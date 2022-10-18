Chicago apartment buildings' disgruntled tenants voice concerns outside City Hall

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Residents representing tenants at dozens of apartment buildings managed by East Lake Management and the Hispanic Housing Development Corporation are demanding that city officials do something about their living conditions.

The tenants stood outside City Hall- members of the East Lake Tenants Union and the Ella Flagg Tenants Union, which represents hundreds of low-income renters with numerous complaints.

"We live with rodents, bedbugs, roaches, mold, mildew, water coming in no heat, no hot water half the time," said one tenant.

Another tenant complained about the laundry situation in her building.

"Our laundry has not worked. I've had to go to the laundromat," she said. "It's very inconvenient. I've had to take two buses to get to a laundromat."

The tenants are demanding something be done or that the city finds new management companies that will get things done.

"There is no respect-none whatsoever for us," said a man.

In response to Tuesday's rally, East Lake Management issued the following statement to WBBM:

"East Lake takes the safety, comfort, and well being of our residents very seriously, our residents are our number one priority."

Likewise, Hispanic Housing Development Corporation commented to WBBM.

"The Ella Flagg Apartment building is safe and sanitary. The building has maintenance contracts in place and repairs are made immediately and when needed to washers, dryers and elevators. Pest control is conducted internally every Wednesday and building management works with the City of Chicago to control pests in the alley," said a company spokesperson.

