alleged in arrest reports to have occurred on Aug. 16, 2022.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
swarkansasnews.com

DQ driver sentenced for 2021 Pike County accident

A De Queen man involved in a 2021 accident that killed a local man pleaded guilty Monday, Oct. 17 in Pike County to negligent homicide and driving while intoxicated. Joshua Becerra, 32, was sentenced to 15 years plus five years suspended in the Arkansas Department of Correction (ADC) on the homicide charge and one year in the county jail on the DWI charge.
PIKE COUNTY, AR
ktoy1047.com

Expired license plate leads to human smuggling charges

23-year-old Jose Cruz was pulled over in Bowie County by a Texas State Trooper on October 10. The trooper pulled Cruz over for the expired plate before identifying six occupants of the vehicle as Guatemalans who were in the country illegally. According to the trooper, Cruz told him he was...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
steelcountrybee.com

Local residents sentenced in Cass County Court

Cass County Criminal District Attorney Courtney Shelton recently released information regarding the following sentences handed down in the County Court ...
Eagle 106.3

76 Arrested Last Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for Oct 10 – 17

Whatever reason there might be for things to be slow the week before were sure made up for last week in Bowie County, Texas. One bright spot, the weekend wasn't bad at all. There were 24 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 52 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Perry County wreck leaves one dead, Texarkana man injured

24-year-old Jack Gosnell was driving south around 7:40 a.m. on Monday on Arkansas 113 when his pickup crossed the center line and collided with a sedan driven by 65-year-old Candice Bogle of Morrilton. Bogle was killed in the accident and Gosnell was treated at Baptist Health Center in Conway. The Arkansas State Police worked the scene.
PERRY COUNTY, AR
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Man Charged With Assaulting Mother

Hopkins County Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at an RV on Hwy 19 south of Sulphur Springs. A man had allegedly assaulted his mother and thrown her out of the RV. Deputies removed the man and arrested 52-year-old Trenis Newman Turner for Assault of an Elderly Person, a third-degree felony.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
ktoy1047.com

False license plates lead to arrest on outstanding warrants

Jerry Beard initially told officers that he didn’t have a license with him and then gave a different name and date of birth. Once the officer ascertained that the first alias didn’t exist, Beard gave the officer a second fake name while the officer’s partner ran the vehicle’s VIN. The vehicle came back as stolen out of Ashdown.
ASHDOWN, AR
swark.today

HPD Arrests: October 10-14, 2022

On October 11, 2022 at approximately 2:15am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Devonte Emory, 25, of Hope, AR. Mr. Emory was arrested and charged with domestic battery in the 3rd degree, aggravated assault on a family member, false imprisonment and fleeing on foot. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Emory was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR

