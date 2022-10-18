Read full article on original website
Diablo Canyon will help keep the lights on in California
(Oct. 19, 2022) — In years past, our community has been hit particularly hard by Public Safety Power Shutoffs and power outages. These outages are more than inconvenient – they can be extremely dangerous for seniors, individuals who need refrigerated medicine and electric medical equipment, and anyone without alternate access to cooling during heat waves.
Central Coast crude oil pipelines tied to Refugio spill acquired by ExxonMobil
The acquisition includes Pipeline 901, which ruptured near Refugio State Beach and spilled up to 630,000 gallons of oil in 2015.
A recent battery storage fire sparks Morro Bay residents' concerns about energy plant plans
Since a battery storage facility in Moss Landing caught fire in September, some Morro Bay residents have lambasted plans to put something similar in place of the city's iconic smokestacks. "People were paying attention to the news [of the Moss Landing fire] and saying to the city of Morro Bay,...
California Lavender Honey Farm Tour
I have not been THIS excited to share an attraction with you. Why so? Well, it’s new, it’s fun, it’s educational and… it’s MINE!. Since March 2021 my family and I have been working really hard on creating California Lavender Honey Farm, a 10 acres farm in Paso Robles wine growing region of California, on the Central Coast. And now we are happy to offer you a highly educational and super fun California farm tour experience.
The California Challenge Bike Ride is underway
The California Challenge Bike Ride will move through Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.
Increase in the price of goods causing Central Coast businesses to raise prices
The price of goods is increasing rapidly, forcing a Central Coast distillery to hike up prices for the second time this year.
Oklahoma Avenue safe parking site gets a union
San Luis Obispo County gained its first homeless union after months of unrest brewing at the Oklahoma Avenue safe parking site. "We just want to be involved in the decision-making process and have a say in our own futures," said SLO County Local of the California Homeless Union President Mallory Mejia.
City Approves Three Commercial Cannabis Delivery Permits
PASO ROBLES — Originally set to be approved on the consent agenda, the Paso Robles City Council discussed and eventually approved two new resolutions regarding commercial cannabis delivery services within the city limits at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Councilmembers Chris Bausch and John Hamon requested...
Coalinga Forced to Pay ‘Criminal’ Price to Get Water for Residents
California’s crippling three-year drought is revealing the unique water vulnerabilities of small towns across the San Joaquin Valley. And while the state has stepped in to help impoverished communities and residents whose wells have gone dry due to plummeting groundwater levels, the handful of towns on the valley’s west side that rely on surface supplies are largely on their own.
Arroyo Grande wants to raise its sales tax by 1%. Here’s why
Measure D-22 is about “the cost of investing in our community now or later,” incoming SLO County Supervisor Jimmy Paulding said.
Heatwave brings 100-degree temperatures to SLO. Is cooler weather is on the way?
San Luis Obispo just set a daily high temperature record for the sixth time this year.
French Hospital announces Patrick Caster as incoming president and CEO
Dignity Health French Hospital Medical Center has announced Patrick Caster as the new incoming president and CEO of French Hospital Medical Center effective November 28, 2022.
Helicopter crew rescues man suffering from head injury on research boat off Santa Maria coast
A helicopter crew rescued a 61-year-old man suffering from a head injury on a vessel about 46 miles off the Santa Maria coast Tuesday afternoon, according to the US Coast Guard of Southern California. The post Helicopter crew rescues man suffering from head injury on research boat off Santa Maria coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Central Coast residents remember Kristin Smart following Paul Flores conviction
Not long after the guilty verdict in a Salinas courtroom, Central Coast residents began to react to the finding in a saga that began 26 years ago with the disappearance of Kristin Smart outside a Cal Poly dorm. "I moved to California the year she disappeared," said Tiffany Wilson, as...
Santa Maria residents encouraged to use water hotline
Santa Maria is asking residents to reach out regarding water conservation concerns. The city’s utilities department has set up a water conservation hotline.
Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 10, 2022. 08:52— Albert Deonte...
Massive power outage leaves huge swath of SLO County in the dark
Along with a second smaller outage, more than 5,000 customers were without electricity.
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Paso Robles the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Paso Robles that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Paso Robles in the past week. In total, 14 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $662,750. The average price per square foot was $404.
Death notices for Oct. 6-16
– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
Farmhouse sells in Santa Maria for $1.5 million
A house built in 1981 located in the 7100 block of Foxen Canyon Road in Santa Maria has a new owner. The 1,552-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 13, 2022. The $1,500,000 purchase price works out to $966 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 3.1-acre lot.
