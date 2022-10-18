ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago apartment buildings' disgruntled tenants voice concerns outside City Hall

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Residents representing tenants at dozens of apartment buildings managed by East Lake Management and the Hispanic Housing Development Corporation are demanding that city officials do something about their living conditions.

The tenants stood outside City Hall- members of the East Lake Tenants Union and the Ella Flagg Tenants Union, which represents hundreds of low-income renters with numerous complaints.

"We live with rodents, bedbugs, roaches, mold, mildew, water coming in no heat, no hot water half the time," said one tenant.

Another tenant complained about the laundry situation in her building.

"Our laundry has not worked. I've had to go to the laundromat," she said. "It's very inconvenient. I've had to take two buses to get to a laundromat."

The tenants are demanding something be done or that the city finds new management companies that will get things done.

"There is no respect-none whatsoever for us," said a man.

In response to Tuesday's rally, East Lake Management issued the following statement to WBBM:

"East Lake takes the safety, comfort, and well being of our residents very seriously, our residents are our number one priority."

Likewise, Hispanic Housing Development Corporation commented to WBBM.

"The Ella Flagg Apartment building is safe and sanitary. The building has maintenance contracts in place and repairs are made immediately and when needed to washers, dryers and elevators. Pest control is conducted internally every Wednesday and building management works with the City of Chicago to control pests in the alley," said a company spokesperson.

Talese Perkins
2d ago

I didn't know tenants still deal with that kind of stuff these days knowing how much rights they have. I would have been left and hired a lawyer for every rent I paid for all those disgusting inconveniences.

House Of Cards
2d ago

OK your living in a Not For Profit building run by shadow companies that got the land through political connections and now your surprised by what's happening?Get off your duff and follow the money.Check where the rent monies go.Thats the Achilles Heal.

