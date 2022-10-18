Read full article on original website
Dolphins celebrate '72 team ahead of Sunday night game
Members of the Miami Dolphins' perfect 1972 team gathered at midfield for the coin toss prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL QB Rankings: Joe Burrow’s huge day sees Bengals gunslinger leap into top-five
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Despite the regular season only now beginning, the debates never end. Who’s the
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning
Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
